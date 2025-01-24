When South Park’s Danica Patrick satire drew admiration from the flattered former NASCAR driver: “They’re ahead of things”

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick had once reflected on her appearance in the highly acclaimed American animated television series called South Park. Patrick, along with a few other notable NASCAR athletes appeared in an episode of the animated show, which generally caters to adult audiences.

Danica Patrick transitioned to NASCAR in 2010 after a successful IndyCar career. She competed in 191 Cup Series races over seven years with Stewart-Haas Racing, achieving seven top-10 finishes. Her standout moment came at the 2013 Daytona 500, where she made history as the first woman to lead laps in the race, ultimately finishing eighth. This milestone cemented her legacy as a trailblazer in motorsport.

In a January 2018 episode of the highly rated Joe Rogan Experience podcast, hosted by former UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Patrick reflected on her appearance in South Park's NASCAR-themed episode, where she had a brief interaction with one of the characters called Eric Cartman.

Trending

"I was watching the old South Park episode. They had a bunch of NASCAR drivers on South Park and you know it was when Cartman (Eric) was trying to be poor and stupid so he could race NASCAR, and he was sponsored by Vagisil[...] I think he says at one point of time 'Danica, you're not half as poor and stupid as I am,'" Danica Patrick said [1:43:09 onwards].

Patrick revealed that she did not provide the voice for her animated appearance on South Park. However, she confirmed lending her voice to her portrayal in another iconic American animated series, The Simpsons, showcasing her involvement in pop culture. Following that, she expressed how her inclusion in such shows was "flattering" as she said:

"I don't care what they say, if you're on a show, it's flattering, right? To make TV in a different capacity means you're being noticed[...] What I was thinking is how they're just insightful, ahead of things a lot, and definitely clever like with their delivery of it."

Here's a clip from the episode featuring Danica Patrick and four NASCAR legends, Dale Earnhardt Jr., seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart, and Matt Kenseth.

Since retiring from professional racing in 2018, Danica Patrick has expanded her Napa Valley wine label, Somnium Wine, showcasing her passion for winemaking. Additionally, Patrick transitioned into media, taking on commentator duties for major motorsports events, further solidifying her presence in the racing world.

“Golden age is going to look good”: Danica Patrick drops pictures from Donald Trump’s second inauguration

Danica Patrick before the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. - Source: Imagn

Danica Patrick recently attended the oath-taking ceremony of President Donald Trump, as he took over office as the 47th President of the United States of America. One of four pictures Patrick shared featured social media stars Logan Paul, his brother Jake Paul, who recently fought boxing legend 'Iron' Mike Tyson, and notable stand-up comedian Theo Von.

“What a fantastic and freezing cold polar blast was had in DC celebrating @realDonaldTrump inauguration! The Golden age is going to look good on America." the post was captioned

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return for the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2nd at 8:00 PM Eastern time. Fans can catch all the action live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback