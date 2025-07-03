The Sandman season 2 cast and character guide: Who’s returning, who’s new, and who’s playing what

The Sandman season 2 is finally here after a long wait. This is Netflix's dark fantasy adaptation of Neil Gaiman's popular comic book series. Dream, played again by Tom Sturridge, returns in the second season, which takes place weeks after the first season's end.

The show is about restoring Dream's realm, the Dreaming. However, the past returns swiftly because he has unfinished business with Lucifer, Calliope, and Orpheus. This makes him confront old wounds and the repercussions that are about to happen.

This new and final chapter explores deeper emotional themes and introduces key storylines from the comics, including “Season of Mists” and “Brief Lives.” Season 2 expands the world with powerful newcomers, alongside returning favorites like Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Desire (Mason Alexander Park), and Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong).

Esmé Creed-Miles joins as Delirium, Barry Sloane as Destruction, and Adrian Lester as Destiny. The story also incorporates Norse gods, Shakespeare, and mythic beings, escalating the stakes across various realms.

The Sandman season 2 dives further into the lives of the Endless and their entangled relationships. As Dream reckons with change, the show blends mythology, magic, and human emotion with bold storytelling and striking visuals.

Here is a list of all the returning and new characters in The Sandman season 2.

Who are the cast members in The Sandman season 2?

Tom Sturridge returns as Dream (Morpheus)

Tom Sturridge stars as Dream/Morpheus in The Sandman (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Tom Sturridge returns as Dream, also known as Morpheus, in The Sandman season 2. As the ruler of the Dreaming, he remains at the center of the story, grappling with the aftermath of season one’s events, including the unmaking of the Corinthian and the fallout from his choices involving Rose Walker and Calliope.

In this new season, Dream attempts to rebuild his realm and leave the past behind. Threats from Hell and his own family force him to confront his emotions and legacy. Sturridge once again brings quiet intensity and depth to the role, anchoring the series with his commanding performance.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

Kirby stars as Death in The Sandman (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Kirby Howell-Baptiste returns as Death, Dream’s wise and compassionate sister. A fan favorite from the first season, her character offers warmth in a world often dark and unforgiving. In The Sandman season 2, Death will have more screen time and play a bigger role in helping Dream fulfill his responsibilities. Her presence is both comforting and commanding, providing contrast to Morpheus' brooding nature.

Mason Alexander Park as Desire

Mason Alexander Park reprises the role of Desire, a complex and scheming member of the Endless. In The Sandman season 2, Desire’s rivalry with Dream escalates, leading to greater tension between siblings. Park’s androgynous and magnetic performance keeps Desire unpredictable, and their character is expected to drive much of the internal conflict within the family.

Donna Preston as Despair

Despair, played by Donna Preston, is Desire's sad twin and best friend. In the first season, she didn't have much screen time, but in the second season of The Sandman, she has more chances to showcase her talents. As the story explores deeper psychological territory, the unpleasant effects of despair will be felt strongly.

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar

Gwendoline Christie returns as the formidable Lucifer Morningstar. Following Lucifer’s vow to leave Hell at the end of season one, The Sandman season 2 picks up with the aftermath of that decision.

Christie’s performance remains striking—calm, powerful, and unpredictable. Her storyline will intersect with new characters, including those from ancient mythologies, adding rich layers to the conflict.

Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne

Lucienne and Dream (Image via Netflix)

Lucienne, played by Vivienne Acheampong, returns as Dream’s loyal librarian and right-hand. In The Sandman season 2, Lucienne continues to support Dream while managing the Dreaming in his absence. Her pragmatic wisdom and steadfast loyalty provide much-needed balance in an often chaotic universe.

Patton Oswalt as the Voice of Matthew the Raven

Patton Oswalt once again lends his voice to Matthew, Dream’s trusty raven companion. In the second season, he remains Dream’s eyes and ears, often delivering comic relief while offering genuine insight. Oswalt’s performance provides levity without breaking the show’s somber tone.

Other returning characters

Other returning characters in The Sandman season 2 include Mark Hamill as the outspoken janitor Mervyn Pumpkinhead and Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, Dream’s loyal messenger. Sanjeev Bhaskar and Asim Chaudhry reprise their roles as Cain and Abel, bringing back their eerie yet humorous dynamic.

Stephen Fry returns as Gilbert, also known as Fiddler’s Green, while Jenna Coleman is back as Johanna Constantine, the sharp-tongued occult detective. Ferdinand Kingsley continues his role as the immortal Hob Gadling, whose bond with Dream deepens this season. Cassie Clare returns as the fierce Mazikeen, along with Clare Higgins as Mad Hettie.

Also appearing again are Diane Morgan as the Gryphon, Dinita Gohil as the Fate Maiden, Nina Wadia as the Fate Mother, Souad Faress as the Fate Crone, Nonso Anozie as the voice of Wyvern, Tom Wu as the voice of Hippogriff, and Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker.

New characters and cast members in The Sandman season 2

The Endless (Image via Netflix)

Esme Creed-Miles as Delirium

Barry Sloane as Destruction

Adrian Lester as Destiny

Jack Gleeson as Puck

Clive Russell as Odin, Laurence O’Fuarain as Thor, and Freddie Fox as Loki

Douglas Booth as Cluracan and Ann Skelly as Nuala

Ruairi O’Connor as Orpheus

Melissanthi Mahut as Calliope

Indya Moore as Wanda

Lily Travers as Barbie

Amber Rose Revah as Goddess Ishtar

Umulisa Gahiga as Nada

Garry Cooper as Hades and Antonia Desplat as Persephone

Wil Coban as Azazel

Will Keen and Luke Allen-Gale as William Shakespeare

What is The Sandman season 2 all about?

The Sandman (Image via Netflix)

The Sandman season 2 picks up shortly after the dramatic finale of season one, where Dream uncreated the rogue nightmare Corinthian and ended the threat of the Dream Vortex, Rose Walker. Simultaneously, Lucifer Morningstar, humiliated by Dream in Hell, began plotting revenge.

In the first episode of season 2, Dream tries to rebuild his kingdom and move ahead by mending broken relationships and changing the shape of his dominion. But as showrunner Allan Heinberg says, the past has a way of catching up. This new chapter raises the emotional and mythical stakes of the tale even more, from Calliope and Orpheus to Lucifer's scary pledge.

This season is designed as a turning point for Dream. While the first season established the Endless and their realms, The Sandman season 2 explores the consequences of immortality, the complexity of change, and the burden of emotional responsibility.

Viewers will witness the Endless—particularly Dream, Delirium, and Destruction—grapple with transformation in worlds both real and surreal. Heinberg describes this season as more cohesive and intimate, thanks to the returning creative team and a story structure that mirrors Dream’s internal reckoning.

Both the first and second seasons of The Sandman are now available for online streaming on Netflix.

