The Love Club Moms: Jo on UP- Full list of cast 

The Love Club Moms: Jo is a 2025 romantic comedy film about Jo, an elementary school principal whose life is shaken when she discovers that a new student’s father is her high school ex-boyfriend, Ryan.

Directed by Alpha Nicky Mulowa and written by Barbara Kymlicka, The Love Club Moms: Jo is produced by Corus Entertainment and Nikki Ray Media Agency. The official synopsis states:

“A school principal’s skills are put to the test when a new student lands in her office for detention. When she learns the boy’s father is her high school flame, Ryan, Jo’s world is thrown for a loop.”

Starring Rebecca Dalton as Jo, Ryan Bruce as Finn, and Nazneen Contractor as Nila. Rated TV-PG, it runs for 1 hour and 24 minutes. It airs on UPtv on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 7 PM ET, and is available on Prime Video.

Main cast of The Love Club Moms: Jo

1) Rebecca Dalton as Jo

A still of Rebecca Dalton from Dream Wedding (Image via Pure Flix)

Rebecca Dalton plays Jo, the uptight elementary school principal whose life is disrupted when she learns a new student’s father is her former high school ex-boyfriend, Ryan. Born on January 10, 1989, in Oakville, Ontario, Dalton is a Canadian actress known for roles in Nurses (2020), The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating (2023), and Lemonade Stand Romance (2022).

She has starred alongside Corey Sevier in multiple romantic comedies, including this film. Her performance as Jo captures the balance of professional responsibility and rekindled romance.

2) Ryan Bruce as Finn

Still of Ryan Bruce from The Princess and the Bodyguard (Image via UPtv)

Ryan Bruce plays Finn, one of the central characters in Jo's love life, although information about his character is kept to a minimum to prevent spoilers. Born on October 24, 1985, in Vancouver, Canada, Bruce has appeared in Let Him Go (2020), How to Win a Prince( 2023), and The Memory Book (2014).

His rough-around-the-edges appeal is well-suited to romantic leads, and he has had several TV movie appearances, including Beyond Black Beauty. Bruce studied at the Vancouver Film School, where he learned his trade in drama and comedy. His rapport with Dalton brings depth to the emotional trajectory of the film, and Finn becomes a central figure in the narrative.

3) Nazneen Contractor as Nila

Still of Nazneen Contractor from A Winter Getaway (Image via Hallmark Channel)

Nazneen Contractor portrays Nila in The Love Club Moms: Jo, a single mother grappling with love and child-rearing, whose path is intertwined with Jo's. Born on August 26, 1982, in Mumbai, India, and raised in Canada, Contractor's credits include Children Ruin Everything (2022–2024), Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022), and Ransom (2017–2019).

Her appearance as The Love Club Moms illustrates her skill in acting as a relatable, strong woman. The contractor attended the University of Toronto and started performing in theater before moving to TV and film.

She contributes emotional depth to the franchise's themes of motherhood and friendship with her experience in Canadian as well as American productions in her performance as Nila.

Additional cast of The Love Club Moms: Jo

Ashley Newbrough as Tory: Ashley Newbrough is Tory, another one of The Love Club members. Being a fellow single mom, Tory is a friend and source of support for Jo, who pulls from her own experiences to be able to advise and encourage.

Genelle Williams as Harper: Genelle Williams is Harper, who is one of Jo's best friends and another of The Love Club members.

Russell Barney as Jasper: Russell Barney plays Jasper, adding to the dynamic cast of the film The Love Club Moms: Jo.

Khalid Karim as Karim: Khalid Karim plays Karim, a character whose presence adds dimensions to the film's study of relationships and growth.

Birva Pandya as Mara: Birva Pandya plays Mara, adding to the complexity of The Love Club Moms: Jo character cast.

Tara Wink as Photographer: Tara Wink plays the role of a photographer, taking shots that reflect the theme of love and rediscovery in the film.

Jesse Hutch as Theo: Jesse Hutch plays the role of Theo, whose relationship with the lead cast shapes the direction of the narrative.

Andrew Bushell as Peter Bishop: Andrew Bushell performs the role of Peter Bishop, supporting the development of the film's theme of relationships and self-discovery.

Marcus Rosner as Josh Nolan: Marcus Rosner plays Josh Nolan, a character whose figure affects the relationships between the main characters.

Leah Brady as Stephanie Bishop: Leah Brady portrays Stephanie Bishop, bringing youthful dynamism and viewpoint to the narrative of the film.

Simon Webster as Simon: Simon Webster plays Simon, the pupil whose arrival in Jo's school gets the story going.

Owen Ross as Tyler: Owen Ross plays the character of Tyler, adding to the film's The Love Club Moms: Jo theme of family and relationships.

Knox Kilani as Baby Alice: Knox Kilani plays Baby Alice, representing new beginnings and the changing nature of relationships in the story.

