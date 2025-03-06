7 romantic-comedies to watch if you liked Larry Crowne

Larry Crowne is a lighthearted romantic comedy directed, written, and produced by Tom Hanks. He also stars in the lead role alongside Julia Roberts. According to an opinion piece from 2015 for The New York Times, Larry Crowne was inspired by his years at Chabot College in California. The movie focuses on the titular Larry Crowne, who is back in college after losing his job unexpectedly.

His character is shown to be a Navy veteran who loses his retail job due to a lack of a college degree despite his seniority and experience. After subsisting on unemployment, he finds it is not enough to survive and decides to take up college. Throughout his college journey, he meets new friends and challenges in his curriculum.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Bryan Cranston, Cedric The Entertainer, and Taraji Henson. Released in 2011, the movie was loved by fans of romantic comedies and Tom Hanks.

Cinephiles looking for a similar viewing experience will like the following list of lighthearted romantic comedies as Larry Crowne.

Disclaimer: the opinions expressed in the article are solely of the author.

The Proposal, You've Got Mail, and five more romantic comedies similar to Larry Crowne

1) The Proposal - Prime Video, Apple TV

Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in The Proposal. (Image via Apple TV)

Released in 2009, The Proposal is a romantic comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in leading roles, along with Malin Akerman and Craig Nelson. The story revolves around Margaret, an editor-in-chief at a popular publishing house who is a Canadian citizen facing a visa violation.

As this means she faces deportation back to Canada, she coerces her assistant, Andrew, to marry her so she can get a green card and stay in America. Throughout the movie, they visit his parents in Alaska, where they realize that they are really in love with each other. Fans of Larry Crowne will appreciate this movie for its humor and wholesome nature.

2) 10 Things I Hate About You - Prime Video, Apple TV

The lead cast of 10 Things I Hate About You. (Image via Apple TV)

10 Things I Hate About You is a teen romantic comedy from 1999 starring Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Larissa Oleynik, among others. The movie is inspired by William Shakespeare's Taming of The Shrew. The movie begins with Cameron, played by Joseph, joining a new school and immediately having a crush on Bianca (Oleynik).

The story follows twists and turns in the lives of a group of teenagers, bound by restrictions around dating. As they try to circumvent the rules their parents set, it inevitably leads to conflict and chaos. While the movie characterizes teenage love and drama, fans of Larry Crowne will love it for its genuine acting.

3) You've Got Mail - Prime Video, Apple TV

You've Got Mail, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. (Image via Apple TV)

Another classic romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, You've Got Mail, is directed and written by Nora Ephron. The movie is inspired by a 1937 Hungarian play, Parfumerie, by Miklós László. This was the third movie they acted together, after Joe Versus the Volcano and Sleepless in Seattle. The title is based on greetings AOL users receive when they get a new message.

The story is an online romance, where Kathleen runs a bookshop and is an avid user of online chatrooms, where she frequently speaks to 'NY 152'. She pursues her friendship with NY 152, who is a competitive publisher named Joe Fox, intent on closing her shop down to open a new store of his own. Fans of Hanks and Larry Crowne will love this movie for the intrigue it creates.

4) The Notebook - Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in The Notebook. (Image via Apple TV)

Inspired by a book by Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook is a cult-classic romantic drama from 2004 starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in lead roles. The story is narrated by an elderly man in a nursing home through a notebook to another elderly woman. In the narration, a young boy and girl from South Carolina fall in love but face heavy disapproval from her parents, eventually breaking it off.

As they move through life, the boy attempts to contact her, to no avail, and she is later engaged to somebody from a wealthy background. As old promises are fulfilled, she comes back to where they met last. Although the storyline differs from Larry Crowne, The Notebook is a loved movie for its surprise ending.

5) The Half of It - Netflix, Apple TV

A still from The Half of It. (Image via Netflix)

Released on Netflix in May 2020, The Half of It is a coming-of-age romantic comedy loosely inspired by an 1897 play by Edmond Rostand. The movie stars Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, and Alexxis Lemire in lead roles. The story follows Ellie Chu, played by Leah, who ghostwrites essays in school. Her neighbor Paul asks for her help ghostwriting a letter to someone she has a crush on.

As the movie progresses, Paul, Ellie, and Aster, the girl they love, are involved in a series of misunderstandings. While Aster is not aware of the writing arrangement between Paul and Ellie, they bond based on their shared views about religion. Soon enough, the jig is up, and chaos ensues. Fans of Larry Crowne will love this movie for its unique character portrayal.

6) Always Be My Maybe - Netflix, Apple TV

Ali Wong and Randall Park in a still from Always Be My Maybe. (Image via Apple TV)

Always Be My Maybe is a romantic comedy released on Netflix in May 2019. It stars Randall Park, Ali Wong, and Keanu Reeves. Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, the movie revolves around the failed love story of Sasha and Marcus as teenagers. After being close friends while growing up, they grow closer together as they approach their teenage years, however, it falls apart after an argument.

As an adult, Sasha is a celebrity chef, and Marcus is part of a talented band that only plays in his neighborhood. The story shows how they reconnect, while Sasha breaks off her engagement and starts dating celebrity Keanu Reeves. Fans of Larry Crowne will appreciate this movie for its quirky story.

7) Crazy Rich Asians - Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video

Constance Wu and Henry Golding in Crazy Rich Asians. (Image via Apple TV)

Released in 2018, Crazy Rich Asians is a romantic comedy directed by Jon M. Chu. The movie is inspired by a 2013 novel written by Kevin Kwan. It stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, and Awkwafina in lead roles. The movie was a global box office success, amassing over $237 million, according to The Numbers.

The story follows the journey of Rachel and Nick, who travel to Singapore to attend a wedding. Rachel soon finds out that Nick's family is one of the wealthiest in Singapore, and she is met with disapproval from Nick's mother after meeting her. She is faced with the challenge of navigating her relationship and warming up to his family. Cinephiles who liked Larry Crowne will love this movie for its humor.

Apart from these titles, some more lighthearted romantic comedies like Larry Crowne which are Julie and Julia, When Harry Met Sally, and Say Anything.

