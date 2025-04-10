How many episodes are there in Black Mirror season 7? Episode count and more

The newest edition of Black Mirror season 7, a British anthology series created by Charlie Brooker, premiered on April 10, 2025. Renowned for its self-contained episodes that examine the connection between technology and contemporary life, the series is once again available for streaming on Netflix. This season, Brooker remains the creator and executive producer, along with executive producers Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades.

This season's cast features a blend of familiar and fresh faces, including Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae, Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, and Emma Corrin. Notably, it includes a direct continuation of episode 1 from season 4, titled USS Callister. Therefore, season 7 episode 6 is titled USS Callister: Into Infinity.

Black Mirror season 7 includes a total of six episodes. Each installment maintains the show's anthology structure, featuring new cast members, stories, and locations that investigate diverse dimensions of technology's influence on society.

Paul Giamatti appears in Common People, one of six standalone stories in Black Mirror season 7. (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Black Mirror season 7 includes six episodes, all of which have been released simultaneously on April 10, 2025, on Netflix. The episode list has been officially confirmed by Netflix and IMDb. Here is the full episode list:

Episode Title Release Date Common People April 10, 2025 Bête Noire April 10, 2025 Hotel Reverie April 10, 2025 Plaything April 10, 2025 Eulogy April 10, 2025 USS Callister: Into Infinity April 10, 2025

This season does not have a weekly release timetable. To stream the series, audiences must have an active Netflix subscription. The program is available on compatible smart TVs, laptops, tablets, mobile devices, and other supported gadgets. To ensure precise pricing and local availability, it is advisable to visit the official Netflix website.

What is Black Mirror season 7 about?

Just like in prior seasons, each episode in Black Mirror season 7 serves as an independent narrative. The first episode, Common People, stars Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones and centers on the privatization of medical services. It brings up inquiries regarding accessibility, morality, and the implications of transforming public health into a for-profit service.

The second episode, titled Bête Noire, focuses on the concept of vengeance in the age of technology. It explores how technology can influence, alter, or eliminate identity, as well as the personal impact it has when digital platforms are employed for revenge.

In Hotel Reverie, the narrative examines how virtual reality can transform film stories, manipulate and reconstruct nostalgia, entertainment, and memory. Meanwhile, episode 4 titled Plaything, featuring Peter Capaldi, deals with artificial intelligence and its impact on emotions. It depicts a scenario where AI beings influence human actions and emotional health, prompting worries about consent and online regulation.

Episode 5 titled Eulogy employs the structure of AI to contemplate memory and sorrow. It tracks characters engaging with AI avatars of the deceased, emphasizing the moral and emotional consequences of maintaining digital representations of those who have passed away.

The final episode, titled USS Callister: Into Infinity, is a continuation of the season 4 episode USS Callister. It advances the narrative of the digital team after they are freed from Robert Daly's control. The episode traces their path as they adapt to liberty in a limitless digital realm and face fresh obstacles in the absence of their former oppressor.

The six episodes of Black Mirror season 7 address themes like surveillance, AI, virtual reality, and digital identity. While each story is fictional, they reflect real-world concerns and present scenarios that raise questions for the viewers to think over.

