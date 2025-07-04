When will the next 6 episodes of The Sandman season 2 be released? Details explored

The first six episodes of The Sandman season 2 volume 1 were released on Netflix on July 3, 2025, at 12 am PT. The show, based on Neil Gaiman's comic book series, follows Dream's journey, which is continued in season 2. With the six episodes available for streaming, The Sandman fans are now eager to know when the rest of the episodes will air.

Ad

The next six episodes of The Sandman season 2 are set to premiere in two batches. Five episodes will be released on July 24, 2025, and the final bonus episode will arrive on July 31, 2025.

In season 2 of The Sandman, the plotline delves more into Dream's life. It encompasses his relationships with his family and the results of the things he did in the past. In the second season, Dream has to deal with the effects of his mistakes and problems in his family that have long-lasting effects.

Ad

Trending

The first half of the season builds up to big events that will affect not only Dream but also the whole Endless world. This season also deals with moral and emotional issues, and Dream grows in ways that were not expected.

The Sandman season 2 Volume 2 episodes will be out soon in July 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The next six episodes of The Sandman season 2 will be released in two parts. The first batch, from episodes 7 to 11, will drop on Thursday, July 24, 2025. These episodes will be on Netflix at 3 am ET/12 am PT. Meanwhile, episode 12, the last episode, will come out on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date Episode 7 Time and Night Thursday, July 24, 2025 Episode 8 Fuel for the Fire Thursday, July 24, 2025 Episode 9 The Kindly Ones Thursday, July 24, 2025 Episode 10 Long Live the King Thursday, July 24, 2025 Episode 11 A Tale of Graceful Ends Thursday, July 24, 2025 Episode 12 Death: The High Cost of Living Thursday, July 31, 2025

Ad

With only three weeks between episodes, Netflix makes sure that the tension and mystery don't die down. As the story goes on, the next episodes may focus on the characters' emotional and moral issues. This should make for an interesting continuation of Dream's journey.

What happens in The Sandman season 2 volume 1?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dream continues to deal with the effects of his past actions in The Sandman season 2 volume 1 while trying to figure out how to do his job as an Endless. The first half of the season is about Dream's relationships with his siblings and how those problems affect him in big ways.

Desire and Despair, two of Dream's siblings, are important because they keep questioning his authority and causing problems in the family.

Ad

Dream's journey through his past, looking back at the mistakes he made and the harm they caused, is shown in the story. Specifically, the effects of Dream's long-term failure to meet his obligations are looked at, making him face the truth of his choices. He also has relationships with people and other celestial beings, and Dream interacts with important people from both the dreaming and waking worlds.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dream has a lot of problems with guilt, regret, and responsibility throughout this book. In order to fix the mistakes he made in the past, he has to go to new places and face problems that could upset the balance between the Dreaming and the real world. The season continues the mythology of the Endless by showing new mythological elements and also showing how weak the main character, Dream, is.

Last but not least, The Sandman season 2 volume 1 sets up important plots for later episodes. As the show moves toward its end, Dream's inner and outer conflicts shape the story.

Ad

The Sandman season 2 volume 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More