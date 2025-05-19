“This type of sh*t that have movies delayed” — Netizens react as fan reportedly sneaks into Avengers: Doomsday set and films a footage

A fan has reportedly snuck onto the sets of Avengers: Doomsday. The individual, who goes by @TheyNeverSawItComing on TikTok, climbed over a fence and captured footage of the set in a now-deleted video.

Wearing an all-black outfit, the fan tried to blend in with the crew by eating their food and walking around. He claimed to have seen some of the actors and their trailers.

The video went viral and sparked backlash from Avengers fans, who criticized leakers for potentially ruining the film. One X user (@aprilslastlegnd) stated that such leaks could lead to delays in the release of Avengers: Doomsday.

Netizen comments on the alleged Avengers: Doomsday leak. (Image via X/@aprilslastlegnd)

Some netizens slammed the leaker, claiming that Marvel fans are capable of committing crimes to get spoilers. While one user (@FAFOseason) jokingly said that the next person who tries to sneak into the production area will get beaten.

"Marvel fans would literally risk jail time just to confirm a cameo. This isn't fandom anymore, it's espionage," one netizen wrote.

"Why spoil yourself? Dude, just wait for the movie. Or you people want those views that badly?" Another user added.

"The next mf that sneaks in there is going to catch the worst beating lmao," another X user wrote.

Many pointed out that leaking film footage could damage Avengers: Doomsday, as directors Anthony and Joe Russo might be forced to change the scenes and redo their work. Others stated that spoilers ruin the movie-going experience.

"I don't understand the fans why they do that and then damage the movie because the directors have to change it," another netizen wrote.

"Imagine you sitting in the theatre and knowing the plot! How great a cinematic experience that will be. Please be patient and do not spread spoilers! Only then we can enjoy the movie and it's characters," a netizen added.

"Bro. Just let them do their job and stop making it harder on them by constantly revealing what is happening. It ruins the movie going experience," another X user wrote.

More details on Avengers: Doomsday

Kevin Feige, Robert Downey Jr., Joe Russo, and Anthony Russo (Image via Getty)

Avengers: Doomsday will be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. The film features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Kirby, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Tenoch Huerta, Simu Liu, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal, and Kelsey Grammer, among others.

The upcoming film takes place 14 months after the events of Marvel's recent film, Thunderbolts*. In the movie, the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, New Avengers, and the original X-Men cast come together to defeat the supervillain Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.

In an interview with Collider, published on March 5, 2025, directors Anthony and Joe Russo were asked about leakers and paparazzi and how they plan to keep the plot a secret.

The duo stated they had planned in advance and picked the shooting locations strictly. They also said that much of the film is shot on soundstages, which are soundproofed rooms or buildings made for shooting.

"We're pretty good about shutting that down. We've sort of strategized to hopefully be effective with that. We don't want people getting photographs, so we are being pretty stringent. The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind, as well," the Russo brothers stated.

Marvel has not released their statement on the alleged leak at the time of writing.

