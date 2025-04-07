5 reveals from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3’s trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022-) follows Captain Pike and his crew, including Number One and Spock, on board the starship Enterprise in the 23rd century. The show is a spin-off from Star Trek: Discovery (2017-2024) and takes fans along for a ride through the crew's episodic adventures around the galaxy.
The long-awaited teaser for season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has left fans excited to see new developments, hilarious multi-genre storylines, and surprising new faces. The 1-minute teaser packed a punch, leaving fans hungry for more.
While the show's official release schedule has yet to be announced, the teaser promises that season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be coming this summer.
Here are some interesting reveals from the teaser!
What can fans expect from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3?
1) Kirk and Scott's origin story
Set in the years before the plot of Star Trek: The Original Series (1966-1969), the USS Enterprise is yet to see the iconic dynamic between Captain James Kirk and his second-in-command Montgomery "Scotty" Scott. Their story follows their adventures in the Milky Way, fighting bad guys and protecting the United Federation of Planets.
The premise of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds allows the creators to show how the iconic duo came to be. "You know Mr. Scott, we make a pretty good team," Kirk (Paul Wesley) says in the teaser, as the duo clink glasses in celebration. They're about to find out just how good.
2) Romance, mystery... and Analog?
The teaser promises plenty of new adventures for fans of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The episodic narrative explores a whole lot of silliness without compromising on integral plot points. One of the key changes on board the Enterprise is, as Commander Pelia puts it, to "Wire the Enterprise."
The whole spaceship goes analog, with telephones replacing any futuristic communication devices. This might change the way things operate within the Enterprise. Did fans also notice that Spock (Ethan Peck) and Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) are back together?
3) Promising meta-narratives
There are several callbacks to Star Trek: The Original Series and other narrative tropes like science-fiction, noir, and romantic comedies in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds teaser. The characters are seen in several new premises, including a whodunit murder plot.
By spoofing popular genres, the show connects with a wider audience and offers space for the crew to have some fun along the way.
4) Is Rhys Darby playing Trelane?
Rhys Darby, who is best known for Our Flag Means Death, might be playing the devilish alien Trelane from Star Trek: The Original Series. Fans seem to think the glint in his eyes and the roguish sideburns are a dead giveaway to the actor's character on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
This means that Trelane could be officially introduced as a part of the Q continuum and make that storyline part of canon in the Paramount universe.
5) Are fans getting a live-action Edosian?
Hardcore fans were quick to notice an Edosian bartender in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds teaser. This is the first official live-action version of the six-limbed humanoid species from the planet Edos.
This begs the question: What other surprise characters from the franchise are going to make an appearance in season 3?
Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds offers fans a renewal of adventures, laughs, and cross-genre fun in its ten-episode run. The season might also provide a romance angle for Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), the comeback of Klingons and the crew's fight against the Gorn after their capture in the season 2 finale.
Fans can stream all episodes on Paramount Plus as they await the new season.