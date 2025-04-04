Kill Tony: Kill or be Killed, a popular comedy show created and hosted by Tony Hinchcliffe, is now bringing three special comedy specials to Netflix. These specials will feature some well-known comedians and surprise celebrity guests.

The shows will feature one-minute stand-up performances from new comedians, followed by feedback from Tony and his panel. The first special will be shot at The Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas and will release on Netflix on April 7, 2025, at 3 AM EST.

Kill Tony: Kill or be Killed is a very popular live podcast, which is considered to be the number 1 live comedy podcast in the world. Every Monday, it gives millions of fans around the world the pleasure of the best and fearless comedy.

Where to watch Kill Tony: Kill or be Killed? Explored

Kill Tony: Kill or be Killed can be exclusively watched on Netflix when it premieres on April 7, 2025, at 3 AM EST. Fans will be able to tune in for the new episodes every Monday.

However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid Netflix subscription. If you already have a subscription to the service, then Kill Tony: Kill or be Killed will be available to you at no further cost.

Interested viewers can purchase Netflix's Standard (with ads) at $7.99 per month, Standard (without ads) at $17.99 per month, and Premium at $24.99 per month.

All about Kill Tony: Kill or be Killed explored

In Netflix's upcoming show, Kill Tony: Kill or be Killed, hundreds of comedians put their names in a Bucket of Destiny. From there, one name is chosen at random (without any fixed order), and that comedian gets a chance to perform stand-up comedy for just 1 minute.

The show is hosted by the edgy comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and his co-host Brian Redban. Each performer is treated to a hilarious interview and unabashed critique after their performance.

The show also features a number of celebrity guests, including Shane Gillis, Post Malone, Andrew Schulz, Joe Rogan, Theo Von and more. These guests join the show to have fun banter, tease the performers and get a taste of Austin’s famous comedy style.

In 2024, the live podcast has already played sold-out shows in major cities like Los Angeles, Austin and New York, including a spectacular two-night run at Madison Square Garden.

In 2025, the show will take place at the O2 Arena in London, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, again at MSG (Madison Square Garden) and later in the year at the Moody Center in Austin.

As per Variety, in a statement, Tony Hinchcliffe said:

“Myself and our entire crew of Austin comedians, peers, and upcomers are excited for the opportunity to share our chaotic, insane show with a whole new chunk of the globe. It all started in a room at The Comedy Store with 12 audience members and barely anyone watching in 2013, after world tours and 700+ Monday releases on YouTube it seems the persistence has paid off ,"

Hinchcliffe continued:

"And now to think that I can pull a name out of a bucket and that person will be performing stand-up and an improvised interview on the largest streaming service in the world is both exciting and frightening.”

Tony added:

"It’s the most spontaneous and improvised show that is out there, and the creative freedom given to us by Netflix to keep the show in its pure form is a comedian’s dream and we can’t wait to Netflix and Kill.”

The show features short stand-up performances by new comedians, followed by feedback from the hosts and guest panel. To watch the show, viewers will need a valid Netflix subscription.

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed will premiere on Netflix on April 7, 2025, with new episodes available every Monday.

