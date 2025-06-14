Deep Cover (2025) receives a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score after its release on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video's new original feature film, Deep Cover, made a strong impact with critics after its June 12, 2025 release. The British action-comedy has a 95% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 11 reviews from users aggregated by the website.

Although the count of evaluations is still in small numbers, early response reflects high critical agreement for the writing, performances and execution of genres in the film.

This critical success puts Deep Cover among Prime Video's higher-grossing original movies in recent times. The Amazon-owned streaming service has continued to grow its roster of original films, featuring big-names, like Saltburn, Air, Another Simple Favor, and The Idea of You.

Deep Cover is now among those, differentiating itself with its mix of comedy and crime narratives.

Deep Cover gets highly acclaimed by critics on Rotten Tomatoes

Deep Cover has been praised by critics for its well-paced setup, new idea and compelling performances. Reviews generally fall between 3 and 4 stars, with credit going to the film's ability to mix absurdity with real suspense. The 95% rating indicates widespread positive reception at this point.

Tom Kingsley, whose credits include Ghosts and Stath Lets Flats, helms the movie. It's his first feature in the action-comedy category, and reviewers have praised him for getting the tones right, balancing farcical humor with real tension and emotional investment moments.

The script by Colin Trevorrow, Derek Connolly, Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen has also been praised for its construction and dialogue.

The acting from the central group, Bryce Dallas Howard as Kat, Orlando Bloom as Marlon and Nick Mohammed as Hugh, has been widely praised.

Critics cite their chemistry and physical comedy timing as highlights. Supporting actors like Paddy Considine, Ian McShane, and Sonoya Mizuno have also been praised for bringing gravity and stature to the film's criminal subplot.

What is Deep Cover about?

Deep Cover is about Kat Boyles (Howard), a London stand-up comedian and improv instructor, who's shocked to be picked up by Detective Sergeant Graham Billings (Sean Bean) to create an imaginary criminal gang for use in undercover operations.

She recruits two of her students from an improv course, Marlon (Bloom), a wannabe actor, and Hugh (Mohammed), a timid IT specialist, to participate in the sting operations.

Their initial mission is to hit a counterfeit cigarette shop, but things rapidly escalate out of control. They catch the eye of mid-level operator Fly (Considine), who commissions them for more in-depth work after being impressed by what he assumes is their murderous demeanor.

A stunt undertaken for the police becomes real integration into a London underworld operation.

As the three rise up through Fly's hierarchy, they meet other important characters: Shosh (Mizuno), Fly's loyal hard man who grows suspicious; Metcalfe (McShane), the crime overlord higher up who raises the stakes and Sagar (Omid Djalili), a peripheral figure whose killing in the course of a misguided meeting puts pressure on the group.

The mission goes further awry when Kat discovers that their handler, Billings, is exploiting them for personal gain. His murder by Fly's associates deprives the team of police support. They get arrested but are able to strike a deal with Fly's collaboration.

Expand Tweet

The turning point is a setup in an ambush that occurs in a drug transaction, and the story concludes with Metcalfe dead, Shosh escaping, and the trio escaping jail.

By the closing credits, the group dissolves and resumes their civilian lives: Marlon becomes an actor, Hugh opens a wine store, while Kat draws new pupils, said to be linked to her mysterious past. Detective Inspector Dawes (Ben Ashenden) starts looking into the operation, suggesting loose ends and a potential sequel.

For the unversed, Deep Cover is only available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

