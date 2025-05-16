The Love Club Moms: Nila- Full list of cast for the UP movie

The Love Club Moms: Nila’s Cafe Connection is a 2025 romantic comedy film, part of a four-part movie series by Corus Entertainment. Directed by Amy Force, it premiered on UPtv on May 18, 2025, at 7 PM ET. The film is set in a cozy community, focusing on themes of love and friendship. It stars Nazneen Contractor as Nila, with a talented ensemble cast.

Ad

This movie, The Love Club Moms: Nila, is not exclusive to UPtv. It is also available on Prime Video. The story follows Nila, a single mother urged by her daughter and the Love Club to re-enter the dating world. After a series of lackluster dates, Nila enters a pretend relationship with Olly, a local coffee shop owner, sparking unexpected feelings.

The film blends lighthearted comedy with emotional depth. Leading the cast are Nazneen Contractor as Nila and Michael T. Burgess as Olly, bringing charm to this heartwarming story.

Ad

Trending

The main cast of The Love Club Moms: Nila

1) Nazneen Contractor as Nila

Ad

Nazneen Contractor stars as Nila, a single mother hesitant to date until her daughter and the Love Club intervene. Her role is central, portraying a relatable woman balancing parenting and personal growth. Nila’s pretend relationship with Olly drives the plot, with her evolving emotions adding depth. She interacts closely with the Love Club moms, who offer guidance.

Born on August 26, 1982, in Mumbai, India, and raised in Canada, Contractor studied at the University of Toronto and began in theater. She is known for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Ransom. Her role in Children Ruin Everything earned critical praise.

Ad

2) Joseph Cannata as Olly

Ad

Playing Olly The Love Club Moms: Nila the charming coffee shop owner in The Love Club Moms: Nila’s Cafe Connection, Joseph Cannata brings warmth to the romantic comedy. Olly’s pretend relationship with Nila drives the story’s central conflict, with his approachable and grounded demeanor creating strong chemistry. His connection with Nila’s daughter adds a heartfelt family element to the narrative.

Joseph Cannata is a seasoned actor and model born on July 21, 1983, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He began his academic journey studying communication and film at Wilfrid Laurier University, but soon shifted his focus entirely to acting.

Ad

Over the years, Cannata has built a diverse portfolio, appearing in various television movies and series. His notable works include roles in Christmas with a View, Christmas Wedding Planner, and Letters to Satan Claus.

3) Rebecca Dalton as Jo

Still of Rebecca Dalton In Fom Italy with Amore (Image via Prime Video)

Rebecca Dalton portrays Jo as a Love Club mom and Nila’s supportive friend. Jo’s role as an uptight school principal brings humor and strategic advice to Nila’s dating journey. She ties the group together, interacting with Nila and Tory.

Ad

Dalton was born on January 10, 1989, in Oakville, Canada, and studied at Ryerson University’s theater program. She is best known for Good Witch and The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating. Her performance adds heart to the ensemble. Dalton’s Canadian Screen Award nomination for Total Frat Movie highlights her versatility. Jo’s presence strengthens the film’s themes of friendship.

4) Ashley Newbrough as Tory

Ashley Newbrough in Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny (Image via Prime Video)

Ashley Newbrough plays Tory in The Love Club Moms: Nila, a single mom and Love Club member, who encourages Nila’s romantic pursuits. Tory’s empathetic role supports Nila, drawing from her own experiences. She bonds with Jo and Harper, reinforcing the group’s unity.

Ad

Born on October 13, 1987, in Newport, Rhode Island, and raised in Canada, Newbrough trained at the Canadian Film Centre. Known for Privilege and Mistresses, she excels in heartfelt roles. Tory’s optimism drives the story’s hopeful tone. Newbrough is a staple in Hallmark films, including Love Under the Stars.

Additional cast of The Love Club Moms: Nila

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael T. Burgess as Nurse: Plays a minor community member, adding local flavor. Known for small roles in Canadian TV.

Plays a minor community member, adding local flavor. Known for small roles in Canadian TV. Genelle Williams as Harper: Portrays Harper, a Love Club mom and Nila’s friend. Known for Warehouse 13 and Bitten.

Portrays Harper, a Love Club mom and Nila’s friend. Known for Warehouse 13 and Bitten. Russell Barney as Jasper: Acts as a community figure, enhancing the setting. Recognized for regional theater work.

Acts as a community figure, enhancing the setting. Recognized for regional theater work. Khalid Karim as Karim: Plays a supporting role, adding depth to group scenes. Seen in Beyond Black Beauty.

Plays a supporting role, adding depth to group scenes. Seen in Beyond Black Beauty. Birva Pandya as Mara: Birva Pandya plays Mara, adding to the complexity of The Love Club Moms: Nila character cast.

Birva Pandya plays Mara, adding to the complexity of The Love Club Moms: Nila character cast. Knox Kilani as Baby Alice : Represents new beginnings as a baby character. Minimal screen time but symbolic.

: Represents new beginnings as a baby character. Minimal screen time but symbolic. Geoffrey Hymers as Garrett Role: Plays Garrett, a supporting character in the community, likely involved in minor scenes that enhance the cozy setting.

Ad

Watch The Love Club Moms: Nila, releasing on UPtv on May 18, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More