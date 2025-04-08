7 best characters from Netflix's Wolf King

The Wolf King on Netflix has engaged viewers with its exciting fantasy world and intriguing characters. This story follows Drew Ferran, a young boy whose life changes forever when he accidentally discovers he is the last of the line of werewolves and rightful heir to the throne. Following this revelation, Drew finds himself navigating his life against the oppressive Lionlords, the rulers of the magical land of Lyssia.

Ad

Throughout Wolf King, viewers discover different characters who influence Drew's journey. From faithful allies like Hector and Whitley, who help unleash his newfound wolf powers, to mighty foes like the tyrannical ruler Leopold, each character adds dramatic nuances to the story's progression.

As Drew navigates his path from outsider to potential savior, the characters he meets challenge and support him, and ultimately help establish him as the Wolf King. We explore seven important characters from the show, pivotal to the storyline and have garnered the audience's attention, including Mack Ferran and King Leopold.

Ad

Trending

The show has been streaming on Netflix since March 20.

Mack Ferran, Vankaskan, Vanmorten, King Leopold, and three other leading characters from Wolf King

1) Mack Ferran

Expand Tweet

Ad

Queen Amelia entrusted Mack Ferran and his wife, Tilly, to save her son's life, and they fulfilled that duty. They raised Drew alongside their son, Trent, but could not remove the fear that Drew's beast side could bring trouble into their lives.

Mack's fear comes true when he finds Drew with Tilly's corpse, compelling the father-son duo to accuse Drew of the murder. Although Mack has limited screen time, his scenes add dramatic tension, which is integral to the story. The relationship between Mack and Drew highlights themes of forgiveness and familial bonds.

Ad

2) Vankaskan

A still frame from the trailer of the series (Image via YouTube/ @ Netflix)

Vankashan and his twin Vanmorten are among King Leopold's most deadly servants. Vankashan, serving the crown as the royal Magister, oversees the magical duties within the kingdom. He also serves as the personal attendant to Leopold's son, Prince Lucas, and influences his development.

Ad

Vankashan's evilness and pettiness are dramatically reflected throughout the show, adding more tension to the Wolf King. His active participation in tormenting the people around him adds tension to the lives of others.

3) Vanmorten

An animated wolf in rage (Image via youtube/@ Netflix)

If Vankashan serves the Lionlords with his wits, Vanmorten serves them with physical strength. On Leopold's orders, he tracks Drew to the Ferran family, kills Tilly, and schemes to make Drew take the fall on his behalf.

Ad

Drew inflicts a wound on Vanmorten, and is shown in the series to be wearing a hood, which Netizens presume is to hide the scars. Vanmorten, like his brother, finds pleasure in making his victims feel helpless and instills fear among them.

4) King Leopold

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via youtube/@Netflix)

The ultimate villain of the Wolf King starts his journey by killing King Wergar and ending all the Wolflords, making himself the new King of Lyssia.

Ad

He rules with evil dictatorship and forces communities across the realm to become the subject of his tranny and wicked schemes. He plays a critical role in adding tension to the storyline and is the main antagonist to Drew.

His actions often intimidate the viewers, and his persona, in both human and hybrid form, adds eerie nuances to the plotline. A positive attribute to this primarily negative character is seen is his affection towards his son. However, even this care is marred by his evil actions.

Ad

5) Drew Ferran

Expand Tweet

Ad

The main protagonist of The Wolf King, Drew, is unaware that he is the true heir to the throne of Lyssia; Drew grew up as a farmer and witnessed his home being attacked by Vanmorten, the Ratlord. That is when he discovers his powers and fights Vanmorten off.

Drew leaves his community and embarks on a new journey to battle to wrongdoers and reclaim the throne. His story in The Wolf King reflects on a classic hero's journey. His vulnerability and compassion draw viewers to him; when he sees anyone suffering, he extends a helping hand while learning about his power.

Ad

In the moments when he falls from grace, the viewers empathize with his young, naive boy persona, which adds a more captivating factor to the series.

6) Duke Bergan

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via youtuve/@Netflix)

Duke Bergan and other Werelords pledged their allegiance to Drew through symbolic gifts. However, after Leopold took the crown, Bergan was forced to surrender to the Lionlord and did everything in his power to prevent war from inflicting on his people.

Ad

But Drew's arrival gave him the courage to contemplate whether or not to fight or stay neutral. However, his previous battle experience with the Werelions makes him cautious.

Duke Bergan is an ideal demonstration of a man stuck between good and evil. His internal struggle to keep aside his honor to play host to the tyrants builds anticipation among the viewers to see where things go. The morally grey character he displays in Wolf King makes the series all the more intriguing.

Ad

7) Lady Gretchen

A woman talking to a man (Image via Youtube/@Netflix)

Many fans find similarities between Foxlord Lady Gretchen from The Wolf King and Sansa Stark from the Game of Thrones. She is a fiesty werefox who is set to betrothed to Prince Lucas, the son of King Leopold. She has a typical upbringing befitting a noble woman. Her adventures with Drew change her perception towards life and show signs of resourcefulness, courage and compassion.

Ad

Wolf King is a dynamic show with drama, hook points, cliffhangers, and plot twists that keep viewers engaged. All the characters mentioned above either act as catalysts in the conflict or relate to the story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More