  • home icon
  • Shows
  • What time will Digman! season 2 release on Comedy Central? U.S. release timings and more

What time will Digman! season 2 release on Comedy Central? U.S. release timings and more

By Abhisri Kodandaraman
Published Jul 22, 2025 15:06 GMT
Rip Digman in Digman! season 2 (Image via YouTube/ Comedy Central)
Rip Digman in Digman! season 2 (Image via YouTube/Comedy Central)

Digman! season 2 marks Andy Samberg's first project where he serves as producer and writer. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star also reprises his lead voice role as Rip Digman, a retired celebrity who jumps back into the world of archeology after the death of his wife, Bella. Rip and his team travel around the world to discover mythical artifacts—one of which, the Holy Grail, has the power to resurrect Bella.

Ad

Digman! season 2 will pick up from the cliffhanger that left viewers hanging and is set to premiere on Comedy Central on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET. This season promises to delve deeper into Rip's emotional journey and escalate personal stakes as well.

Digman! season 2 release date and time

Digman! season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Comedy Central on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/PT. The season was initially supposed to premiere on July 9, but the release was delayed due to the postponement of South Park season 27.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Although the official episode count hasn't been released yet, viewers can expect season 2 to consist of eight episodes, like the previous season. Below is the release schedule of the first episode for all regions.

Time ZoneRelease DateRelease Time
ET (Eastern Time)Wednesday, July 23, 202510:30 PM
PT (Pacific Time)Wednesday, July 23, 202510:30 PM

MT (Mountain Time)Wednesday, July 23, 2025 8:30 PM
CT (Central Time)Wednesday, July 23, 2025 9:30 PM
GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)Thursday, July 24, 2025 2:30 AM
CET (Central European Time)Thursday, July 24, 2025 4:30 AM
IST (Indian Standard Time)Thursday, July 24, 2025 8:00 AM
Ad

Where to watch Digman! season 2?

Ad

While season 2 will premiere on Comedy Central on July 23, viewers can stream all episodes the following day on Paramount+. Comedy Central is available through several live TV streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Sling TV, and FuboTV.

The Paramount+ Essential plan costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year and includes ads. The Premium plan, priced at $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year, includes Showtime, supports offline downloads, and offers 4K streaming. Paramount+ is also accessible through platforms like Amazon Prime Video Channels for an additional fee.

Ad

Also Read: What time will The Sandman season 2 (Part 2) release on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

What to expect from Digman! season 2?

youtube-cover
Ad

Digman! season 2 will continue the wild adventures of Rip Digman and his unconventional team of "Arkies." From the dramatic developments of season 1, including Rip's wife, Bella, being brought back from the dead only to become the host for the Aunty-Christ, season 2 will tie up these supernatural loose ends before breaking out into fresh artifact-hunting adventures.

Developed by Andy Samberg and Neil Campbell, the new season will delve into new quests, echoing the show's ongoing nod to genre classics such as Indiana Jones, The Mummy, and National Treasure. In an interview with Forbes published on July 21, 2025, Samberg opened up about the inspiration behind the series.

Ad
"A lot of work I do is dealing in genre and in tropes — and finding a comedic angle on them. I had never done it with (the action-adventure genre), and it just seemed like a really fun world to (play in), especially if you’re doing an episodic where you get to choose an adventure of the week," he added.
Ad

Rip's sidekick, Saltine, will develop further as a character as she is trained by Rip, slowly maturing from sidekick to possible partner. Season 2 also includes a stellar roster of guest voices in the form of Kate Winslet, Tatiana Maslany, Mark Hamill, Nathan Lane, and Amy Sedaris to provide new comedic vitality and an enriched storyline to the series.

Digman! season 2 is set to air on Comedy Central on July 23, 2025.

About the author
Abhisri Kodandaraman

Abhisri Kodandaraman

Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.

Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.

When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications