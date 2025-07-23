Is South Park leaving HBO Max? Reasons explored and where else can you watch the series

South Park, the iconic animated series, debuted on August 13, 1997. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, it follows four boys - Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny - as they navigate their quirky town of South Park.The series is known for its dark humor, satire, and strong language. The latest season 27 premieres on July 23, 2025.The storyline continues with the four main characters who often find themselves in wild situations related to current events and social issues. The show takes a funny—and sometimes controversial—look at various topics starting from school life to politics.As the series’ exclusive streaming deal with HBO Max nears its end, many fans are wondering if South Park will leave HBO Max. With Paramount+ stepping in to take over the show’s streaming rights, there’s a lot of speculation regarding its future on HBO Max.No, South Park is not leaving HBO Max immediately. While the exclusive licensing deal with Paramount+ expired on June 30, 2025, the series will remain available on HBO Max for the time being, with ongoing talks between Warner Bros.Discovery and Paramount+ aim to keep the show on Max on a non-exclusive basis. However, after a two-week delay, Comedy Central will launch the season on July 23, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.The streaming delay of South Park and the reasonsSouth Park season 27 was originally set to premiere on July 9, 2025. However, it has been delayed due to ongoing streaming rights issues and legal disputes. Following the conclusion of season 26 in March 2023, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the series.The sitcom continues to follow the iconic characters Kenny McCormick, Eric Cartman, Kyle Broflovski, and Stan Marsh, with multiple seasons based on real-life occurrences.As reported by The Hollywood Reporter on July 14, 2025, the delay came from a conflict over streaming rights amid the merger between Skydance Media and Paramount Global. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone voiced their frustration with the delay, sharing a statement on X expressing their discontent with the situation. The statement reads,“This merger is a sh*tshow and it’s f*cking up South Park. We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.”The season now premieres on July 23, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, following a two-week delay in the schedule. More about South ParkSouth Park is an American animated sitcom created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. It was born from two short films and became an overnight sensation.The show is renowned for its ability to take on sensitive topics with irreverent humor, often targeting celebrities, politicians, and current events. Over the years, the show has become a cultural touchstone and earned accolades such as Primetime Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award.The characters - Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny - have become icons in their own right. The show is known for producing episodes relevant to real-world issues.Its animation style, originally based on paper cutout figures, has evolved into a more polished form, but it still maintains its distinct look. Each episode is usually written and produced in a short time frame, which allows the creators to respond to contemporary events rapidly. After a successful 26 seasons, the series was renewed through 2027, with a deal worth around $900 million signed in 2021.Also Read: South Park brutally roasts Harry and Meghan in classic fashion in latest episodeTo watch South Park online, one can go to South Park Digital Studios, which was founded by Trey Parker and Matt Stone and is owned by Paramount. The studio is run by a board of five people, one of whom is from Paramount's Comedy Partners.Follow us for the latest updates on South Park.