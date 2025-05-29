"He's definitely dying"– MCU fans panic after Chris Hemsworth drops emotional Thor farewell video

Chris Hemsworth, known for his prominent presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor, recently released a video titled Thank you! The Legacy of Thor, essaying his journey as the Marvel superhero.

Following the video's release on May 29, 2025, fans have been trying to find the meaning behind the same. Many are fearing that such a clip might indicate the end of Thor's journey after his next appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

Along with thoughts on his work shared by Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Kevin Feige, and Taika Waititi, Chris also featured in the video, expressing his delight in playing the character for over ten years.

While there is no official confirmation about Thor's future, fans are taking to social media, discussing the fate of their beloved Marvel superhero.

In reaction to the video released by Chris Hemsworth, actor and creator Matt Ramos shared his thoughts on the same, speculating that it might be the end of Thor's journey in the MCU.

"He’s definitely dying," shared Matt Ramos on X.

Fans have raised doubts about the sudden release of the video detailing the legacy of Thor in the Marvel franchise. While the video entails behind-the-scenes from his solo films and Avengers movie appearances, fans speculate if this could mean that Thor might die in Avengers: Doomsday.

"Chris Hemsworth saying farewell to his legacy as Thor, before Doomsday is released, might be a spoiler for the character’s death," stated one user on X.

Other fans also shared their thoughts on the release of the emotional video, worrying if the actor is indicating that his time in the MCU is about to end with Avengers: Doomsday.

"Chris Hemsworth just let us know Thors dying by dropping this," a user shared on X.

"Chris Hemsworth giving us all a heads up, Doomsday might be the end of his Thor era," another user speculated on X.

"This feels super sentimental in a 'Thor dies in Doomsday' type of way," expressed a fan on X.

Some fans have also shared how sad they would feel if Thor's journey in the MCU ends with the upcoming film.

"Basically you’re telling me prepare to cry again lovely. I pray to god he doesn’t die I won’t be able to handle it...," shared a user on X.

"If they kill Thor before he reunites with Loki, or worse, if they kill him in front of Loki, I'll have a heart attack at the movies. I can't stop imagining a thousand sad scenes...," mentioned an X user.

"When they inevitably kill my boy (god I hope they don’t) I will be crying ugly tears. That is all," stated a user on X.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth is preparing for his appearance with an ensemble of actors in Avengers: Doomsday, set to release in 2026.

What is Chris Hemsworth's emotional video all about?

Chris Hemsworth officially released a video titled Thank You! The Legacy of Thor, which pays tribute to the actor's long and memorable journey as the Marvel superhero. Along with clips of other cast and crew from his films, the video includes several shots from the movie, premieres, and promotions that capture Chris Hemsworth's journey as the Mjolnir-wielding god.

Several prominent figures associated with the franchise also featured in the video, speaking about Chris and his journey as Thor. Kevin Feige elaborated on how the actor became their choice for the role of Thor. Natalie Portman, who plays the role of Jane Foster/ Mighty Thor in the Marvel films, also shared about Chris's performance and dedication as the superhero.

'King Valkyrie' actress Tessa Thompson called the actor inspiring as he bravely tried new things along the way. Writer and director Taika Waititi reminisced about how he asked Chris to "be more of yourself" to add relatability and humor to his character in Thor: Ragnarok.

At the end of the video, Chris came up and spoke about how he enjoyed playing Thor over the years. He shared that having to play the character once again felt "mind-blowing" to him. While the video did not confirm Thor's future in the Marvel franchise, fans can await to see his role in Avengers: Doomsday.

