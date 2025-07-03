Is the Skydance-Paramount merger to blame for delaying the new season of South Park?

South Park season 27 is delayed by two weeks. Comedy Central initially scheduled the satirical animated show to premiere its new season on July 9, but it has since been pushed back two weeks and will now air on July 23 instead. The sudden shift had disappointed fans, as well as the show's creators, who were not shy about calling out Comedy Central's parent company, Paramount Global, and Skydance online.

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone think that the Skydance-Paramount merger is to blame for the South Park season 27 delay, as they said in a post on X and Instagram on Tuesday, July 1, 2025:

"This merger is a sh*tshow and it's f**king up South Park. We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow."

South Park creators' X post (Image via @SouthPark/X)

Parker and Stone's last point reportedly alludes to the ongoing uncertainty of whether fans will be able to watch the series in the future without a cable subscription. For years, South Park has been available to stream on HBO Max through a licensing deal. However, that expired in June, according to the LA Times on June 13, and "Paramount hasn't nailed down the streaming rights" for the series.

With that said, the show's streaming availability remains in limbo. Adding to the drama is the accusation by Stone and Parker that Skydance executives are meddling in their current negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on July 2.

Everything to know about South Park season 27

Due to the delay, the new season of the series will premiere on Wednesday, July 23, at 10 pm. Eastern Time. As usual, new episodes will air live on Comedy Central, which is also accessible via different live TV streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Philo, and more.

The show released its first look for the new season on April 2, 2025, with a trailer slightly over one minute in length, featuring various current events, trends, and tragedies that the series will cover in Season 27. As tradition dictates, the show will draw inspiration from various headlines for its plot, and the teaser revealed that the show will include stories about the US's disagreements with Canada and France.

Ketamine will be another issue tackled in season 27, as well as plane crashes, and Sean "Diddy" Combs. As seen in the trailer, the show will also pay homage to recent events, including the wildfires in Los Angeles, the French's attempt to take the Statue of Liberty, and more.

While the plot details vary from season to season, the show has remained relatively consistent in its character development. Like the previous seasons, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker will return to voice their respective characters. Stone will voice Jyle Broflovski, Kenny McCormick, Butters, and Tweak, while Stone will continue voicing Eric Cartman, Stan Marsh, Randy Marsh, and Mr. Garrison.

It's unclear how many episodes season 27 will have, but the two preceding seasons, 25 and 26, each have six episodes. With that said, the series is not going anywhere anytime soon. South Park has been renewed up to season 30, although the ongoing streaming limbo it's currently in does make things complicated.

