The Sandman season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

The Sandman season 2 will premiere its final season in two parts on Netflix. Volume 1 is set to release on July 3, 2025, while Volume 2 will follow on July 24, 2025. A bonus episode titled Death: The High Cost of Living will be released on July 31, 2025. The season marks the conclusion of the fantasy series based on Neil Gaiman’s comic books, following Morpheus, the King of Dreams.

According to showrunner Allan Heinberg, this decision to wrap up the series in one final season was made early in development, as the remaining source material focusing on Dream could be covered within that timeframe. Filming began in November 2023 and wrapped in August 2024. Heinberg stated that the adaptation was always intended to follow only Dream's story and was designed as a two-season arc.

Despite recent controversies involving author Neil Gaiman, the decision to end the show with season 2 was reportedly made before any public allegations. Netflix has released a teaser and trailer confirming the cast, episode titles, and key story arcs. The new season adapts Season of Mists, Brief Lives, and other storylines from the graphic novels.

Where to watch The Sandman season 2?

The Sandman season 2 will be available exclusively on Netflix, with all episodes—including the bonus episode—streaming globally on the platform. A Netflix subscription is required to access the content.

Volume 1 will premiere on July 3, 2025, followed by Volume 2 on July 24, 2025, and a bonus episode on July 31, 2025. Episodes will go live at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET in the US and 8 AM BST in the UK. These release times apply to each of the release dates.

How many episodes will there be in The Sandman season 2?

Gwendoline Christie reprises her role as Lucifer Morningstar in The Sandman season 2. (Image via Netflix)

The Sandman season 2 will consist of 12 episodes in total, split across two volumes. Volume 1 will include six episodes and is scheduled to premiere on July 3, 2025. Volume 2 will feature five episodes, set to release on July 24, 2025. In addition to these 11 episodes, Netflix will release a bonus episode titled Death: The High Cost of Living on July 31, 2025.

The episode titles for Volume 1 are:

Season of Mists

The Ruler of Hell

More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold

Brief Lives

The Song of Orpheus

Family Blood

Volume 2 will include:

Time and Night

Fuel for the Fire

The Kindly Ones

Long Live the King

A Tale of Graceful Ends

The bonus episode will serve as a focused chapter centered on Death. This extended structure surpasses the ten-episode count of the first season and reflects the show's effort to conclude Dream’s arc while incorporating major elements from multiple comic volumes. All episodes will be available on Netflix.

All cast members in The Sandman season 2 and their characters

Several returning and new characters assemble in a ceremonial chamber in The Sandman season 2. (Image via Netflix)

Returning cast members include Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar. Jenna Coleman also returns as Johanna Constantine, along with Stephen Fry as Gilbert and Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian.

New cast additions include Adrian Lester as Destiny, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal. Ruairi O’Connor joins as Orpheus, Indya Moore as Wanda, and Steve Coogan as the voice of Barnabas. Norse mythology figures also appear: Clive Russell as Odin, Freddie Fox as Loki, and Laurence O’Fuarain as Thor. Other additions include Douglas Booth as Cluracan, Ann Skelly as Nuala, and Jack Gleeson as Puck.

What to expect from The Sandman season 2?

Delirium, one of the Endless siblings, makes her first appearance in The Sandman season 2. (Image via Netflix)

The Sandman season 2 adapts several arcs from Neil Gaiman’s comics, including Season of Mists and Brief Lives. The narrative begins shortly after season 1, with Dream rebuilding the Dreaming after more than a century away. In an interview with Netflix Tudum on June 17, 2025, showrunner Allan Heinberg said:

"Dream, having escaped his captivity in the waking world, has reclaimed his stolen tools and missing dreams, and is now focused on rebuilding his realm and attending to his duties. That is, until the sins of his past catch up with him and make that impossible."

The season explores Dream’s journey to Hell, where Lucifer abdicates her throne and sets off a chain of events involving gods, monsters, and mortals. Heinberg said:

"We will meet demons and fairies and gods and demiurges from across all the realms … and that’s just the first few episodes."

Volume 2 introduces further narrative expansion into multiple historical and mythical settings. Heinberg added that viewers will visit:

"the underworld of Hades and Persephone, the courtly realm of Faerie, ancient Greece, Elizabethan England, [and] the French Revolution."

The themes of identity, consequence, and change drive this final arc. Heinberg stated:

"This season is about Dream’s having to accept responsibility for his arrogance, for his ignorance, and for his feelings — which he doesn’t even admit to having."

New storylines will introduce more of the Endless siblings, including Destiny, Delirium, and The Prodigal. The show will explore Dream’s internal struggle, his past misdeeds, and his relationships. According to showrunner Allan Heinberg, this chapter challenges Dream with battles, divine politics, and personal reckonings. The new season also ventures into multiple realms and historical periods, including Ancient Greece, the French Revolution, and Elizabethan England.

Final thoughts

Dream walks through a magical garden, hinting at a mystical realm explored in The Sandman season 2. (Image via Netflix)

The Sandman season 2 is confirmed to be the final installment of the series. Netflix and Heinberg clarified that the decision to conclude the story after two seasons was creative and not influenced by external events. Gaiman continues to serve as executive producer and writer for the second season.

There are no confirmed cast exits ahead of the season. The cast list expanded to include several mythological and literary figures, reflecting the story’s growing scope. While spin-offs or further adaptations have not been announced, The Sandman season 2 will bring a conclusion to Dream's arc. A bonus episode will follow the finale to provide closure for Death’s character storyline.

