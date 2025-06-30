7 funniest Thor moments in the MCU

Thor moments can soften even the most serious events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite the Avengers often facing world-ending threats and mental health issues, Thor's unexpected sense of humor alleviates the tension. It's easier to see the important things when he's around, even when he's saying or doing something stupid or breaking Earth rules.

Thor was first introduced in Thor (2011) as a proud Asgardian warrior. Since then, he has become one of the MCU's most entertaining characters. Chris Hemsworth displays smooth comic timing in the character, especially in Thor: Ragnarok and Endgame.

Specifically, the most memorable Thor moments often occur unexpectedly. They make viewers chuckle in the thick of mayhem and remind them that even gods can be quite human. These seven hilarious Thor moments prove that he's not just a god but also one of the most comical Marvel Cinematic Universe performers.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is the author's opinion and is not based on official rankings or lists.

Some of the best Thor moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

1) The "Strongest Avenger" (Thor: Ragnarok, 2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (Image via Disney Plus)

In Thor: Ragnarok, Thor attempts to escape Sakaar using a Quinjet. When prompted by the voice recognition system, he confidently declares himself the “Strongest Avenger.” The ship coldly denies access. Only when he uses Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) sarcastic nickname for him—“Point Break”—does the ship grant him entry.

This is a famous moment in Thor that mocks his pride. The look on his face when he tries to understand the reason for his rejection is amusing. The joke works so effectively because it demonstrates how Thor's fearless idea of himself differs from how others perceive him. Aside from that, it makes fun of Thor and Hulk's feud.

2) “He’s a friend from work!” (Thor: Ragnarok, 2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (Image via Disney Plus)

Another standout in the list of hilarious Thor moments takes place in the gladiator arena. Thor prepares to fight a mysterious opponent. When the gate opens and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) storms in, Thor’s face lights up with pure joy. “Yes! We know each other! He’s a friend from work!” he shouts.

The unexpectedness of the line and Thor’s unfiltered enthusiasm make the scene unforgettable. It’s especially funny considering the chaos that follows. The line has since become one of the most quoted in MCU history. It’s not just one of the funniest Thor moments—it’s one of the funniest MCU moments, period.

3) The coffee mug smash (Thor, 2011)

Thor (Image via Disney Plus)

Thor's debut film features several funny and odd moments where he tries to fit into Earth's customs. Most people remember him from the first time he tried coffee at a café in New Mexico. Thor takes a sip and accidentally breaks the cup on the floor, saying, "This drink, I like it! Another!" The humor and his genuine delivery make this one of the most memorable scenes with Thor.

It shows how his behavior on Asgard differs from how people act on Earth. That's not meant to be rude; he's just excited. This scene sets the tone for Thor's long history of joking around unintentionally.

4) “He’s adopted.” (The Avengers, 2012)

Avengers (Image via Disney Plus)

The Avengers has some of the well-timed Thor moments. When Bruce Banner says something unpleasant about Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor quickly defends him by saying, "He's my brother." "He killed 80 people in two days," stated Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). Thor stops for a second, feeling a little ashamed, then says, "He's adopted."

People loved how deadpan this delivery was right away. It shows that Thor is faithful, but it also demonstrates that he knows how chaotic Loki is. The pause, the setting, and the serious tone of the discourse all work together to make the joke land properly. It's one of the best Thor moments when humor slips into a serious conversation.

5) “Get Help” (Thor: Ragnarok, 2017)

Thor and Loki (Image via Disney Plus)

Thor and Loki’s sibling antics often deliver some of the funniest Thor moments. In Ragnarok, while trying to sneak through a doorway, Thor proposes a plan called “Get Help.” Loki protests, clearly humiliated by the idea. Thor ignores him. Moments later, he carries Loki’s limp body, yelling, “Get help!” and then throws him into a group of unsuspecting guards.

The absurdity of the plan, coupled with its success, makes this gag hilarious. Loki’s frustration and Thor’s unapologetic satisfaction say everything about their relationship. It’s physical comedy blended with sharp timing—one of the top Thor moments showcasing their chaotic brotherhood.

6) Thor vs. NoobMaster69 (Avengers: Endgame, 2019)

Avengers: Endgame (Image via Disney Plus)

In Endgame, audiences see a different version of Thor—disheveled, heartbroken, and drunk in New Asgard. Even in his darkest moments, Thor consistently makes people laugh. NoobMaster69, an online troll, annoys Korg as he and Miek are playing games. Thor snatches the headset and threatens the player with a deity-like voice.

Viewers find it humorous to see a famous fighter like Thor get mad about an online game. It's a newer Thor moment that has become a joke, and it makes his world feel a lot like ours in the funniest way possible.

7) Stormbreaker gets jealous (Thor: Love and Thunder, 2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (Image via Disney Plus)

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor seeks to get back together with Mjölnir, which Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) now holds. When he reaches for it, Stormbreaker floats in like a jealous mate. Thor attempts to seem normal, like he wasn't ready to surrender his new weapon. The jealous weapon slowly moves into the picture, which adds to the funny tension.

This visual gag unfolds over several scenes and becomes one of the recurring Thor moments that fans appreciated. The idea that his weapons have emotional reactions is absurd, but it works. It's a subtle and creative way to add humor, revealing Thor's odd but endearing relationship with his tools of trade.

All the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies featuring Thor are available on Disney Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More