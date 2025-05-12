7 Romantic Comedies to Watch If You Liked 'It Takes Two'

It Takes Two is a romantic comedy that has become a fan favourite for a long time. For viewers, romantic comedies uniquely capture viewers' hearts with their perfect blend of love, laughter and heartwarming moments. They take viewers on emotional journeys where love wins against all odds, leaving them with smiles, sometimes a few happy tears, and laughter.

That's why It Takes Two stands out, narrating a unique tale of identical girls who orchestrate love between two adults from different walks of life.

The premise of the film follows nine-year-old Amanda, an orphan, and her wealthy lookalike Alyssa, who switch homes and play matchmakers for Amanda's kind social worker and Alyssa's widowed father.

Their adventures create complications, comedy and a strong connection. For viewers drawn to the heartwarming tale of It Takes Two, seven other romantic comedies, like The Parent Trap, Sleepless in Seattle and While You Were Sleeping, share similar themes of matchmaking schemes, unexpected love and crossing social divides.

1) The Parent Trap

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

Fans of tropes like matchmaking elements and identical strangers will find that The Parent Trap delivers a remarkably similar story but with distinctive plots. Young Lindsay Lohan plays the role of identical twin sisters Annie James and Hallie Parker, who were separated at birth after their parents' divorce.

The girls meet at a summer camp, and on realising that they are long-lost twins, they devise a plan to bring their parents together just like in It Takes Two. Both switch homes and lifestyles to understand their respective parents and devise a plan to bring them together.

Like It Takes Two, the film features young girls planning romantic circumstances for the adults in their lives, with numerous humorous mishaps along the way.

This movie along with It Takes Two is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Sleepless in Seattle

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

Just like It Takes Two shows destiny bringing people together despite all the odds, Sleepless in Seattle tell the story of Sam Baldwin (portrayed by Tom Hanks), a widowed father who moves to Seattle with his son Jonah following his wife's demise.

Struggling to see his lonely father, Jonah calls a radio talk show and shares his concern, and later, Sam reluctantly joins in to speak about his life.

Thousands of women across the country feel touched by Sam's story, including Annie Reed (portrayed by Meg Ryan), a journalist engaged to a man she doesn't truly love. Annie gets drawn to Sam's story and begins questioning her romantic life.

Meanwhile, Jonah, like the children in It Takes Two, takes it upon himself to play matchmaker for his father, eventually orchestrating a meeting between Annie and Sam at the Empire State Building on Valentine's Day. This film, like It Takes Two l portray how sometimes the people meant for each other need a little push from their loved ones.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) While You Were Sleeping

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers)

Like the theme of It Takes Two, this film features the unexpected case of a mistaken identity leading to love. The film's premise follows Lucy (portrayed by Sandra Bullock), a lonely transit token collector who serendipitously saves her love interest Peter (portrayed by Peter Gallagher) from an oncoming train.

When Peter falls into a coma, a miscommunication leads his family to believe that Lucy is his fiancée. Lucy finds herself in his chaotic family world and gradually starts developing feelings for him, only to find herself in a more complicated situation after he wakes up.

Like It Takes Two, this movie explores how deception with good intentions can lead to unexpected love. Romantic comedies like these attract audiences who seek heartfelt moments with instances of laughter. This film is available for viewers to watch on Disney Hotstar.

4) You've Got Mail

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers)

Sharing the theme of different worlds coming together that made It Takes Two engaging for viewers, You've Got Mail brings Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan as Joe Fox and Kathleen Kelly

Kathleen owns a small children's bookstore inherited from her mother, while Joe owns a large bookstore chain threatening to put her out of business.

Unbeknownst to them, they are also anonymous email friends who have developed deep feelings for each other online. In their real lives, though, they are rivals. The complications and heartfelt dialogue between the two characters in parallel worlds intrigue the viewers, just as they did in It Takes Two.

Romantic comedies like these explore how people from seemingly incompatible worlds can discover a common ground for love.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Sweet Home Alabama

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers)

The premise of this film follows Melanie Carmichael (portrayed by Reese Witherspoon), a New York fashion designer who gets engaged to the city's most eligible bachelor. However, before she can marry him, Melanie must return to her hometown in Alabama to end her marriage with her first husband, whom she had left years ago.

Much like the class difference in It Takes Two, it navigates between her rural Southern roots and sophisticated New York life. What starts as a usual trip for finalising divorce evolves into a journey of self-discovery as Melanie rekindles her past. Further, complications occur as her old feelings for her first husband resurface.

Like other romantic comedies and It Takes Two, this one has emotional, heartfelt moments and comedic mishaps that add more magic to the storyline and keep the audience engaged. The movie is available on Disney Hotstar.

6) Two Weeks Notice

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

The premise of this film follows George Wade, a charming but helpless billionaire, and Lucy Kelson, a dedicated environmental lawyer. George hires Lucy as his chief counsel, and in no time, quickly becomes indispensable in every task in his life, from dealing with legal issues to choosing his wardrobe.

After years of putting her life on hold to fulfil George's every need, Lucy gives him two weeks' notice. As George looks for her replacement, both begin to realize they mean a lot to each other more than they thought at first. Much like It Takes Two, this movie encompasses characters' storylines from different social backgrounds.

Romantic comedies like these focus on bringing the two people destined to be together through all the odds while bringing happy tears to the viewers and some waves of laughter.

Two Weeks Notice is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

7) Notting Hill

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

When talking about romantic comedies, Notting Hill is counted among the classics. The premise of this film follows William Thacker (portrayed by Hugh Grant), a bookshop owner in London's Notting Hill, who crosses paths with Anna Scott (portrayed by Julia Roberts), a famous American actress.

Their worlds collide, and the two find themselves developing an unexpected connection. Just as It Takes Two explores relationships across different social worlds, Notting Hill examines the challenges of love between an ordinary man and a world-renowned star.

Their relationship faces various obstacles like paparazzi, public scrutiny and her celebrity lifestyle and tests whether their love can overcome such different circumstances. This movie, available on Amazon Prime, explores the theme of love blooming between the most unlikely pair.

These are the seven romantic comedies to watch if you liked It Takes Two. Let's know in the comments section which one you liked the most.

