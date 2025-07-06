The Sandman Season 2 Set to Wrap with Special Bonus Episode

The Sandman season 2 returned on Netflix on July 3, 2025, nearly three years after the end of season 1 in August 2022. It was initially set to conclude on July 24, 2025, but has now added a bonus special that will air at the end of July.

The supernatural horror series is adapted from the comic book series created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, published by DC Comics between 1989 and 1996.

The Sandman is developed by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and the showrunner Allan Heinberg. It is produced by Alexander Newman-Wise, Samson Mücke, Erin Vitali, Iain Smith, and Andrew Cholerton. The second season is based on Season of Mists, an eight-part collection of issues from the comic series that was released from 1990 to 1991.

When will the bonus episode of The Sandman season 2 arrive?

On June 3, 2025, Netflix announced that The Sandman season 2 will conclude with a bonus episode, titled The Sandman Presents: Death: The High Cost of Living. It is scheduled to premiere on July 31, 2025, and will revolve entirely around the character of Death, played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Moreover, the episode is co-written by Neil Gaiman and Allan Heinberg and directed by Jamie Childs.

The second installment was initially divided into two parts, all directed by Jamie Childs. The six-part Volume 1 was released on July 3, 2025, while the five-part Volume 2 is slated to release on July 24, 2025.

Take a look at the list of the episode titles from The Sandman season 2.

Episode 1 is titled Season of Mists and is written by Allan Heinberg

Episode 2 is titled The Ruler of Hell and is written by Ameni Rozsa

Episode 3 is titled More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold and is written by Alexander Wise

Episode 4 is titled Brief Lives and is written by Austin Guzman

Episode 5 is titled The Song of Orpheus and is written by Shadi Petosky

Episode 6 is titled Family Blood and is written by Jim Campolongo

Episode 7 is titled Time and Night and is written by Vanessa Benton

Episode 8 is titled Fuel for the Fire and is written by Jay Franklin

Episode 9 is titled The Kindly Ones and is written by Greg Goetz

Episode 10 is titled Long Live the King and is written by Marina Marlens

Episode 11 is titled A Tale of Graceful Ends and is written by Allan Heinberg

Notably, the first season of The Sandman also featured a bonus special episode (episode 11), which aired on August 19, 2022, two weeks after the season 1 finale.

The Sandman season 2 is the final chapter of the Netflix series

Variety exclusively reported on January 31, 2025, that The Sandman season 2 will be the show's final chapter. The showrunner, Allan Heinberg, announced by telling the news outlet that he had only "enough story for one more season."

"The Sandman’ series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season."

Moreover, the news came on the heels of the se*ual misconduct allegations made by eight women against Neil Gaiman, who developed and executive produced the series.

The official synopsis of The Sandman season 2 is as follows:

"After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals."

It concludes:

"But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of ‘The Sandman’ will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion."

The fantasy drama series will feature the return of familiar characters as well as new additions in the second season. The cast includes Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Donna Preston, Adrian Lester, Mason Alexander Park, Barry Sloane, and Esmé Creed-Miles.

Also, Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Clive Russell, and others appear in supporting roles.

Watch all episodes of The Sandman season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

