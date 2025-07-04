Who was the missing Endless sibling in The Sandman season 2? All about the character

The Sandman season 2 introduces viewers to more Endless family members, a group of powerful beings who each represent universal concepts. The season begins to fill in the gaps left by the first season, including one major absence that had puzzled many fans. That absence is the missing sibling, often referred to as The Prodigal. From early episodes to Part 1's conclusion, the show slowly builds toward this character’s reveal, leaving behind several clues about their identity and role in the family.

The identity of the missing Endless is confirmed in The Sandman season 2 Part 1, but the details around the sibling’s backstory are not all revealed immediately. Viewers learn that the siblings once walked away from their duties, choosing to abandon their role in the universe. While other Endless members like Dream, Death, and Desire have clearly defined domains, this sibling’s realm remains unexplored until later in the story.

The mystery is central to the narrative, as Dream’s search connects directly to this character’s choices. The show gives subtle glimpses into why they left and how it affected the rest of the Endless. But who exactly is this sibling, and why did they leave?

The Sandman season 2 finally introduces Destruction, the missing sibling

Destruction, played by Barry Sloane, returns to the screen in The Sandman season 2 as the long-missing Endless sibling. (Image via Netflix)

In The Sandman season 2, the missing Endless sibling is revealed to be Destruction, also known as The Prodigal. This detail aligns with the original comic series by Neil Gaiman. Destruction is the only sibling who chose to walk away from their responsibilities. As noted in Netflix Tudum’s official cast announcement published on July 3, 2025, Barry Sloane plays Destruction in the second season.

Destruction left his domain during a period known as the Enlightenment, when scientific understanding began to change human civilization. The character decided that his role as an agent of destruction was no longer necessary. He feared the consequences of his duties and felt that change and progress could happen without him. This departure caused a ripple effect among the other Endless, some of whom viewed his actions as abandonment.

The show uses this departure to explore Destruction’s struggle with his nature. While he was once a warm figure in the family, he now wants to live a life focused on creation, even if it goes against his essential role. His realm, the Fulcrum, remains unclaimed. His name, The Prodigal, references the biblical parable of the Prodigal Son, framing his story as one of self-exile and potential redemption.

In episode 6, Destruction is revealed to live in isolation on an island near Orpheus’ temple. He refuses to return to his former responsibilities, expressing that he cannot justify being a cause of destruction anymore. Before leaving, he offers Dream one final message,

“Remember that I left. Remember how hard it was for me to leave. But that I did it out of love … For humankind. For this world and all others … Love is the only good reason to do anything.”

The Sandman season 2 explores Destruction’s absence and its impact on the Endless

Dream and Delirium reunite in The Sandman season 2 as they begin their search for their missing brother, Destruction. (Image via Netflix)

Other siblings, including Desire and Dream, address the character’s absence in The Sandman season 2. They refer to him as The Prodigal, signaling both distance and significance. The show lays the groundwork for Destruction’s appearance while avoiding a direct reveal until later episodes.

On a Reddit thread from July 2023, fans have long speculated about Destruction’s reasons for leaving. Many threads reference the character’s moral struggle and how it sets him apart from the others. Destruction’s choice in the show is not portrayed as a betrayal but as a philosophical decision. He questions the need for Endless beings to carry out their functions when humans can create and destroy without them.

Destruction is presented as a peacemaker among the Endless, often viewed as the wisest sibling. Before leaving, he helped resolve conflicts between the others. His return in the second season adds another layer to the internal dynamics of the Endless. While he no longer wants to participate in cosmic duties, his presence directly affects Dream’s journey.

The Sandman season 2 also explores Dream’s emotional conflict through his reconnection with his son, Orpheus. Orpheus, who was dismembered by the cult of Dionysus, lives as a severed head cared for by priests on an island. Dream once vowed never to see his son again, but must now ask Orpheus to help locate Destruction. In exchange, Orpheus demands a boon - to be granted death.

In The Sandman season 2 episode 6’s final moments, Dream fulfills his son’s request and kills him. This act, though agreed upon, breaks the Endless law of spilling family blood and triggers a major consequence: Dream must now face the Furies. It marks the first time in the series that viewers see Dream cry, showing the emotional toll of his decision.

The Sandman season 2 introduces two more endless siblings

Delirium and Destiny appear for the first time in The Sandman season 2, completing the Endless family onscreen. (Image via Netflix)

The Sandman season 2 also introduces two more siblings from the Endless: Destiny and Delirium. Both characters play supporting roles in the narrative but represent crucial concepts that shape the world of the show. Their appearances complete the known lineup of the seven Endless from Neil Gaiman’s original comics.

Destiny is the eldest of the Endless. He is portrayed as a figure who sees all paths and knows all that has happened and will happen. His book, chained to his wrist, contains everything that has ever occurred. Destiny’s scenes in the show depict him as silent and observational, often appearing at key turning points in the narrative. Adrian Lester, who plays Destiny, describes him as an entity; that is his job, and he does not interfere in the lives of mortals.

Delirium is the youngest sibling and was once Delight. Over time, she changed into Delirium, reflecting a shift in her nature and purpose. She brings unpredictability and disorder, making her presence distinct from her siblings. Her dialogue and actions often follow a non-linear pattern, which aligns with her domain.

Their addition to the series gives viewers a broader view of how the Endless operate and what they each represent. Their roles in The Sandman season 2 are introduced gradually, with more detail expected in the upcoming episodes.

The Sandman season 2 Part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

