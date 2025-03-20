Did Marvel and Sony announce Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire? Explained

With how much hype the next Spider-Man 4 film is generating, the internet is abuzz with rumors about the project every other day. While some of these rumors have some basis in fact, others have no practical foundation and are mere hearsay.

At present, there is one rumor that claims Marvel and Sony have announced that they have teamed up with Tobey Maguire for Spider-Man 4. The rumor was spread by a Facebook entertainment page named YODA BBY ABY.

However, fans should note that this is not true. The page where this information was posted is infamous for posting satirical news, and its description reads:

"I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news."

In reality, the fourth installment of the Spider-Man film to be released will star Tom Holland - who has featured in the previous three films of the series - as confirmed by Holland himself on the October 23, 2024 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Rumors about Sony and Marvel announcing Tobey Maguire as part of Spider-Man 4 are untrue

Although there has been much speculation about Tobey Maguire's appearance in the new Spider-Man film, neither Sony nor Marvel has confirmed his participation in the project. This dispels the rumors that he has been officially announced to have a major role in the upcoming Spider-Man movie, currently being circulated by YODA BBY ABY on Facebook.

The satirical Facebook page's post read:

"SPIDER-MAN 4!!! TOBEY MAGUIRE!!! Swing into action with Spider-Man: Threads of Destiny, the thrilling fourth chapter of Tobey Maguire’s web-slinging saga, directed by Sam Raimi!"

The post also divulged some details about the upcoming film's plot:

"Fresh from his multiverse adventure in No Way Home, Peter Parker faces his deadliest challenge yet as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin returns to wreak havoc, with Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane caught in the crossfire."

It also mentioned what fans could expect regarding the project and the time around which they could expect it to come out:

"Expect heart-pounding stunts, twisted fates, and a destiny only Spider-Man can unravel—coming soon to theaters! Coming to cinemas in Summer of 2026."

Which Stranger Things actor was recently announced to have joined the cast of Spider-Man 4?

Sadie Sink has joined the cast of the upcoming Spider-Man project as per Deadline (Image via Getty)

An article published by Deadline on March 12, 2025, reported that Sadie Sink of Stranger Things fame, has been added to the cast of the next Spider-Man film. While her role remains unclear, fans are anticipating what character she will play.

On the popular online discussion forum Reddit, fans are jumping into discussions, attempting to figure out who the Stranger Things star will play in Spider-Man 4. Although there are many possibilities and choices, the most favored ones are Jean Grey, Firestrar, and Gwen Stacy.

Some even suggest that Zendaya's MJ was very likely not the actual MJ and that Sadie Sink would likely be the actual Mary Jane.

