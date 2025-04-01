How many episodes are there in The Studio season 1? Episodes count and more

Apple TV+ premiered its brand-new satirical comedy The Studio on the streaming service on March 26, 2025. Created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the series goes deep into the Hollywood machine as it tells the story of a failing studio. The show also stars Seth Rogen in the lead and focuses on him trying to get the studio to success.

The first two episodes of The Studio premiered on Apple TV+ on March 26, 2025. Meaning, after this, a new episode will premiere every Wednesday on the streaming service. The series will feature 10 episodes, and those who watch the show as soon as possible can mark the release dates in their calendar.

How many episodes does The Studio have?

As previously stated, the first two episodes have already premiered on Apple TV+ on March 26, 2025. The third episode will premiere tomorrow on April 2, 2025, and a new episode will premiere every Wednesday. The show will have a total of 10 episodes.

Every episode of the show will premiere at 3 am Eastern Standard Time and 12 am Pacific Standard Time. The show will also end its run in mid-May on May 21, 2025. Here is a table of when every episode of the show will release:

Episode Number Episode Title Episode Release Date 1 The Promotion March 26, 2025 2 The Oner March 26, 2025 3 The Note April 2, 2025 4 The Missing Reel April 9, 2025 5 The War April 16, 2025 6 The Pediatric Oncologist April 23, 2025 7 Casting April 30, 2025 8 The Golden Globes May 7, 2025 9 CinemaCon May 14, 2025 10 The Presentation May 21, 2025

The show is exclusively available on Apple TV+ in the United States and the other regions where the service is available. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Cast for The Studio explored

The show stars Seth Rogen as Matthew Remick, the lead in the series. He is joined by Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Martin Scorsese, Bryan Cranston, and more. The series packs in a huge cast filled with some heavy-hitting actors.

Here is the entire cast list for the show and who the actors play as well:

Seth Rogen as Matthew Remick

Catherine O'Hara as Patty Leigh

Ike Barinholtz as Sal Seperstein

Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn Hackett

Kathryn Hahn as Maya

Bryan Cranston as Griffin Mill

David Krumholtz as Mitch Weitz

Paul Dano as Himself

Martin Scorsese as Himself

Charlize Theron as Herself

Greta Lee as Herself

Rebecca Hall as Linda Rosenkrantz

Zac Efron as Himself

Ron Howard as Himself

Zoe Kravitz as Herself

Anthony Mackie as Himself

What is The Studio about?

The latest Apple TV+ satirical comedy follows Matthew Remick, who is appointed as the new head of Continental Studios. As the studio is failing amidst the changing landscape of the industry, he must do his best to steer the ship straight.

Here is an official synopsis via Apple TV+:

"As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films."

It continues:

With their power suits masking their neverending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe.

For further updates on the show, be sure to stay tuned with us.

