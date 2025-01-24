“Golden age is going to look good”: Danica Patrick drops pictures from Donald Trump’s second inauguration 

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick shared a tweet on X on Thursday, as she shared the pictures from Donald Trump's second inauguration and oath-taking ceremony. She accompanied the post with a caption celebrating “the golden age.”

Danica Patrick uploaded pictures from Donald Trump's oath-taking ceremony on Monday when Trump took over as the 47th President of the United States succeeding Joe Biden. The first two pictures uploaded by the former NASCAR driver were from the Turning Point Inaugural Eve Ball held on January 19, 2025, in Washington DC, a day before the oath-taking ceremony.

The caption to Patrick's tweet read:

“What a fantastic and freezing cold polar blast was had in DC celebrating @realDonaldTrump inauguration! The Golden age is going to look good on America."

Patrick styled a pleated red dress in the first picture and accessorized with a white pearl necklace. The next photo was taken on the Red carpet of the Inaugural Eve Ball as Patrick flaunted a hot pink colored dress.

The last two pictures were taken at the oath-taking ceremony as Danica Patrick showcased her white dress and completed the outfit with golden jewelry. One of these was a solo selfie of her holding a cup of coffee, while the other one was a group selfie that included YouTuber turned professional boxers, Logan Paul and Jake Paul. Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz and comedian Theo Von were also in the group selfie.

Danica Patrick also celebrated the announcement of Trump's second cabinet on her Instagram with a post on her story.

Danica Patrick thanked Trump's advisor for the Presidential Inauguration

Danica Patrick was involved in Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 Presidential election and was spotted at multiple rallies, supporting the Republican. The former NASCAR driver spoke on behalf of the US President a few times and also used her social media presence to extend support.

Patrick took to Instagram after the oath-taking ceremony and inauguration to thank Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz, along with pictures from the event. Her caption read:

“What a crew for the inauguration! So much fun and so much laughing! Thanks @alexbruesewitz! However, I have learned there are a few things politics don't care much about.... Food, water, and sleep. We departed at 8 am and returned at 2 pm. Thank god I packed some water and was able to finally eat my breakfast. Also..... Melania was simply stunning and looked like the hottest mob boss.”

UFC fighter Conor McGregor, UFC president Dana White, podcast host Joe Rogan, and tech giants Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk also attended the event.

