South Park season 27: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Anyone who has been waiting for South Park season 27 for the past two years finally gets the confirmation when the animated show will return to Comedy Central. The long-running show last aired on March 29, 2023, but season 27 will see the hit animated franchise return as soon as July 9, 2025.

Besides the confirmed release date, the comedy series co-created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone also released the first look of its 27th season. It will cover everything from dirty toilet bowls, a battle with Canada, ketamine, French citizens trying to take down the Statue of Liberty, to the embattled music mogul, Diddy.

The newest season comes after releasing a TV special and TV movie within the South Park universe since the series 26 finale, including Joining the Panderverse in 2023 and The End of Obesity in 2024. The show first aired in 1997, and per Deadline, it's been renewed not only for a 27th season but through season 30, running through 2027.

The creators said the two year wait for South Park season 27 was "on purpose"

It's been two years since South Park released the sixth and final episode of season 26. And it wasn't a secret that there wouldn't be a new season for the next two years after that, which the creators said, per People, was "on purpose." That said, South Park Studios finally confirmed that South Park season 27 is returning.

The first episode of the South Park season 27 will be airing on Comedy Central on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. According to Matt Stone in a September 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, he agreed that the delay was necessary. He said:

"We've tried to do South Park through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to—it's such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance."

He further said that while the elections are "f*cking important, it also takes over everything that they "just have less fun."

What is the plot of South Park season 27? Is there a trailer?

South Park Studios shared a brief teaser on its YouTube channel for season 27 on Wednesday, April 2. The slightly over one-minute trailer featured different trends, current events, and tragedies that the show is expected to cover in its 27th season.

It appears that the show will once again pull from different headlines for its plot, including geopolitics, particularly the mounting tension between the US against Canada and France. The clip starts with an eerie black-and-white shot of a playground swing, with the voice in the background singing, 'Times have changed,' before giving a close shot of an airplane wing and turning animated.

In the following scene, Randy asks his daughter about ketamine, suggesting that "it could really help you." From there, chaos erupted, with homes burning, a nod to the recent Los Angeles wildfires, French boats taking down the Statue of Liberty, planes crashing, and Diddy traveling into space. There are also several animated shots of plane crashes, with Butters at the air traffic control center saying, 'Oh cr*p, we're all gonna get fired!'

There's also a South Park satire of the war against Canada breaking out, Cartman in a clinic with a woman in labor, which hints at another abortion story, and Randy telling Sharon that he's "going to do some ketamine and f*ck around with the government a little."

How many episodes will South Park season 27 have?

There is no confirmed number of South Park episodes for the upcoming season yet. However, considering that seasons 25 and 26 each have six episodes, South Park season 27 could also follow the same number of rollouts.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on South Park season 27 as the year progresses.

