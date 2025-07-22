What time will Digman! season 2 release on Comedy Central? U.S. release timings and more

Digman! season 2 marks Andy Samberg's first project where he serves as producer and writer. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star also reprises his lead voice role as Rip Digman, a retired celebrity who jumps back into the world of archeology after the death of his wife, Bella. Rip and his team travel around the world to discover mythical artifacts—one of which, the Holy Grail, has the power to resurrect Bella.Digman! season 2 will pick up from the cliffhanger that left viewers hanging and is set to premiere on Comedy Central on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET. This season promises to delve deeper into Rip's emotional journey and escalate personal stakes as well.Digman! season 2 release date and timeDigman! season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Comedy Central on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/PT. The season was initially supposed to premiere on July 9, but the release was delayed due to the postponement of South Park season 27.Although the official episode count hasn't been released yet, viewers can expect season 2 to consist of eight episodes, like the previous season. Below is the release schedule of the first episode for all regions.Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeET (Eastern Time)Wednesday, July 23, 202510:30 PMPT (Pacific Time)Wednesday, July 23, 202510:30 PMMT (Mountain Time)Wednesday, July 23, 2025 8:30 PMCT (Central Time)Wednesday, July 23, 2025 9:30 PMGMT (Greenwich Mean Time)Thursday, July 24, 2025 2:30 AMCET (Central European Time)Thursday, July 24, 2025 4:30 AMIST (Indian Standard Time)Thursday, July 24, 2025 8:00 AMWhere to watch Digman! season 2? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile season 2 will premiere on Comedy Central on July 23, viewers can stream all episodes the following day on Paramount+. Comedy Central is available through several live TV streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Sling TV, and FuboTV.The Paramount+ Essential plan costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year and includes ads. The Premium plan, priced at $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year, includes Showtime, supports offline downloads, and offers 4K streaming. Paramount+ is also accessible through platforms like Amazon Prime Video Channels for an additional fee.Also Read: What time will The Sandman season 2 (Part 2) release on Netflix? Release timings for all regionsWhat to expect from Digman! season 2?Digman! season 2 will continue the wild adventures of Rip Digman and his unconventional team of &quot;Arkies.&quot; From the dramatic developments of season 1, including Rip's wife, Bella, being brought back from the dead only to become the host for the Aunty-Christ, season 2 will tie up these supernatural loose ends before breaking out into fresh artifact-hunting adventures.Developed by Andy Samberg and Neil Campbell, the new season will delve into new quests, echoing the show's ongoing nod to genre classics such as Indiana Jones, The Mummy, and National Treasure. In an interview with Forbes published on July 21, 2025, Samberg opened up about the inspiration behind the series.&quot;A lot of work I do is dealing in genre and in tropes — and finding a comedic angle on them. I had never done it with (the action-adventure genre), and it just seemed like a really fun world to (play in), especially if you’re doing an episodic where you get to choose an adventure of the week,&quot; he added.Rip's sidekick, Saltine, will develop further as a character as she is trained by Rip, slowly maturing from sidekick to possible partner. Season 2 also includes a stellar roster of guest voices in the form of Kate Winslet, Tatiana Maslany, Mark Hamill, Nathan Lane, and Amy Sedaris to provide new comedic vitality and an enriched storyline to the series.Digman! season 2 is set to air on Comedy Central on July 23, 2025.