Who is Tony Hinchcliffe? Everything to know about the controversial comedian

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's new Netflix special, Kill Tony, was released on April 7, 2025. The 2-hour, 11-minute show takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride on the streaming platform. Once again, it has put Hinchcliffe, known for his controversial comedy, in the public eye.

Ad

For the uninitiated, Tony Hinchcliffe, a well-known comedian and roaster, is recognized for pushing boundaries in comedy. In October 2024, he faced backlash from several public figures, including Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny.

The criticism stemmed from his outspoken support of Donald Trump and his alleged remark referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.” According to an article in Time published on April 7, 2025, these comments sparked controversy.

About Tony Hinchcliffe, the controversial comedian behind Netflix's Kill Tony

Ad

Trending

According to The Weekly Journal, reported on October 29, 2024, Tony Hinchcliffe was born on June 8, 1984, in Youngstown, Ohio. He was raised by his mother, a single parent. In 2007, at the age of 23, Hinchcliffe moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in comedy.

He began performing at open mic gigs at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California, eventually becoming a regular. As his following grew, he was invited to open for renowned comedians like Joe Rogan and Jeff Ross.

Ad

After establishing his reputation within the comedy community, Hinchcliffe became one of Jeff Ross's frequent collaborators. With Ross's support, he was invited to write for the Comedy Central Roast, contributing jokes to episodes featuring Justin Bieber, James Franco, and Rob Lowe.

Since 2013, Hinchcliffe has been a part of the podcast Kill Tony, which he also produces. The format of the show involves aspiring comedians entering their names in a bucket, from which they are selected randomly.

Ad

The selected individuals then get the chance to perform a one-minute set. After the performance, the panelists, who change almost every week, deliberate on their acts.

Ad

In 2016, Tony Hinchcliffe was a roaster on the All Def Digital Roast of Snoop Dogg. The same year, One Shot, his first one-hour stand-up special, came out on Netflix. In 2024, he was featured as a roaster on The Roast of Tom Brady. Most recently, on April 7, 2025, Hinchcliffe released the first set of his Netflix comedy special, Kill Tony.

About Tony Hinchcliffe's controversies

According to USA Today, reported on May 13, 2021, Hinchcliffe landed in trouble with audiences and others for his alleged racist comments toward fellow comedian Peng Dang. The backlash from this incident resulted in Hinchcliffe's removal from his agency, WME. He was also dropped from several shows he was supposed to be a part of alongside Joe Rogan.

Ad

In October 2024, Hinchcliffe landed in trouble once again when he was part of a Donald Trump rally in Madison Square Garden.

According to The Los Angeles Times, which reported on October 29, 2024, Tony Hinchcliffe referred to the Puerto Rican island and allegedly called it "garbage" during his set. He also made several racist jokes about the people living there, leading to widespread criticism, with many calling him out for his remarks.

What is Tony Hinchcliffe's Kill Tony about?

Ad

Kill Tony on Netflix is an expanded version of Tony Hinchliffe's famous podcast of the same name, now presented on a much grander scale. The series will comprise three exclusive comedy specials, with the first one already released. The rules remain unchanged, as does the host. Netflix describes the show in the following manner:

"Hosted by the razor-sharp Tony Hinchcliffe and his co-host Brian Redban, each performer faces a no-holds-barred interview and critique. Expect celebrity guests like Shane Gillis, Post Malone, Joe Rogan, Andrew Shultz, Theo Von and more who join the panel and the mayhem, roasting and reveling in the raw, anything-goes energy of Austin’s comedy scene."

Ad

Netflix also stated that the special will be shot at various locations, including the O2 Arena in London, the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, MSG, and Austin, Texas’s Moody Center.

The first special from the Kill Tony series is currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More