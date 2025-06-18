"I was able to get lost in it as an audience member"- When Chris Hemsworth opened up about seeing himself as Thor

Chris Hemsworth has become an icon since the first time he picked up the Norse God's hammer in Marvel's Thor. The actor has since reprised his role multiple times, most recently in Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the franchise. The actor is once again set to return in the next big Avengers movie, becoming one of the only original Avengers to be there.

But Chris Hemsworth has enjoyed this experience all his life. He first spoke about Thor in a 2011 interview with Interview Magazine, where he admitted that it was the first role that he did not find uncomfortable witnessing on screen. Speaking about Thor in the opening minutes of the interview, Chris Hemsworth said:

"I just recently saw a close-to-finished version of Thor. I was impressed. It is often difficult to watch yourself onscreen, especially 60-feet high. As an actor, it is an uncomfortable experience. But this is one of the first times I was able to get lost in it as an audience member. There were so many impressive elements—from the special effects to the story to the individual characters. I really had a great time."

He further made his feelings clear about the superhero genre as a whole while discussing his latest film.

"Every superhero film has that challenge"- Chris Hemsworth on the making of Thor and subtle Shakespearean comparisons

When Thor was released, it wasn't the most critically successful entry in Marvel. Thor still holds a 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is inferior to MCU films like Iron Man and Captain America: The First Avenger. Yet, it was still quite an origin story and depicted Chris Hemsworth in all his muscular glory.

From this interview, it seems that Chris Hemsworth was smitten with the genre when he acted as Thor. Opening up about superhero movies, the actor elaborated:

"You have these colorful and vivid worlds and they can either be amazingly entertaining or come across campy. Every superhero film has that challenge. Having someone like Kenneth Branagh direct was a smart way to avoid any campiness. He really is an actor-director and comes from a Shakespearean background."

He further added, comparing Thor to a Shakespearean production:

"Absolutely. We had as much discussion and focus and collaboration as you would on a Shakespearean production. It wasn’t just a film about special effects. It was about great character development...That is what makes this special. I am incredibly lucky to work with those involved! I think the attraction for Natalie to a film like this was Kenneth Branagh’s involvement. At that time in my life, I wasn’t in a position to pick and choose who I wanted to work with. I just needed to pay the rent, and I was excited to be involved with something on this scale...This is by far the biggest thing I have ever been involved in."

Expand Tweet

Of course, Thor opened the gates for Hemsworth, who continues to enjoy significant success in the industry. Recently, the actor appeared in Transformers One and is soon set to appear in multiple other projects like Crime 101 and Stuntnuts: The Movie.

