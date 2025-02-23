How many episodes will there be in The Americas? Episode count, release schedule, and more

The Americas is a documentary series that premieres on February 23, 2025, starting at 7 pm ET on the NBC Channel. It explores North and South America, spanning 8,700 miles in distance.

Ad

The series will have ten episodes in total and will be released over the span of two months. Starting with a two-hour long premiere, the episodes will then be hourly segments each. NBC is also expected to release an eleventh feature episode after the release of the ten main episodes.

The official summary for the upcoming series reads:

Explores the wonders, mysteries, and fragilities of the Americas, the largest landmass on Earth, as well as extraordinary, untold wildlife tales that will resonate with millions of people all over the world.

Ad

Trending

How many episodes will The Americas have?

A still from the first look at The Americas (Image via Youtube / NBC)

The series will have ten episodes in total, premiering on February 23, 2025, and airing new episodes weekly till April 27, 2025. After the release of the episodes on NBC, they will also be available to stream on Peacock. These episodes will explore the various regions of America and their biodiversity and varied cultures.

Ad

Tom Hanks will narrate the documentary series over the course of these ten episodes. After the release of all the episodes, NBC is also expected to release a feature episode with some bonus footage, though the release date for the same has not been confirmed at the time of writing this article.

Also read: Where to watch Sugarcane Documentary online? All streaming options explored

Release schedule for all episodes of The Americas

Ad

The Americas will open with a two-hour series premiere on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET. After the broadcast of the series on the NBC Channel, the episode will then be available to stream on Peacock the next day. After the premiere, the upcoming episodes will then move to the 8 pm ET slot.

The release date schedule for the episodes will be as follows:

Sunday, February 23, 2025: Two-hour premiere episode 1

Sunday, March 2, 2025: Episode 2

Sunday, March 9, 2025: Episode 3

Sunday, March 16, 2025: Episode 4

Sunday, March 23, 2025: Episode 5

Sunday, March 30, 2025: Episode 6

Sunday, April 6, 2025: Episode 7

Sunday, April 13, 2025: Episode 8

Sunday, April 20, 2025: Episode 9

Sunday, April 27, 2025: Episode 10

Ad

Also read: 5 documentaries to watch if you liked Who Is Luigi Mangione?

What is The Americas about? What to expect from the series

A still from the first look at the series (Image via Youtube / NBC)

The Americas is a documentary series filmed over the course of five years. The series explores 180 expeditions across North and South America, taking viewers through many environments and regions, from Chile to the Arctic Circle. In true documentary fashion, the series shall explore the various kinds of people, animals, and flora encountered on the journey.

Ad

Each hour-long episode of the series will feature a different iconic location across the American continent. These include The Atlantic Coast, Mexico, The Wild West, The Amazon, The North, The Gulf Coast, The Andes, The Caribbean, The West Coast, and finally, Patagonia.

Also read: 5 documentaries to watch if you liked Netflix's 'Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare'

Audiences will be able to watch the series premiering on February 23, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET, with a special two-hour premiere episode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback