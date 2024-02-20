10 best films based on the works of William Shakespeare

William Shakespeare is one of the most influential writers of our time. Born in 1564, his plays are still widely considered among the finest plays all over the world. No wonder then that they've been adapted numerous times in different countries and languages.

Called the "Bard of Avon," some of Shakespeare's key plays include Macbeth, The Tempest, Romeo and Juliet, Taming of the Shrew, Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like It, and many others. The poet, playwright, and actor's works often encompassed themes of love, jealousy, regret, grief, and identity in his works.

Although direct adaptations of these plays are readily available, let's have a look at 10 films that extracted the essence of these plays and created something unique.

10 movies you didn't know were adaptations of William Shakespeare's plays

1) She's The Man

A roaring comedy starring Channing Tatum, She's the Man is a loosely based adaptation of Twelfth Night. An early 2000s comedy, it follows Viola, who changes her identity to play soccer for an all-boys team. But everything shifts when she falls for her roommate, Duke, who doesn't know her real identity.

This movie does a great job of adapting William Shakespeare's play as closely as possible while setting it in the modern context. Thoroughly enjoyable, it is a must-watch.

2) Anyone But You

Another comedy for the taking, Anyone But You is a loose adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare. In this romantic comedy, Sydney Sweeney plays Bea and Glen Powell plays Ben, two people with a complicated past on their way to a destination wedding. To make life easier for themselves, they pretend to be a couple for the duration of the wedding.

Directed by Will Gluck of Easy A fame, this 2023 movie is a perfect watch if Shakespeare is on your mind.

3) Warm Bodies

An unlikely adaptation of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare, this film combines horror with comedy. Nicholas Hoult plays a brain-loving zombie, who craves more in life, which is found in the form of love. He falls in love with a girl who is still alive, and his life changes.

An unusual zombie film, it's an adaptation Shakespeare would approve of if he were alive.

4) The Lion King

Not a film that could easily be identified as an adaptation, The Lion King does share similarities with Shakespeare's Hamlet. A king murdered by his brother and a young prince who one day avenges his father's death is the basic plot in both the play and the Disney classic.

The one track that differs between the source and the adaptation is the part where Hamlet's mother marries the new murderous king. Disney instead changed it so that Sarabi and the other lionesses could be servants to Scar.

5) West Side Story

A faithful iteration of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare, West Side Story is a musical. It traveled from Broadway to the screens with great enthusiasm. The film was a great success with 10 Academy Awards to its name. The film follows Maria and Tony, two star-crossed lovers from New York's warring gangs, Jets and Sharks.

Just like the Montagues and Capulets, the hate results in spilled blood and a tragic ending. The film is a beautiful adaptation of Shakespeare's classic play.

6) 10 Things I Hate About You

A still from 10 Things I Hate About You (image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

An adaptation of Taming of the Shrew by William Shakespeare, this film is another rom-com viewers will enjoy. Cameron falls head-over-heels in love with Bianca. However, Bianca can't date unless her sister, Kat starts dating. So Cameron comes up with a creative plan one that involves paying Patrick "taming" Kat.

This film stars Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, and Larissa Oleynik and is filled to the brim with references to the play. 10 Things I Hate About You is quite a funny and heartwarming film.

7) My Own Private Idaho

A still from My Own Private Idaho (image via Fine Line Pictures)

This touching film is a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare's Henry IV, parts 1 and 2. Although the events of the film differ greatly from the plays, the essence of the plays is kept intact. The plot of the film is as follows:

"Two best friends living on the streets of Portland as hustlers embark on a journey of self-discovery and find their relationship stumbling along the way."

Directed by Gus Van Sant, the film stars Keanu Reeves and River Phoenix as the two protagonists. Watch this film if you're a fan of Shakespeare's lesser-known works.

8) Just One of the Guys

A still from Just One of the Guys (image via Columbia Pictures)

Another adaptation of Twelfth Night, Just One of the Guys is an '80s rom-com. The plot revolves around Terri who wants to be taken seriously in a patriarchal world. So she ditches her look as a woman to assume a guy's identity. Falling for a guy while she's disguised, her situation slowly starts getting complicated.

A true gem of the 80s, Just One of the Guys is a thoroughly enjoyable film, one that the Bard's fans will love.

9) Men of Respect

Released in 1990, this film is based on William Shakespeare's drama, Macbeth. A mobster starts killing the heads of the family discreetly as prophesized by a spiritualist. Unfortunately, this has dire consequences for his future.

Directed by William Reilly, this film stars John Turturro, Katherine Borowitz, and Dennis Farina. A true adaptation, this film is a passionate retelling of the Shakespearean classic.

10) Deliver Us from Eva

A very enjoyable watch, this film is a loose adaptation of Taming of the Shrew by William Shakespeare. Starring LL Cool J and Gabrielle Union, Deliver Us from Eva has a simplistic approach to the play. The plot according to IMDb reads,

"Eva doesn't let her 3 sisters' men push them around. She's always butting in. How to pacify Eva? Find her a man. The men pay a playboy to be that man. The problem is - he falls in love with Eva."

Although a lot of the film is fairly predictable, it still makes for a great watch.

These films reveal that William Shakespeare's plays are still very relevant at their core and mostly make for a lovely story to be enjoyed in various forms.