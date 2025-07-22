What time will The Sandman season 2 (Part 2) release on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

Netflix will release The Sandman season 2 (volume 2) on July 24, 2025. Volume 2 picks up where volume 1 left off, which premiered on July 3, 2025, and continues Dream's quest. As part of Netflix's global rollout, episodes 7 to 11, the next five episodes, will be available at 12 AM Pacific Time (PT).

This means the show will premiere worldwide at the same moment, though the local release time will vary by region. Fans in the U.S. will get it in the morning, while viewers in Asia or Australia will be able to watch it in the afternoon or evening.

Here’s a quick guide to The Sandman season 2 (volume 2)’s release time by region.

The Sandman season 2 (volume 2) release time

The Endless siblings (Image via Netflix)

All five episodes of the second volume of The Sandman's season 2 will officially be released on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET in the United States. Below is a table outlining the expected release times for key global regions:

Region Release Date Local Time United States (PT) July 24, 2025 12:00 AM United States (ET) July 24, 2025 3:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) July 24, 2025 8:00 AM Europe (CEST) July 24, 2025 9:00 AM Philippines (PHT) July 24, 2025 3:00 PM Japan (JST) July 24, 2025 4:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 24, 2025 4:00 PM Singapore (SGT) July 24, 2025 3:00 PM Thailand (ICT) July 24, 2025 2:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 24, 2025 5:00 PM

How many episodes will there be in The Sandman season 2 (volume 2)?

The Sandman season 2 (volume 2) will consist of five new episodes, continuing from where volume 1 left off. These are chapters 7 through 11 in the 12-episode season, with each episode adapting story arcs from Neil Gaiman’s award-winning comic book series.

Here’s a breakdown of the episode titles in volume 2:

Chapter 7: Time and Night

Chapter 8: Fuel for the Fire

Chapter 9: The Kindly Ones

Chapter 10: Long Live the King

Chapter 11: A Tale of Graceful Ends

These episodes will explore fan-favorite storylines like The Kindly Ones, The Tempest, and other important stories that ultimately end Dream's emotional and existential saga. The final chapter will lead into a special bonus episode titled Death: The High Cost of Living, which airs on July 31 and serves as an epilogue to the whole series.

Is The Sandman season 2 (volume 2) only available on Netflix?

Esmé Creed-Miles stars as Delirium (Image via Netflix)

The Sandman season 2 (volume 2) is available exclusively on Netflix. The platform holds the global rights to produce and stream the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's famous DC/Vertigo graphic novel series.

You won't find The Sandman on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, or Disney+, as it is a Netflix Original produced by Netflix itself. A Netflix subscription is required to watch both seasons 1 and 2 (volumes 1 and 2).

What to expect from The Sandman season 2 (volume 2)?

Dream and Johanna Constantine (Image via Netflix)

The second volume explores some of the most important and dramatic storylines from Neil Gaiman’s original comics. After the events of volume 1, Dream is left to face the fallout of broken relationships. He must also grapple with the heavy burden of leadership. And ahead lies an inevitable clash with the Fates.

These five new episodes are based on some well-loved comic book stories, The Kindly Ones and The Tempest. They show Dream dealing with the consequences of his decisions across time and space. As they proceed, viewers will meet gods, monsters, and some familiar faces, all of whom are more dangerous than in the previous season.

In the ending of Dream's journey, Kirby Howell-Baptiste plays Death, Mason Alexander Park plays Desire, Donna Preston plays Despair, and Barry Sloane plays Destruction. Desmond is played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who is new to the show. The youngest of the Endless gets a new and different spirit from her.

The Sandman season 2 (volume 2) premieres globally on Netflix this July 24, 2025, at 12 AM PT.

