Transplant season 4: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Transplant Season 4 is a medical drama series, aired in Canada on CTV in October 2023. Created by Joseph Kay, the show follows a Syrian doctor, Bashir "Bash" Hamed, who comes to Canada to pursue his career as a medical resident. NBC is bringing the 10 episodes for U.S viewers to watch and will premiere on May 22, 2025

Ad

The official synopsis for Transplant Season 4, as per Prime Video, reads:

"When Dr. Bashir Hamed, a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine, flees his war-torn homeland, he and his younger sister become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. If Bash ever wants to be a doctor again, he must redo his medical training from the ground up. He scores a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto, but it's a tough road. Bash's training is different, his life experience is different, and he's not an exact match for his new colleagues. But his journey is universal, and his passion and hopefulness become contagious."

Ad

Trending

When and where will Transplant Season 4 be released?

Ad

As mentioned, Transplant Season 4 will air on NBC on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. All 10 episodes will be released at the same time on Peacock. The details are as follows:

Episode no. Episode name 1 Crete 2 Sinkhole 3 Home 4 Decisions 5 Heart 6 Fever Dream 7 Torn 8 All I Have is How I Feel 9 Who Is Mags? 10 Never Too Late to Start Again

Ad

Transplant Season 4 features Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed. Other cast members include Laurence Leboeuf, Ayisha Issa, Jim Watson, Torri Higginson, Kenny Wong, and Mariah Inger.

All about Transplant Season 4

Ad

Transplant Season 4 is the finale to Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed's story, a Syrian refugee and brilliant emergency doctor trying to get his life and career back on track in Canada. A Canadian citizen now, Bash is nearing the end of his medical residency at York Memorial Hospital. However, his future is far from decided as he navigates the intricacies of this new country.

This last season explores the professional and personal struggles of Bash and his colleagues. Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc faces a life-changing medical diagnosis that leads her to re-evaluate career goals and personal values. Dr. June Curtis assumes her position as a fully licensed surgeon, rewriting her dynamics within the hospital system.

Ad

In the meantime, Dr. Theo Hunter struggles with the boundaries of virtual visits during his suspension, missing the urgency of emergency practice. The show realistically depicts immigration stories and the determination needed to begin again. Season 4 provides an appropriate ending to Bash's journey, moving with themes of identity, belonging, and following purpose in a foreign land.

According to NBC, creator Joseph Kay pictured Transplant as a four-season story, with Bash fighting to finish his residency, settle into Canada, and deal with his past.

Ad

“I’d always intended a four-season window into Bashir’s life as he completes his medical residency for a second time, sets down roots in Canada, and learns to shed some of his past, and it’s incredibly fulfilling to be able to tell his complete story,” Kay said.

Cast and characters of Transplant Season 4

Ad

The actors, along with their roles, who appear in Transplant season 4 are as follows:

Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed

Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc

Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis

Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter

Rekha Sharma as Dr. Neeta Devi

Sirena Gulamgaus as Amira Hamed

Torri Higginson as Claire Malone

Kenny Wong as Arnold De Luca

Sugith Varughese as Dr. Aajay Singh

Gord Rand as Dr. Mark Novak

Mariah Inger as Rhoda DaSilva

Grace Lynn Kung as Vivian Barnes

Linda E. Smith as Wendy Atwater

Christine Sahely as Madiha Wasef

Milo Flynn as Ash

Ad

Read more: 7 medical dramas to watch if you liked Netflix’s PULSE.

Stay tuned for more news updates on Transplant Season 4 and other such TV shows and films.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More