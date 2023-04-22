10 times Keanu Reeves broke the internet

Keanu Reeves has been the internet’s darling for the last couple of decades. The 58-year-old actor is known for his thrilling films and good looks. However, he has millions of fans for portraying his humble and humane side. Keanu is also a down-to-earth soul whose star power makes him relatable rather than distant.

The star, known for his kindness, has shown multiple times that he is genuinely interested in people. Helping people seems to come easily to the star, who was once even clicked feeding a random stray dog.

Known to be very hard-working, the John Wick star practices and performs most of his stunts. With his movie John Wick 4 running successfully in theatres, it would be the right time to look at the moments of the star’s popularity on the internet.

10 moments when Keanu Reeves set the internet on fire

Keanu Reeves becomes a source of surprising memes and social media entries (Image via Getty)

Often labeled as the "internet’s boyfriend," Reeves has unassumingly set millions of hearts racing. He has given enthusiasts various occasions to remember him, whether it is his polite adoration of martial arts icon Sonny Chiba or his philosophies on death. However, some of the shares and retweets have brought a storm to the internet.

1) When Keanu Reeves informed Cyberpunk fans, in person, about being part of the game

memes that i completely stole @verystolenmemes @webhistoryimage During 2019’s E3 gaming event, Keanu Reeves presented the announcements and trailers for CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. At one point, Keanu calls the experience breathtaking, where on audience member shouts back “you’re breathtaking!” Keanu then repeated that line, now iconic @webhistoryimage During 2019’s E3 gaming event, Keanu Reeves presented the announcements and trailers for CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. At one point, Keanu calls the experience breathtaking, where on audience member shouts back “you’re breathtaking!” Keanu then repeated that line, now iconic

Keanu Reeves joined Cyberpunk 2077 in 2018 to lend his voice and likeness to Johnny Silverhand. In the 2019 E3 celebration, he made a surprise entry on stage to announce the official 2020 release of the game.

Among the cries of joy from the audience, there was a meme-worthy moment of interaction. When a fan from the audience shouted, “You are breathtaking”, a visibly surprised Keanu echoed the same statement back to the fan and the rest of the audience.

2) When Keanu Reeves gave up his seat to another passenger

While it is quite uncommon to travel on the subway with a Hollywood star, many subway passengers have seen the Speed actor traveling like a regular citizen. However, this is not the only example of his humility.

In a secret video shot by a fellow subway traveler, Keanu was seen giving up his seat to a lady carrying heavy bags on the subway train. This act of decency received waves of adoration from Keanu fans all over.

3) When Keanu Reeves released the recording studio clip of Toy Story 4

Ben Phillips @benphillips76 Keanu Reeves recording Toy Story 4 really is as wonderful as it sounds like it would be Keanu Reeves recording Toy Story 4 really is as wonderful as it sounds like it would be https://t.co/jbjBvZDU4l

Keanu Reeves lent his voice to the Toy Story 4 character, Duke Caboom, in 2019. Though several famous actors have voiced Toy Story characters, Duke Caboom made a special splash.

The clip of Keanu Reeves recording the dialog for the toy at the studio gave a glimpse of the character and the actor's enthusiasm about it. The clip received a high compliment from actor Chris Evans.

4) When a dejected-looking Keanu Reeves set a meme trend

Back in 2010, a set of images showing the John Wick actor sitting sadly on a park bench, eating a sandwich, and cuddling a stray dog nearby went viral. This has created a trend of memes lovingly called – sad Keanu. Not just an unhappy expression, the actor’s other moods also launch memes such as “happy Keanu”, “conspiracy Keanu” and “John Wick reloading."

5) When Keanu Reeves entered the restaurant in slow motion

The Matrix actor had a cameo in the Netflix Original rom-com Always Be My Maybe. The cameo shows the star playing a comic jerk version of himself. In his introductory scene, he is shown walking through a restaurant in slow motion.

His swag has been caught by fans who launched a Twitter account for this specifically. His walk has been used in multiple videos showing him walking into various situations and songs.

6) When conspiracy theorists claimed the artist is immortal

Theorists say Keanu has not aged in the years (Image via NBC Television)

The Matrix hero’s looks bother some people. Whether they are conspiracy theorists or websites like www.keanuisimmortal.com, Keanu Reeves looks too young for his age. As pictures posted side-by-side of his young age and present times show, his face shows only marginal change. This has boosted the theory that either the actor is a vampire or he is immortal.

His appearance has also been compared to famous people from history such as Emperor Charlemagne and French actor Paul Mounet. An amused Reeves neither accepted nor denied the accusations.

7) When Keanu Reeves played a goofy character in Squarespace advertisements

Reeves is capable of doing goofy actions (Image courtesy Squarespace)

The action hero from The Matrix advertised Squarespace, a company that provides website-building ideas. The ad campaign was designed to bring out the wacky side of the actor.

While in one frame he is seen talking to his disembodied head, in another he rides a motorbike standing up. Again, in one scene, he chills and howls in the desert, and in another, he throws the laptop into the fire. He managed to blend both coolness and frivolity in one space.

8) When multiple pictures showed the actor posing with “hover hands”

Reeves prefers not to touch women he poses with (Image via Getty)

Whether female co-stars or female fans, numerous photos show the John Wick hero keeping his hands in a no-touch position behind the ladies beside him.

Some fans believe that Keanu Reeves is trying to avoid getting embroiled in a #metoo situation or offending someone by mistake. However, others think he respects women’s private space which includes their bodies.

There is also speculation about his Asian roots since in South Korea this hands-off stance is very common. Whatever the reason for his pose, fans love his gentlemanly demeanor.

9) When the video of Keanu Reeves' John Wick training came out

A video showed Reeves in intense training (Image via Watch Mojo)

Keanu Reeves has played action roles for a long time. His stunts include unbelievable feats such as diving off an airplane, bending back to avoid bullets, and using expert kung-fu. However, fans were amazed when a video surfaced showing him training for a shooting action sequence for John Wick 2.

The video revealed that the actor gave his role a method-acting seriousness. He was seen practicing shooting across a range of targets and using a range of weapons, as might a real-life shooter-fighter do.

10) When Keanu Reeves confessed to having a crush on actor Sandra Bullock

Keanu may have had feelings for Sandra Bullock (Image via Getty)

The candid moment for both the actor and fans came when the Speed actor confessed to having had a crush on co-star Sandra Bullock on an Ellen DeGeneres talk show.

With the host feigning to have Sandra on the side wing ready to come to the stage, Keanu’s face flushed giving fans a glimpse of the vulnerable side of the star. This was enough to break the internet as fans swooned over the actor’s response.

Needless to say, whether it was with his charm or with his dedication to his art, the star has consistently strengthened his place in fans' hearts.

