10 best Harry Potter book quotes we wish were included in the movies

The Harry Potter franchise, with seven books, eight films, and a TV show reboot, contains a myriad of stories. The story is based on J.K. Rowling's Harry, or the "Chosen One," and his journey at Hogwarts after discovering his true identity. When Voldemort threatens to destroy him and everyone he holds dear, Harry must work with his friends Ron and Hermione to save the wizarding world.

Ad

As a book-to-movie adaptation, the franchise retained key moments, character arcs, and plot points crucial to Harry's fight against the Dark Lord. So, it's only obvious that not every dialogue or quote was included in the movies. However, there are some quotes—both sassy and heart-wrenching—that might have made iconic movie moments.

Here are 10 Harry Potter book quotes that didn't make the cut in the movies, but fans would've loved to see.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Book quotes from Harry, McGonnagal, Dumbledore, and other characters in the Harry Potter franchise

1) “Indeed, your failure to understand that there are things much worse than death has always been your greatest weakness.”- Albus Dumbledore

Dumbledore in the fifth movie (Image via Warner Bros)

In the climax of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Voldemort and Dumbledore face off in an intense duel. Dumbledore doesn't use the killing curse on Voldemort, and so the latter taunts him, asking if he is above brutalities like murder. Dumbledore argues that there are other ways to destroy a man, and Voldemort implodes, claiming there is nothing worse than death.

Ad

“Indeed, your failure to understand that there are things much worse than death has always been your greatest weakness,” he replies.

Thus, he reminds Voldemort that he is just as human as the rest of them, with weaknesses. It also foreshadows the future. Voldemort's fear of death leads to him splitting his soul into seven and hiding it away in magical objects. This becomes his undoing, as Harry and the crew destroy the horcruxes and gradually weaken him enough to end his tyranny.

Ad

2) "There's no need to call me 'sir' professor."- Harry

Harry outwits Snape (Image via Warner Bros)

There are many moments between Harry and Professor Snape in the Harry Potter books that make fans laugh out loud. The former never fails to seize a moment to incur the annoyance of the latter. With Professor Snape's unwarranted hatred against the trio, Harry's witty quips have their own separate fan base.

Ad

In The Half Blood Prince, the Defence Against the Dark Arts class performs nonverbal spells, but Harry yells out a Shield Charm that knocks the professor off his feet. A scowling Snape reminds Harry that they were practicing nonverbal spells. Harry responds with a yes, so Snape stiffy corrects him to say 'Yes, sir."

"There's no need to call me 'sir', professor," Harry responds, without missing a beat.

Ad

The sixth movie in the franchise had dark and somber undertones, so it makes sense that humorous quotes didn't get their moment in the spotlight.

3) "I don't think you're a waste of space."- Dudley Dursley

Dudley and Harry in the movie (Image via Warner Bros)

Harry had a rocky relationship with the Dursleys from the moment he was left on their porch as a newborn. They hated all that he stood for, especially Aunt Petunia, who was reminded of the magic that killed her sister. Harry's cousin, Dudley, never missed an opportunity to bully him.

Ad

So when Harry leaves number 4, Privet Drive, in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, he expects a simple farewell. However, there is a moment of solidarity and understanding between the cousins, as Dudley shakes his hand.

"I don't think you're a waste of space," he tells Harry.

The quote was included in the Harry Potter movie, but didn't make it into the final cut, which makes fans all the more wistful.

Ad

4) "It unscrews the other way."- Minerva McGonagall

Professor McGonagall's witty moment (Image via Warner Bros)

One of the best parts about the Harry Potter books is that they had the space to hold subplots. They were funny scenes that added humor and tons of personality to serious characters like the stern Minerva McGonagall.

Ad

In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Peeves the Poltergeist is on a special mission to make life hell for Professor Umbridge. As the primary antagonist of book 5, Umbridge was as cruel as they come, making the students miserable with rules and severe punishment. In one of the scenes, Peeves furiously tries to unscrew a crystal chandelier.

"It unscrews the other way," Professor McGonagall tells him instead of stopping him.

Ad

This Harry Potter book quote perfectly sums up her dry wit and quiet mischief. She was as fed up as the rest of Hogwarts over Umbridge, so this dialogue would've gotten raucous laughter from the audience had it been adapted to the big screen.

5) "I collect plugs. And batteries. Got a very large collection of batteries. My wife thinks I'm mad."- Arthur Weasley

Arthur Weasley's fascination for Muggle objects (Image via Warner Bros)

Ron's father, Arthur, works for the Misuse of Muggle Artifacts Office at the Ministry of Magic in the Harry Potter series. He is a bridge between the Muggle and the wizarding world, with his endless fascination for everyday objects. He is also an earnest man, which makes his interaction with the Dursleys hilarious.

Ad

In The Goblet of Fire, the Weasleys arrive through Floo powder to collect Harry for the Quidditch World Cup. Chaos ensues, with Dudley eating a Weasley's Wizarding Wheezes candy and his tongue turning huge and purple. In between that and Vernon Dursley's growing annoyance, Arthur Weasley asks:

"They run off 'eckeltricity,' do they? Ah yes, I can see the plugs. I collect plugs. And batteries. Got a very large collection of batteries. My wife thinks I'm mad, but there you are."

Ad

The dialogue would've made the obvious disconnect between the Weasleys and the Dursleys more hilarious.

6) "Mudblood and proud of it!"- Hermione Granger

Hermione reclaims the term (Image via Warner Bros)

Hermione is one of the smartest witches in the franchise. But her ancestry as someone born to Muggle parents makes her the target for racist comments from her peers, especially Draco Malfoy. She struggles with it throughout her time at Hogwarts, but by The Deathly Hallows, she reclaims the term.

Ad

When Hermione talks to Griphook about how her kind are just as vulnerable as his—goblins and elves—because she's a Mudblood, Ron flies to her defence, telling her not to call herself that.

"Why shouldn't I? Mudblood and proud of it!" Hermione says defiantly.

This Harry Potter quote would have made an impactful statement on the big screen, but it did not come to fruition.

7) "Look at me."- Severus Snape

Ad

Snape's love for Lily (Image via Warner Bros)

Even though The Deathly Hallows was divided into two movies to accommodate the sweeping storyline, many moments were altered or altogether removed from the script. One such moment is when Snape dies after Voldemort mistakenly thinks he is the owner of the Elder Wand and sets his snake, Nagini, on him.

Ad

In the movies, Snape's last words to Harry are, "You have your mother's eyes." However, things are more subtle in the books.

"Look at me," Snape tells Harry.

This Harry Potter book quote hits hard because Harry finds out later, by traveling through Snape's memories, why he said that. He wanted to see Lily's eyes one last time before he died. Using the quote as it is would've been a gut punch.

Ad

8) “Have you any idea how much tyrants fear the people they oppress?"- Albus Dumbledore

Dumbledore and Harry discuss his destiny (Image via Warner Bros)

If there is any dialogue that sums up the fight against Lord Voldemort, it is this sweeping statement from Albus Dumbledore. In an intense discussion with Harry about his destiny to face the Dark Lord, Dumbledore delivers this statement.

Ad

“Have you any idea how much tyrants fear the people they oppress? All of them realize that, one day, amongst their many victims, there is sure to be one that rises against them and strikes back!” he says.

It is, at once, an inspirational rally cry and a logical summary of history. Harry is the one meant to rise against Voldemort, and it is also inevitable that someone eventually stands up against him. This Harry Potter book quote would have created a powerful visual moment.

Ad

9) "She knows the answer!"- Ron Weasley

Ron stands up for Hermione (Image via Warner Bros)

Ron is known for making fun of Hermione's know-it-all attitude in every class at Hogwarts, which is why this Harry Potter book quote became a pivotal moment in their friendship. Professor Snape deducts points from Gryffindor because Hermione continuously raises her hand for every question he asks.

Ad

This irks Ron, who doesn't understand the blatant bias towards his friend. In a moment that showed his fierce protectiveness, he fights back.

"You asked us a question and she knows the answer! Why ask if you don’t want to be told?" Ron asks Snape.

The moment is even more dissatisfying because in the movie, Ron sides with Snape by saying, "He's got a point, you know," which goes against the crux of their relationship in this scene in Prisoner of Azkaban.

Ad

10) "But we're not stupid-we know we're called Gred and Forge."- George Weasley

The twins constantly joked around (Image via Warner Bros)

Harry's life turns around in The Sorcerer's Stone after the Weasleys adopt him into their clan and share the holidays with him. One of the most sentimental moments is when Harry receives his own jumper as a Christmas present from Molly Weasley, Ron's mother.

Ad

While the movie version of the twins has its moments, book fans can never get enough of their quips, especially in this moment, where George observes that Harry's jumper doesn't have his initial on it like theirs.

"You haven't got a letter on yours. I suppose she thinks you don't forget your name. But we're not stupid-we know we're called Gred and Forge," he says.

Ad

This Harry Potter book quote perfectly sums up twin humor and would've landed perfectly on screen because of how Harry is accepted into the family as just another sibling the twins joke around with.

Watch all Harry Potter movies on HBO Max or Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More