Transplant season 4: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

By Abhisri Kodandaraman
Modified May 20, 2025 21:11 GMT
Transplant season 4: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far (Image via Instagram/@transplantctv)
Transplant season 4: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far (Image via Instagram/@transplantctv)

Transplant Season 4 is a medical drama series, aired in Canada on CTV in October 2023. Created by Joseph Kay, the show follows a Syrian doctor, Bashir "Bash" Hamed, who comes to Canada to pursue his career as a medical resident. NBC is bringing the 10 episodes for U.S viewers to watch and will premiere on May 22, 2025

The official synopsis for Transplant Season 4, as per Prime Video, reads:

"When Dr. Bashir Hamed, a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine, flees his war-torn homeland, he and his younger sister become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. If Bash ever wants to be a doctor again, he must redo his medical training from the ground up. He scores a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto, but it's a tough road. Bash's training is different, his life experience is different, and he's not an exact match for his new colleagues. But his journey is universal, and his passion and hopefulness become contagious."
When and where will Transplant Season 4 be released?

As mentioned, Transplant Season 4 will air on NBC on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. All 10 episodes will be released at the same time on Peacock. The details are as follows:

Episode no.Episode name
1Crete
2Sinkhole
3Home
4Decisions
5Heart
6Fever Dream
7Torn
8 All I Have is How I Feel
9 Who Is Mags?
10Never Too Late to Start Again
Transplant Season 4 features Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed. Other cast members include Laurence Leboeuf, Ayisha Issa, Jim Watson, Torri Higginson, Kenny Wong, and Mariah Inger.

All about Transplant Season 4

youtube-cover
Transplant Season 4 is the finale to Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed's story, a Syrian refugee and brilliant emergency doctor trying to get his life and career back on track in Canada. A Canadian citizen now, Bash is nearing the end of his medical residency at York Memorial Hospital. However, his future is far from decided as he navigates the intricacies of this new country.

This last season explores the professional and personal struggles of Bash and his colleagues. Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc faces a life-changing medical diagnosis that leads her to re-evaluate career goals and personal values. Dr. June Curtis assumes her position as a fully licensed surgeon, rewriting her dynamics within the hospital system.

In the meantime, Dr. Theo Hunter struggles with the boundaries of virtual visits during his suspension, missing the urgency of emergency practice. The show realistically depicts immigration stories and the determination needed to begin again. Season 4 provides an appropriate ending to Bash's journey, moving with themes of identity, belonging, and following purpose in a foreign land.

According to NBC, creator Joseph Kay pictured Transplant as a four-season story, with Bash fighting to finish his residency, settle into Canada, and deal with his past.

“I’d always intended a four-season window into Bashir’s life as he completes his medical residency for a second time, sets down roots in Canada, and learns to shed some of his past, and it’s incredibly fulfilling to be able to tell his complete story,” Kay said.

Cast and characters of Transplant Season 4

The actors, along with their roles, who appear in Transplant season 4 are as follows:

  • Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed
  • Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc
  • Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis
  • Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter
  • Rekha Sharma as Dr. Neeta Devi
  • Sirena Gulamgaus as Amira Hamed
  • Torri Higginson as Claire Malone
  • Kenny Wong as Arnold De Luca
  • Sugith Varughese as Dr. Aajay Singh
  • Gord Rand as Dr. Mark Novak
  • Mariah Inger as Rhoda DaSilva
  • Grace Lynn Kung as Vivian Barnes
  • Linda E. Smith as Wendy Atwater
  • Christine Sahely as Madiha Wasef
  • Milo Flynn as Ash
