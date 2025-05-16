The Love Club Moms: Nila- Full list of cast for the UP movie

The Love Club Moms: Nila’s Cafe Connection is a 2025 romantic comedy film, part of a four-part movie series by Corus Entertainment. Directed by Amy Force, it premiered on UPtv on May 18, 2025, at 7 PM ET. The film is set in a cozy community, focusing on themes of love and friendship. It stars Nazneen Contractor as Nila, with a talented ensemble cast.
This movie, The Love Club Moms: Nila, is not exclusive to UPtv. It is also available on Prime Video. The story follows Nila, a single mother urged by her daughter and the Love Club to re-enter the dating world. After a series of lackluster dates, Nila enters a pretend relationship with Olly, a local coffee shop owner, sparking unexpected feelings.
The film blends lighthearted comedy with emotional depth. Leading the cast are Nazneen Contractor as Nila and Michael T. Burgess as Olly, bringing charm to this heartwarming story.
The main cast of The Love Club Moms: Nila
1) Nazneen Contractor as Nila
Nazneen Contractor stars as Nila, a single mother hesitant to date until her daughter and the Love Club intervene. Her role is central, portraying a relatable woman balancing parenting and personal growth. Nila’s pretend relationship with Olly drives the plot, with her evolving emotions adding depth. She interacts closely with the Love Club moms, who offer guidance.
Born on August 26, 1982, in Mumbai, India, and raised in Canada, Contractor studied at the University of Toronto and began in theater. She is known for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Ransom. Her role in Children Ruin Everything earned critical praise.
2) Joseph Cannata as Olly
Playing Olly The Love Club Moms: Nila the charming coffee shop owner in The Love Club Moms: Nila’s Cafe Connection, Joseph Cannata brings warmth to the romantic comedy. Olly’s pretend relationship with Nila drives the story’s central conflict, with his approachable and grounded demeanor creating strong chemistry. His connection with Nila’s daughter adds a heartfelt family element to the narrative.
Joseph Cannata is a seasoned actor and model born on July 21, 1983, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He began his academic journey studying communication and film at Wilfrid Laurier University, but soon shifted his focus entirely to acting.
Over the years, Cannata has built a diverse portfolio, appearing in various television movies and series. His notable works include roles in Christmas with a View, Christmas Wedding Planner, and Letters to Satan Claus.
3) Rebecca Dalton as Jo
Rebecca Dalton portrays Jo as a Love Club mom and Nila’s supportive friend. Jo’s role as an uptight school principal brings humor and strategic advice to Nila’s dating journey. She ties the group together, interacting with Nila and Tory.
Dalton was born on January 10, 1989, in Oakville, Canada, and studied at Ryerson University’s theater program. She is best known for Good Witch and The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating. Her performance adds heart to the ensemble. Dalton’s Canadian Screen Award nomination for Total Frat Movie highlights her versatility. Jo’s presence strengthens the film’s themes of friendship.
4) Ashley Newbrough as Tory
Ashley Newbrough plays Tory in The Love Club Moms: Nila, a single mom and Love Club member, who encourages Nila’s romantic pursuits. Tory’s empathetic role supports Nila, drawing from her own experiences. She bonds with Jo and Harper, reinforcing the group’s unity.
Born on October 13, 1987, in Newport, Rhode Island, and raised in Canada, Newbrough trained at the Canadian Film Centre. Known for Privilege and Mistresses, she excels in heartfelt roles. Tory’s optimism drives the story’s hopeful tone. Newbrough is a staple in Hallmark films, including Love Under the Stars.
Additional cast of The Love Club Moms: Nila
- Michael T. Burgess as Nurse: Plays a minor community member, adding local flavor. Known for small roles in Canadian TV.
- Genelle Williams as Harper: Portrays Harper, a Love Club mom and Nila’s friend. Known for Warehouse 13 and Bitten.
- Russell Barney as Jasper: Acts as a community figure, enhancing the setting. Recognized for regional theater work.
- Khalid Karim as Karim: Plays a supporting role, adding depth to group scenes. Seen in Beyond Black Beauty.
- Birva Pandya as Mara: Birva Pandya plays Mara, adding to the complexity of The Love Club Moms: Nila character cast.
- Knox Kilani as Baby Alice: Represents new beginnings as a baby character. Minimal screen time but symbolic.
- Geoffrey Hymers as Garrett Role: Plays Garrett, a supporting character in the community, likely involved in minor scenes that enhance the cozy setting.
Watch The Love Club Moms: Nila, releasing on UPtv on May 18, 2025.