7 best characters from Netflix's Wolf King

The Wolf King on Netflix has engaged viewers with its exciting fantasy world and intriguing characters. This story follows Drew Ferran, a young boy whose life changes forever when he accidentally discovers he is the last of the line of werewolves and rightful heir to the throne. Following this revelation, Drew finds himself navigating his life against the oppressive Lionlords, the rulers of the magical land of Lyssia.
Throughout Wolf King, viewers discover different characters who influence Drew's journey. From faithful allies like Hector and Whitley, who help unleash his newfound wolf powers, to mighty foes like the tyrannical ruler Leopold, each character adds dramatic nuances to the story's progression.
As Drew navigates his path from outsider to potential savior, the characters he meets challenge and support him, and ultimately help establish him as the Wolf King. We explore seven important characters from the show, pivotal to the storyline and have garnered the audience's attention, including Mack Ferran and King Leopold.
The show has been streaming on Netflix since March 20.
Mack Ferran, Vankaskan, Vanmorten, King Leopold, and three other leading characters from Wolf King
1) Mack Ferran
Queen Amelia entrusted Mack Ferran and his wife, Tilly, to save her son's life, and they fulfilled that duty. They raised Drew alongside their son, Trent, but could not remove the fear that Drew's beast side could bring trouble into their lives.
Mack's fear comes true when he finds Drew with Tilly's corpse, compelling the father-son duo to accuse Drew of the murder. Although Mack has limited screen time, his scenes add dramatic tension, which is integral to the story. The relationship between Mack and Drew highlights themes of forgiveness and familial bonds.
2) Vankaskan
Vankashan and his twin Vanmorten are among King Leopold's most deadly servants. Vankashan, serving the crown as the royal Magister, oversees the magical duties within the kingdom. He also serves as the personal attendant to Leopold's son, Prince Lucas, and influences his development.
Vankashan's evilness and pettiness are dramatically reflected throughout the show, adding more tension to the Wolf King. His active participation in tormenting the people around him adds tension to the lives of others.
3) Vanmorten
If Vankashan serves the Lionlords with his wits, Vanmorten serves them with physical strength. On Leopold's orders, he tracks Drew to the Ferran family, kills Tilly, and schemes to make Drew take the fall on his behalf.
Drew inflicts a wound on Vanmorten, and is shown in the series to be wearing a hood, which Netizens presume is to hide the scars. Vanmorten, like his brother, finds pleasure in making his victims feel helpless and instills fear among them.
4) King Leopold
The ultimate villain of the Wolf King starts his journey by killing King Wergar and ending all the Wolflords, making himself the new King of Lyssia.
He rules with evil dictatorship and forces communities across the realm to become the subject of his tranny and wicked schemes. He plays a critical role in adding tension to the storyline and is the main antagonist to Drew.
His actions often intimidate the viewers, and his persona, in both human and hybrid form, adds eerie nuances to the plotline. A positive attribute to this primarily negative character is seen is his affection towards his son. However, even this care is marred by his evil actions.
5) Drew Ferran
The main protagonist of The Wolf King, Drew, is unaware that he is the true heir to the throne of Lyssia; Drew grew up as a farmer and witnessed his home being attacked by Vanmorten, the Ratlord. That is when he discovers his powers and fights Vanmorten off.
Drew leaves his community and embarks on a new journey to battle to wrongdoers and reclaim the throne. His story in The Wolf King reflects on a classic hero's journey. His vulnerability and compassion draw viewers to him; when he sees anyone suffering, he extends a helping hand while learning about his power.
In the moments when he falls from grace, the viewers empathize with his young, naive boy persona, which adds a more captivating factor to the series.
6) Duke Bergan
Duke Bergan and other Werelords pledged their allegiance to Drew through symbolic gifts. However, after Leopold took the crown, Bergan was forced to surrender to the Lionlord and did everything in his power to prevent war from inflicting on his people.
But Drew's arrival gave him the courage to contemplate whether or not to fight or stay neutral. However, his previous battle experience with the Werelions makes him cautious.
Duke Bergan is an ideal demonstration of a man stuck between good and evil. His internal struggle to keep aside his honor to play host to the tyrants builds anticipation among the viewers to see where things go. The morally grey character he displays in Wolf King makes the series all the more intriguing.
7) Lady Gretchen
Many fans find similarities between Foxlord Lady Gretchen from The Wolf King and Sansa Stark from the Game of Thrones. She is a fiesty werefox who is set to betrothed to Prince Lucas, the son of King Leopold. She has a typical upbringing befitting a noble woman. Her adventures with Drew change her perception towards life and show signs of resourcefulness, courage and compassion.
Wolf King is a dynamic show with drama, hook points, cliffhangers, and plot twists that keep viewers engaged. All the characters mentioned above either act as catalysts in the conflict or relate to the story.