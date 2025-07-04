Where was The Sandman season 2 filmed? All filming locations explored

The Sandman season 2 picks up the story of Dream and his siblings in the Endless family and continues the fantasy drama based on Neil Gaiman's DC comic. Directed by Jamie Childs, the new season was released in two parts on Netflix, with Volume 1 arriving on July 3, 2025, and Volume 2 set to premiere on July 24, 2025.

Ad

The Sandman season 2 features both returning and new cast members. Tom Sturridge returns as Morpheus, the King of Dreams, joined by Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Patton Oswalt voicing Matthew the Raven. This season also includes new cast members like Ruairi O’Connor as Orpheus and Barry Sloane as Destruction.

The Sandman season 2 was filmed across various real-world UK locations that double up as settings for the dream and waking worlds. The production used a mix of constructed sets and natural landscapes.

Ad

Trending

According to the official synopsis released by Netflix, The Sandman season 2 explores Dream’s attempt to rebuild the realm of the Dreaming after the events of the first season. In the process, he must face complex family dynamics and long-standing oaths. The season also focuses on his relationship with Orpheus and the repercussions of a past decision.

The Sandman season 2 filming locations

Surrey

Aerial view of streaming giants Netflix UK studios at Shepperton Studios in Shepperton, England. (Photo by Chris Gorman/Getty Images)

Frensham Little Pond was used for scenes set in fantastical, otherworldly locations. The location hosted scenes involving Mark Hamill’s character, Mervyn Pumpkinhead. The natural body of water and surrounding heathland provided a surreal setting. Fairies and characters like Lyta Hall and Nuala were also spotted during filming. This location doubled for mystical settings in the Dreaming.

Ad

Filming in Surrey also included scenes at Shepperton Studios, where interior dreamscapes like Dream’s throne room were built. Additionally, Guildford Cathedral was used for important interior scenes, and Hankley Common served as the visual backdrop for Hell.

In Woking, crews filmed at the former Debenhams store, Dukes Court, and Brookwood Cemetery. According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service in a report published on August 21, 2024, Dukes Court doubled for a central London police station and Brookwood served as another cemetery setting. The production generated about £89,000 in local income.

Ad

Durdle Door and Isle of Portland, Dorset

Durdle Door on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset - (Image via Getty)

The BBC reported on June 29, 2023, that crews filmed scenes at the disused prison on the Isle of Portland. The prison served as the backdrop for multiple key moments, particularly those involving darker story arcs. Additional scenes were shot at Durdle Door beach, a coastal landmark nearby. The beach was closed off during filming, and Tom Sturridge was seen in black flowing clothes walking toward another character in white robes holding a lyre. These sequences became visually distinctive elements in the second season.

Ad

Additional scenes were filmed at Parkstone Cemetery, confirmed by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council. The council stated that care was taken to ensure gravestones and names were not visible in shots. Sandbanks Beach in Poole was also used, standing in for a Florida location. The coastal visuals supported key sequences in the Waking World.

Scotney Castle, Kent

Scotney Castle in Lamberhurst, Kent (Image via @scotneycastle_nt/Instagram)

Scotney Castle in Lamberhurst, Tunbridge Wells, was used as a location for a sword fight sequence during the filming of The Sandman season 2. The site represented both Cain and Abel’s House of Mystery and Unity Kincaid’s care home.

Ad

The Victorian estate features expansive gardens, a moated ruin, and a surrounding woodland. It is managed by the National Trust and has appeared in other productions including Hunted (2012). The Kent Film Office officially confirmed the castle's use for filming in June 2025.

Behind the scenes and production of The Sandman season 2

Behind the scenes of The Sandman season 2 as Tom Sturridge films a bar scene, with camera rigs and monitors visible on set.(Image via Netflix)

The Sandman season 2 was directed by Jamie Childs, with Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer serving as executive producers and co-writers. Jon Gary Steele was the production designer, and Ian Markiewicz led the visual effects design.

Ad

Filming for The Sandman season 2 began on June 23, 2023, at Shepperton Studios and was paused due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike before resuming in November. Production wrapped in August 2024. Many scenes were filmed on location across England, including at the Isle of Portland and Frensham Little Pond, while studio interiors were completed at Shepperton.

Production designer Jon Gary Steele and supervisor Ian Markiewicz took inspiration from graphic novel artwork and real-world art, including Kris Kuksi’s work for the Palace of Dreaming. Visual effects teams avoided full green screen usage. Dream’s throne room was filmed inside Guildford Cathedral and later augmented with effects.

Ad

Costume designer Sarah Arthur and property master Gordon Fitzgerald recreated key props like Dream’s ruby, pouch, and helmet, with enhancements added in post-production. Giles Deacon designed Lucifer’s costumes, using references to androgynous figures like David Bowie. Sets and costumes evolved across centuries for historical scenes, including the tavern featuring Dream and Hob Gadling.

Visual effects were handled by multiple studios such as One of Us, Framestore, and Rodeo FX. Practical effects included real lighting, smoke, and sculpted set pieces like the Gate of Horn. End credits were designed by comic book cover artist Dave McKean.

Ad

Scenes involving Stephen Fry’s character Gilbert were spotted at Frensham in June 2024. Other characters like the Fates, Nuala, and Lyta Hall were also seen filming pivotal scenes including confrontations and battle preparations.

The combined efforts of the writing, design, and technical teams aimed to match the tone of the original comics while maintaining visual coherence across both volumes of the season. The Sandman season 2 continues to explore themes of duty, loss, and familial tension.

The Sandman season 2 also places focus on Dream’s relationship with Orpheus and Destruction. Visual storytelling remains a central device, and the varied filming locations are meant to reflect shifting inner worlds. With part two releasing on July 24, 2025, viewers can expect new locations and expanded mythologies as Dream faces the consequences of his past choices.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More