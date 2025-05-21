“We live in the dumbest timeline”- Fans react as production begins on Michael Bay's Skibidi Toilet movie 

Production has officially begun for the Skibidi Toilet movie, with Michael Bay attached as the director. The announcement, which surfaced through DiscussingFilm’s social media post, confirmed that the viral YouTube series is now being adapted into a feature-length project.

Originating from creator Alexey Gerasimov, Skibidi Toilet became a global phenomenon for its chaotic, surreal videos featuring toilet-headed characters in bizarre showdowns.

While the series has dominated online spaces with billions of views, news of Bay’s involvement triggered immediate backlash and confusion. Many fans questioned the direction and intent behind turning the internet meme into a cinematic experience.

With no further plot or casting details revealed, public reactions online have ranged from disbelief to harsh criticism, especially across platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

“We live in the dumbest timeline,” wrote one user in response to the announcement.

“I’m so intrigued about what the actual f*ck this is consist of wow,” another user added.

“No. Just.. no,” one X user commented.

“What?? I thought it was cancelled!” one user commented, seemed shocked by the project’s return.

“Please tell me this is a joke…,” another reaction questioned the legitimacy of the news.

Some also attempted to find an upside.

“Think of the positive. Once this comes out the kids will stop saying this stupid sh*t," one user stated.

"Kids going to make this number 1 movie In the world," another user said.

"I hope they cast jack black, he is the best actor of all time," one said.

More about the Skibidi Toilet movie

The Skibidi Toilet movie marks a collaboration between director Michael Bay and media studio Invisible Narratives. The project, originally hinted at in mid-2024, is now moving forward with full-scale development, financing, and production under Invisible Narratives, where Bay also serves as chief creative advisor.

The film aims to adapt Skibidi Toilet, a YouTube-born viral series created by Alexey Gerasimov into a full-length feature using a hybrid of live-action and animation.

Michael Bay is working closely with Academy Award-nominated production designer Jeffrey Beecroft and three-time Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Rob Legato.

According to a recent press release, the upcoming film will carry Bay’s well-known visual intensity while aiming to transform a meme-driven digital IP into a theatrical experience. Originally launched in February 2023, the Skibidi Toilet series follows a surreal conflict between toilet-headed beings and humanoid characters with electronic heads, including CameraHeads and SpeakerHeads.

Since its debut on the YouTube channel DaFuqBoom, the franchise has grown into a large-scale IP with over 110 million subscribers and more than 35 billion views across associated channels. It has also expanded into gaming, merchandise, and publishing, and maintains an active fan base on platforms like Roblox.

In May 2025, Bay posted an AI-generated teaser on Instagram, which referenced the film but also clarified that artificial intelligence would not be used in the actual production. The teaser included a cryptic message, “There is a clue here,” hinting at the creative direction being taken.

In earlier comments, Invisible Narratives CEO Adam Goodman noted that the adaptation may incorporate stylistic elements similar to District 9 or John Wick, but clarified that the goal was to evolve the digital series into a viable film product without relying solely on its internet origin.

As of now, the Skibidi Toilet movie does not yet have a confirmed release date.

