The Sandman season 2 (part 1) recap: All to know before part 2 arrives

The Sandman season 2 marks the return of Netflix’s fantasy drama based on Neil Gaiman’s beloved DC Comics series. It brings fans back into the dreamlike, philosophical world of Morpheus, also known as Dream. Part 1, consisting of the first six episodes, was released on July 3, 2025.Part 1 focuses on a more personal and emotional journey of Dream. He confronts some of his greatest regrets, comes to terms with his family, and makes decisions that could change his destiny.With The Sandman season 2 being divided into two parts, part 1 has already created immense excitement among the fans for the intense storytelling and follow-up on legacy, mortality, and responsibility. With the hype growing for part 2's release date on July 24, 2025, fans are thinking about where Dream is now and what the last five episodes have in store. What happened in The Sandman season 2 part 1? The Sandman season 2 part 1 begins with Dream venturing back to Hell to correct an injustice that has been centuries in the making, rescuing his past love Nada. However, the mission gets complicated when Lucifer surprisingly retires, which makes Dream responsible for selecting the new ruler of Hell.This choice attracts several power-thirsty suitors, creating pressure on Dream from all sides.Meanwhile, his youngest brother, Delirium, comes to him with a plea to assist in locating their missing brother, Destruction. This quest is the emotional heart of part 1. Their search leads them to Dream's estranged son, Orpheus, who is the linchpin to finding Destruction.On their journey, Dream must deal with the literal and emotional repercussions of his earlier choices, specifically regarding Orpheus and Nada, and realize how he has changed and become more empathetic.Destruction, when discovered, refuses to return but reveals that his leaving was out of compassion for mankind, not abandonment. Delirium concurs in his decision, at last being at peace, and Dream, even though heartbroken, honors his brother's choice.Political unrest, however, simmers against Hell and the Dreaming. Dream's ultimate choice to slay Orpheus, violating the Endless' holy law, instigates dark forces, most significantly the anger of the Fates. The Sandman season 2 presents Dream as a monarch weighed down by memory, duty, and a developing comprehension of love and loss. His arc through part 1 reveals how much he has matured from season 1, growing from a distant immortal to one who can experience guilt, sorrow, and attachment.One of the turning points for Dream is his encounter with Nada. Even after finally rescuing her from Hell, she spurns any attempt at reconciliation, opting to discover the new world and put the painful memories behind her. This encounter profoundly impacts Dream, highlighting how some wounds can't be cured, not even with godlike abilities.Another critical point is Dream's reconciliation with Orpheus. The unhappy reunion goes awry when Dream finally accedes to Orpheus' long-standing desire for death. The deed, while kind, is a breach of the Endless' most fundamental rule: never shed family blood. This act may be the catalyst to his own destruction, as indicated by the Fates, who ready themselves to unleash judgment.Even with his attempts at balance and reconciliation with loved ones, Dream's humanity is his weakness. His heart-based choices, as noble as they are, will come at a price and perhaps cost him everything, particularly as rumors of an impending storm suggest a dramatic and potentially tragic ending in the second half.What to expect in part 2? With The Sandman season 2 part 2 dropping on July 24, 2025, the story is ready to delve into the repercussions of Dream's actions. The Fates or the Kindly Ones are getting ready to exact vengeance due to Orpheus' death, possibly leading to war against Dream himself.Die-hard fans of the comics will identify this arc as one of the most dramatic and emotionally draining in the comic book series.In the episodes to come, viewers can anticipate Dream facing not just external challenges but also the boundaries of his own tyranny and development. The seeds sown in part 1, Hell's political realignment, the unfinished business with Loki, and Dream's increasing affection for his siblings and humans are bound to collide.His passion for Nada and the emotional fallout of Orpheus' death will continue to pursue him.The Sandman season 2 part 2 also seems to go deeper into the fate of the Dreaming. With foes gathering around and the Endless broken, Dream himself could be threatened with an existential crisis not just for himself but for the world he has vowed to defend.The last five episodes will likely provide a resolution to Dream's story, whether it is through redemption or destruction.For the unversed, The Sandman is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.