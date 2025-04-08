Netflix’s Kill Tony: Everything to know about the new comedy show

Kill Tony, an American live podcast stand-up comedy variety show, is getting a lot of attention in the comedy world. With Tony Hinchcliffe as its creator and host, the show debuted on June 3, 2013, and has now become a worldwide hit. Kill Tony is simple but exciting: aspiring comedians pick names at random from a bucket, do stand-up comedy for one minute, and then do a live interview.

The show is now famous all around the world, with millions of people watching and listening to its live streams and podcasts. It took more than 10 years of popularity, but Kill Tony is finally on Netflix. The first special aired on April 7, 2025.

The new Netflix specials aim to show more people from around the world the live podcast's unfiltered energy. Aside from the always-dangerous amateur comedians, who take the stage to perform for the Kill Tony panel, the show also has well-known comedians and surprise celebrity guests.

Since its start at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, the show has grown to record live episodes at famous places like the Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas, and the H-E-B Center, where it has its biggest live audiences.

The Netflix special depicts how high-stakes the show is while still keeping its natural, unplanned feel.

Kill Tony: The show format

Kill Tony is based on live stand-up comedy, and each comedian has just one minute to wow the audience and judges. A bucket of names is used to pick aspiring comics, who then have to go on stage, do their set, and then face an honest interview and critique.

The comedians on the show have to answer to veteran comedians like Tony Hinchcliffe and his co-host, Brian Redban, right away, making it a unique mix of stand-up comedy and reality TV. Critiques can be harsh, but things're always said with a sharp sense of humor, which makes it exciting for both the performers and the people watching.

A lot of different famous people, like Shane Gillis, Post Malone, Joe Rogan, and Theo Von, have been on the show. These special guests join the main judges and add their own commentary, criticism, and comedic flair to the show. The show is a fan favorite because it is unpredictable, with a mix of stand-up and roasting. Each episode has something new and surprising to offer.

The Hosts, Judges, and Participants

Expand Tweet

Tony Hinchcliffe, who created and hosts Kill Tony, is a well-known figure in the world of comedy for his biting humor and quick wit. He is joined by co-host Brian Redban, whose unique blend of humor and support for the aspiring comics is a big part of the show's success.

Most of the comedians on Kill Tony are amateurs who put their names in the "Bucket of Destiny." Many of these performers want to make it in the comedy scene, and this is their chance to show off their skills on a huge stage.

The mix of new and experienced comedians makes for an interesting show, and the panelists give their opinions in real time. The episodes are always new and interesting because the performances and interviews that come next are often full of funny and unplanned moments.

Netflix specials and what's next

Expand Tweet

As the highly anticipated Kill Tony Netflix specials started, they brought the thrill of the live podcast to the huge number of people who watch Netflix.

Stand-up comedy, live roasting, and unplanned interviews will all be a part of the first special, filmed at The Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas. The show has a mix of famous guests and up-and-coming comedians, so fans can still expect the same high-energy, unfiltered comedy that the show is known for.

Tony Hinchcliffe also films a one-hour stand-up special in addition to the three Netflix specials. This will be a big moment for the comedian, who is known for his sharp humor and hosting skills.

Its popularity has taken the show to new places, like tours and live events around the world. The show sold out big venues like Madison Square Garden in 2024. More international shows, including a historic show at the O2 Arena in London, are planned for 2025.

Kill Tony is available on Netflix.

