Black Mirror season 7: All filming locations explored

Black Mirror season 7 is the latest chapter in the British sci-fi anthology series created by Charlie Brooker, known for its examination of the impacts of contemporary and upcoming technologies. The season premiered on Netflix on April 10, 2025, maintaining the show's tradition of self-contained stories set in dystopian worlds.

Ad

Black Mirror season 7 features a broad ensemble cast featuring Chris O’Dowd, Rashida Jones, Issa Rae, Paul Giamatti, Peter Capaldi, and Emma Corrin. The series was filmed in multiple sites throughout the UK, such as London, Kent, and Buckinghamshire, with one episode shot entirely in British Columbia, Canada. These actual environments enhance the show's diverse themes and visual narrative.

The season expands on the universe established in earlier episodes. The plot links the past and the present, referencing beloved elements such as the USS Callister and Bandersnatch. Episodes such as Common People and Eulogy focus on the human consequences of emerging technology, exploring the intersection of AI, media, and memory with individual experiences. Charlie Brooker sought to delve into fresh emotional realms while maintaining the series' foundation in realism.

Ad

Trending

Where was Black Mirror season 7 filmed?

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

People visit the Lights at Lafarge event at Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

The locations featured in the episode Common People were filmed entirely in Greater Vancouver, British Columbia. Directed by Ally Pankiw, this episode focuses on a couple navigating a futuristic healthcare system. Filming took place between September and October 2024.

Ad

Key sites included Queen Elizabeth Elementary School in Vancouver, representing Amanda’s workplace, and the Swiss Canadian Mountain Range Association in Coquitlam, which served as the Juniper Inn. Additional filming locations included the Clova Theatre in Cloverdale and Surrey City Hall, used for a Rivermind commercial. Bridge Studios in Burnaby acted as the central production base.

Slough and Finchampstead, Berkshire

A view of a street in Slough, United Kingdom (Photo by Yunus Dalgic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The episode Bête Noire in Black Mirror season 7 used locations in Slough and Finchampstead to portray the work and personal environments of Maria, a chocolate company executive. Scenes from Bête Noire were filmed at 217 Bath Road in Slough for the Savorita headquarters, while Verity’s mansion, Woolcombe Manor, was filmed at a private estate in The Ridges area of Finchampstead. The property spans 11 acres and includes stables and a heated pool.

Ad

Kingston upon Thames and Shepperton Studios

An aerial view of streaming giants Netflix UK studios on February 8, 2022, at Shepperton Studios in Shepperton, England. (Photo by Chris Gorman/Getty Images)

The episode Hotel Reverie was filmed across Kingston upon Thames and at Shepperton Studios. Kingston served as the setting for the hotel’s interior scenes, while Shepperton Studios in Surrey housed a custom-built set resembling a 19th-century luxury hotel. Exterior scenes of Dorothy’s home (Emma Corrin) were shot at the historic Chenies Manor House in Buckinghamshire.

Ad

London

Epping Forest in Loughton, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The episode Plaything was filmed across multiple locations in London, capturing a gritty urban atmosphere that mirrors the protagonist's mental state. Thamesmead provided the Brutalist housing backdrop, while scenes involving a 1967 Victoria Line tube were shot at the Walthamstow Pumphouse Museum. Outdoor forest scenes were filmed in Epping Forest, and the Tuckersoft building was portrayed using the old Heinz Headquarters in Hayes Park.

Ad

Whitstable and Herne Bay, Kent

Tankerton Beach in Whitstable, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

The episode Eulogy was set in various coastal locations across Kent, adding a reflective tone to its exploration of memory and grief. Key locations included The Beacon House on Tankerton Beach in Whitstable and Herne Bay Pier, which stood in for a Cape Cod memory.

Ad

Other filming spots included The Shacklewell Arms, The Victoria Pub, 1 Lombard Street Brasserie, and the Sheraton Skyline Hotel near Heathrow. The final funeral scene was filmed at West London Crematorium in Kensal Green Cemetery.

Primrose Street, Black Park, and Mynydd Parys

Architectural supports at The Broadgate Tower at the public open space at Broadgate Plaza in the City of London (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Black Mirror season 7's USS Callister: Into Infinity, a direct sequel to season 4’s USS Callister, was filmed across several locations that helped depict the blend of real-world tech settings and digital landscapes. Exteriors of Callister Inc. were filmed at Broadgate Tower on Primrose Street, London. The forested alien terrain was filmed at Black Park in Buckinghamshire. A desert-like planet was recreated using Mynydd Parys in Anglesey, Wales, an ancient copper mine with a lunar landscape.

Ad

Behind the scenes and production insights of Black Mirror season 7

Ad

Charlie Brooker returned as the series creator and principal writer for Black Mirror season 7. He was joined by executive producers Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades. The season featured a diverse group of directors, including Ally Pankiw, Haolu Wang, and Luke Taylor.

Filming for Black Mirror season 7 took place between January and October 2024, with a focus on using practical, real-world locations. This decision was made to support the grounded tone of the series and avoid heavy reliance on digital effects. Every setting was selected to help audiences connect with the speculative themes through familiar environments.

Ad

Black Mirror season 7 director Ally Pankiw acknowledged the support of her Canadian crew, describing the collaboration as vital to the success of Common People. Charlie Brooker noted in a press release that the filming environments played a key role in helping the cast and crew maintain narrative coherence throughout the season.

Black Mirror season 7 strengthens the anthology's fundamental themes of artificial intelligence, memory, surveillance, and digital ethics while adding fresh viewpoints and emotional depth. It presents realistic insights into imagined futures, prompting viewers to face both the known and the unknown in their digital lives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More