South Park brutally roasts Harry and Meghan in classic fashion in latest episode

The latest episode of the animated show, South Park roasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an epic and mocking fashion. The show is currently in its twenty-sixth season.

South Park is known for its controversial takes on trending topics and its social and political commentary via satirization, dark humor, profanity, and surrealism. All episodes of the show currently air on HBO Max.

What happened in the Harry and Meghan episode of South Park?

The episode, titled, The Worldwide Privacy Tour, released on February 15, 2023, seems to be a parody on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The episode roasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a red-headed Canadian prince and his wife, who demanded privacy while promoting their new book "Waaagh".

The synopsis of the latest episode of South Park reads:

"The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town."

In a short clip released before the episode's broadcast, one of the main characters of the show, Kyle told his friends that he was sick of hearing about the Canadian prince and his wife. This seemingly was a jab at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are known for making headlines when it comes to their need for privacy.

Kyle said that the whole thing was driving him crazy, and that he was sick of hearing about them but that he can't seem to get away from them. He added:

"They're everywhere."

To this, Stan, another main character, responded to Kyle saying:

"Look, Kyle, we just kind of don't care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife."

In the episode, the Canadian prince and princess appeared in a mess of an interview where the prince held a sign that said "We want privacy." The character of the princess, who resembled Meghan Markle, said that if they moved, people would think that they are "really serious about wanting to be normal."

In the episode, Kyle accused the princess of bossing her husband around and mentioned that he was tired of hearing about them.

As per Newsweek, this episode of South Park aired in light of Harry and Meghan's constant media visibility, ever since the couple released some of their project. These included Meghan's Archetype podcast, Harry's memoir Spare, which became a bestseller, and the critically panned Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan.

Newsweek also noted that Harry and Meghan were reportedly criticized for their move to the US in 2020 and for quitting their British royal family roles because of privacy.

However, according to the BBC, Harry and Meghan denied quitting their royal family roles. Through a spokesperson, the couple said that they didn't quit their royal family roles due to privacy but that "privacy" was labeled as the reason to silence them.

Their statement said:

"The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back. This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence."

Both the red-haired prince and his wife are not mentioned by name in the episode. Judging by their appearances, however, they seem to be a spoof of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This is not the first time South Park has parodied a real-life situation. In 2011, South Park released an episode that parodied Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding titled "Royal Pudding". They also released an episode called "Cupid Ye" which parodied rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye.

