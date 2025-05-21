Where was Prison Break filmed? All filming locations explored

Prison Break is an American crime drama series developed by Paul Scheuring for Fox. It centers on two brothers: Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell); Lincoln is wrongly convicted of a crime he did not commit, and Michael comes up with a clever plan to free his brother from prison and prove his innocence.

Prison Break's success also spawned some official merchandise spin-offs, such as a video game, cell phone-based spin-off series Prison Break: Proof of Innocence, webisodes on the internet, a magazine, and a novel.

The fourth season resumed from a mid-season hiatus on April 17, 2009, premiering on a new timeslot with the last six episodes. Also, two additional episodes "The Old Ball and Chain" and "Free" were made and subsequently released as a feature film titled The Final Break.

The special fills the gap of the previous action to the last shot of the last episode and ties up loose ends.

During its five-year course, Prison Break was produced in different locations such as Illinois, Texas, California, New York, and Florida. Internationally, filming was also done in British Columbia, Morocco, and Panama.

Exploring the filming locations of Prison Break

1) Chicago metropolitan area, Illinois

Joliet Prison was a key filming site for Prison Break (Image via X/@PrisonBreak)

The Joliet Prison, 1125 Collins Street, Joliet, was a primary shoot location for Prison Break. Even though the prison closed in 2002, it was chosen in 2005 as a stand-in for the fictional Fox River State Penitentiary.

Most of the prison scenes for season 1: Lincoln's cell, the yard, and the infirmary were filmed there. For film shooting, sections of the prison, including cell blocks, were restructured and renovated to fit more room for actors and camera movement.

The camera team also shot scenes in Chicago, Illinois, in the northeastern part of the state. Various scenes were captured at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, situated at 10000 West Balmoral Avenue. And a portion of the series scenes starring Wentworth Miller were shot within the city of Woodstock.

2) Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex, Texas

Seasons 2 and 3 were filmed in the Dallas–Fort Worth area for its diverse settings (Image via X/@hulu)

To create the central locations of seasons 2 and 3 of Prison Break, the cast and crew went to the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area in order to utilize the region's mix of urban and natural environments.

Locations in Dallas such as the former Coolers Liquor Store building located at 5423 South Lamar Street and Union Station at 400 South Houston Street were converted into production locations.

Besides, Michael's Sona scenes, located at the fictional Penitenciaría Federal de Sona were shot at the Former Swift-Armor Meat Packing Plant, 698–1082 Northeast 23rd Street, Fort Worth.

The film also utilized Mercury Studios at 6301 Riverside Drive in Irving. In addition to these main sites, a number of other metroplex towns and cities such as Decatur, Mineral Wells, Little Elm, McKinney, Rockwall, and Fate stood in for other American cities. It was filmed in front of Greenville and Frisco as well.

3) Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

Greater Vancouver is one of the primary locations used for filming (Image via X/@PrisonBreak)

Metro Vancouver, or Greater Vancouver, was one of the primary locations utilized for filming Prison Break, with the majority of principal scenes filmed throughout and around Vancouver.

Included among them are Richmond's Vancouver International Airport, Eagle Harbour Yacht Club in West Vancouver, and Pacific Central Station. J.B.'s Sandwich Bar in Vancouver served as a Middle Eastern café, while private homes and Mountain View Cemetery replaced character locations.

The Prison scenes of Ogygia were constructed at Bridge Studios in Burnaby. Shooting also occurred in New Westminster and Coquitlam, such as the old Riverview Mental Hospital.

Season 5, which was filmed in Yemen, was actually filmed in Morocco. Ibn Al-Haytham Technical School in Ouarzazate was the Yemen prison, and other scenes were also filmed in Rabat and Casablanca.

4) Los Angeles and New York City

The cast filmed at Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles (Image via Instagram/@prisonbreak)

In order to shoot some of season 4's key segments, Prison Break cast and crew utilized the Fox Studio Lot at 10201 West Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles. They utilized Stage 5 out of the available 15 sound stages.

The studio provided a variety of production services available on location, multi-purpose interior and exterior stages, and access to the Fox backlot, featuring a variety of settings such as an old New York Street background suited to any type of filming requirements.

To get himself shipped off to Fox River State Penitentiary, Michael orchestrates a hold-up, armed, of the United Savings Bank in downtown Chicago. These sequences were filmed, however, around and inside Ridgewood Savings Bank at 107-55 Queens Boulevard in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens, New York.

5) Other locations

Other filming spots include Miami and Pensacola, Florida (Image via Instagram/@prisonbreak)

Other locations where Prison Break was filmed include Florida, Miami, and Pensacola. Pensacola was used as a stand-in for Panama for the latter episodes of season 2.

Some exterior scenes of Lincoln and Gretchen, though, were filmed in Panama City's historic Casco Viejo (or Casco Antiguo) section. Other shots for the show also were supposedly filmed in Toronto, Ontario, for part of the production period.

Plot overview of Prison Break

Michael breaks out of Fox River with his brother Lincoln (Image via X/@PrisonBreak)

Prison Break is an executive-produced television drama by Marty Adelstein, Dawn Parouse, Matt Olmstead, Neal Moritz, Paul Scheuring, and Brett Ratner. Michael Scofield, after having gotten himself into Fox River State Penitentiary to bail out his wrongly accused brother Lincoln Burrows, is now on the loose–with his brother.

Prison Break traces Michael Scofield's attempts to rescue his brother Lincoln, who was wrongly imprisoned on death row. Michael willingly gets imprisoned to carry out a complicated plan of escape with the help of prison friends and those outside.

From breaking and fleeing from prison throughout the country, to battling powerful enemies, breaking into deadly prisons, and working through conspiracies regarding a mysterious organization called The Company, the show grows larger over the seasons.

The show examines themes of justice, survival, and loyalty as Michael and Lincoln battle to defend their family and learn of unseen dangers, confronting new challenge in different places and situations with each season.

Interested viewers can watch all five seasons of Prison Break on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+.

