What time will The Sandman season 2 be released on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

The Sandman season 2 will release at 12 am ET on July 3, 2025, on Netflix. Based on the plot of Neil Gaiman's original comics, the upcoming episodes seem to be exciting.

Ad

This new season is expected to take scary turns as Dream (Tom Sturridge) deals with the effects of what he did in the past. Dream will try to save himself, his kingdom, and the real world from the effects of his past in The Sandman season 2.

He will also get to see his family again. It will be hard for Dream, and he will have to face gods, monsters, and even friends and foes from a long time ago. People are looking forward to the end of season 2 because they think it will answer some questions from season 1 and add new layers to Dream's story.

Ad

Trending

Dream is dealing with the effects of being locked up by Roderick Burgess in The Sandman season 2. Fans can look forward to more adventures through the Dreaming, meetings with other Endless, and seeing familiar characters like Death, Desire, and the mysterious Corinthian.

The Sandman season 2 releases on July 3, 2025

Ad

The Sandman season 2 will premiere on Netflix at 12 am PT on July 3, 2025. However, it is essential to note that Netflix releases shows at different times depending on the viewer’s time zone. For the best viewing experience, here's a breakdown of when the episodes will drop in various regions worldwide:

Time Zone Release Day & Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, July 3, 2025 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, July 3, 2025 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) Thursday, July 3, 2025 4:00 am UK (BST) Thursday, July 3, 2025 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) Thursday, July 3, 2025 9:00 am India (IST) Thursday, July 3, 2025 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) Thursday, July 3, 2025 9:00 am Philippines (PHT) Thursday, July 3, 2025 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) Thursday, July 3, 2025 5:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, July 3, 2025 7:00 pm

Ad

Where to watch The Sandman season 2?

All episodes of The Sandman season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix. You can watch the episodes as soon as they drop, with a Netflix subscription required to access the series. Netflix will be releasing the season in two parts: the first six episodes on July 3, followed by the next five episodes on July 24, and a bonus special episode on July 31.

The Sandman season 1 recap

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the first season of The Sandman, Dream, one of the seven Endless, is trapped by Roderick Burgess in 1916, which changes his world. When someone tries to call on Death, Dream is captured, which causes chaos in both the Dreaming and the real world.

Dream has been locked up for more than one hundred years, and his absence has caused a sleep epidemic that affects people who are awake. A pouch of sand, a helmet, and a necklace of rubies that he wears are stolen while he is in jail.

Ad

Once Dream is free, he goes on a journey to get back the things that were stolen from him. Along the way, he faces enemies like the Corinthian, a nightmare character who comes to life and inspires serial killers. He also goes to Hell on his journey, where he has to trick Lucifer Morningstar to get back to the top of the ship.

At the end, Dream faces Rose, who turns out to be the vortex that can destroy the Dreaming. The universe is saved by her great-grandmother Unity, though, who takes on the vortex powers and lets Rose find peace.

Ad

What to expect from The Sandman season 2?

Expand Tweet

Ad

In The Sandman season 2, Dream's relationships with his family will get even more complicated, and he will have to deal with the consequences of his past mistakes. After seeing his family again, Dream has to make tough choices that put his realm and the real world in danger.

Major plots from the comics, such as "Season of Mists," "The Kindly Ones," and "Brief Lives," will be brought to life. Dream's family of Endless, such as Desire, Death, and Despair, as well as fan-favorite characters like the Corinthian, will go on more adventures this season.

Ad

Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, and Steve Coogan are the new actors who will be joining the cast and playing important parts in the stories. The season will explore Dream's search for redemption and forgiveness by going deeper into his philosophical and emotional sides.

The Sandman season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More