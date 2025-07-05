8 shows to watch if you like Netflix's The Sandman

Season 2 Volume 1 of Netflix's The Sandman premiered on July 3, 2025, after a three-year wait, as fans can now stream it to know how the titular character's story progresses. Season 1 saw Dream, AKA Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), break out of his century-long prison and go back to Dreaming to reclaim his home.

In the process, he crosses paths with The Corinthian, who, with the help of Rose, AKA the potential Dream Vortex, attempts to end the world as they know it. The finale ended with Lucifer and Azazel planning a war against Dream and the waking world. Season 2 continues Dream's journey to restore the order that was disrupted in his absence.

With The Sandman season 2 being the final one to tell the titular character's tale, fans may want to jump onto other shows to fill the void left by the Neil Gaiman creation. Here are 8 shows to binge after finishing season 2.

Good Omens, Lucifer, and other shows for fans of Netflix's The Sandman

1) Good Omens (2019-present)

Sheen and Tennant in Good Omens (Image via Amazon)

Michael Sheen and David Tennant star as the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley, respectively, in this fantasy comedy dreamscape created by Neil Gaiman.

The iconic unlikely duo begrudgingly meet to save the world from Armageddon solely because they have gotten too used to their cushy lives among humans. In order to do so, they need to find the eleven-year-old boy who is the rumored anti-Christ.

The Sandman fans who want to continue exploring religious undercurrents in a fantasy and comedy setting, complete with Gaiman's witty narration, may enjoy Good Omens. The show is a delicate dance between clever writing that does not take itself too seriously and surprisingly deep character analysis, making it a worthwhile binge.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Lucifer (2016-2021)

The titular character, played by Tom Ellis (Image via Netflix)

Both The Sandman and this Tom Kapinos-helmed fantasy mystery series feature Lucifer, the devil with a hidden agenda. The only difference is that the Lucifer of this world has no interest in all that underworld mumbo jumbo. He wants to enter the real world and open a nightclub in Los Angeles. However, things change when he becomes a consultant to the LA Police Department.

For six seasons, Lucifer and his police ally, Chloe, run around the city solving crimes and encountering supernatural beings. The drama is juicy, and while the tone is completely different from The Sandman, it offers a fun, alternate reality (also based on DC Vertigo by Neil Gaiman) for characters inspired by the Christian faith.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) His Dark Materials (2019-2022)

The cast of His Dark Materials (Image via Max)

Set in a multi-dimensional reality, His Dark Materials focuses on Lyra Belacqua, a quick-witted young orphan raised by scholars at Jordan College in Oxford. But her friend goes missing, and Lyra uncovers an interconnected web of activities leading to something called "The Dust" and her ultimate destiny.

Religious undertones meet a sinister world of fantasy in this drama based on Philip Pullman's novel trilogy. The show gives fans a whiff of the vibes in The Sandman, with its in-depth character development reminiscent of a book-to-show adaptation done well.

Where to watch: Max/Prime Video

4) The Umbrella Academy (2019-2024)

The main cast of The Umbrella Academy (Image via Netflix)

Created by Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance fame, this absurd comedy-drama revolves around six adoptive siblings (including Ben) forced together after the death of their billionaire father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves. With imminent doom upon them, they must tap into their superhero powers to find a survival strategy.

The Umbrella Academy subverts all expectations, dipping its toes into the realm of fantasy, deadpan humor, and the chaos of time travel. The Sandman fans who enjoy digging into the complexities of Dream's psyche now have seven different characters, each with their quirks and morally grey undertones.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) The Magicians (2015-2020)

The cast of The Magicians (Image via Syfy)

In a Harry Potter meets Narnia world, Quentin Coldwater's dreams have come true: the magic book he is obsessed with turns out to be real, and he plummets headfirst into Brakebills University, a school for magicians. With his ragtag team of magician friends, Quentin takes on the adventures the world has to offer.

On the surface, shows like The Sandman and The Magicians are based on childlike concepts of magic and the fantasy realm. But both shows quickly surpass the ostensible innocence and aim straight for the jugular, with surprising emotional depth, nuanced performances, and introspection on good, evil, and moral ambiguity.

The show takes author Lev Grossman's source trilogy and amplifies its essence.

Where to watch: The CW

6) American Gods (2017-2021)

The cast of American Gods (Image via Amazon)

Old Gods and New Gods overrun the world in which convict Shadow Moon lives. He finds that out the hard way when he meets a mysterious Mr. Wednesday, who offers him a job as his minder. But he soon realizes his job is so much more than what he bargained for when Mr. Wednesday puts himself squarely in the middle of a war between the two.

Based on Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel, the fantasy drama is the author's continued introspection on religion, mythology, and the conflict between different schools of thought. Just like The Sandman, the show offers a peek into human belief in the existence of a higher power but wrapped in a highly entertaining and oftentimes hilarious premise.

Where to watch: Apple TV/Prime Video

7) Moon Knight (2022)

Isaac in Moon Knight (Image via Disney+)

As one of the most subversive shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Moon Knight fits the bill for fans of The Sandman. For starters, it is a mix of Egyptian mythology and fantasy set in a world that is easily recognizable as fans' own. It mixes the old and the new and gives fans a new and immersive reality.

But the show moves away from the mold and introduces a witty twist to the tale: what happens when the main lead lives with an alter ego inside his head? And oh, there are Gods involved.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant/Marc Spector, a man with dissociative identity disorder who shares a body with mercenary. Together, they confront threats from the mortal and the godly realms while sorting out their differences.

Where to watch: Disney+

8) Penny Dreadful (2014-2016)

Penny Dreadful is a Victorian gothic horror (Image via Hulu)

While The Sandman explores partly mythological characters in a fantasy realm, Penny Dreadful follows the same concept. Set in the 19th century, it brings gothic fictional characters like Dorian Gray, Dracula, Frankenstein, and Dr Jekyll into the same universe. It explores their origin stories through Sir Malcolm and his quest to save his daughter from the creatures of the night in the murky corners of London.

Both shows follow an immersively eerie vibe as they navigate the world of complex and morally grey characters. Fans who want gothic horror set in a vividly detailed Victorian era premise will enjoy this horror fantasy. Oscar Award-winning Sam Mendes is an executive producer.

Where to watch: Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video

Catch the brand new season of The Sandman only on Netflix.

