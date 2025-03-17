7 celebrities you never knew were in Harry Potter

The Harry Potter series consists of seven fantasy novels penned by British author J.K. Rowling. The books follow the journey of a young wizard, Harry Potter, along with his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, as they navigate their studies at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The central plot revolves around Harry's battle against Lord Voldemort. He is a dark wizard determined to achieve immortality, overthrow the Ministry of Magic, and dominate both magical and non-magical beings (Muggles).

When discussing the series, most people immediately think of the iconic trio: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. However, the films also featured a vast array of other witches, wizards, and Muggles who appeared throughout the series.

While audiences were engrossed in Harry and his friends battling dragons and searching for Horcruxes, some performances—whether from seasoned actors or newcomers—may have gone unnoticed.

From unexpected appearances by reality TV stars to surprise cameos, here are seven celebrities viewers might not have realized were in Harry Potter.

Alfred Enoch and other celebrities you never knew were in Harry Potter

1) Domhnall Gleeson as Bill Weasley

Domhnall Gleeson as Bill, the eldest Weasley sibling (Image via Prime Video)

Domhnall Gleeson appeared in the last two Harry Potter films as Bill, the eldest Weasley sibling. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, his character is given notable attention, particularly in an early sequence set during his wedding with Fleur Delacour.

This role served as a launching pad for Gleeson's career. It led him to bag roles in popular films like Dredd and About Time, as well as the acclaimed anthology series Black Mirror, and later, blockbuster franchises such as the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Additionally, in the series, he had the unique opportunity to act alongside his father, Brendan Gleeson, who portrayed Mad-Eye Moody.

2) Alfred Enoch as Dean Thomas

Alfred Enoch appears in all eight Harry Potter movies (Image via Instagram/@alfieenochofficial)

Despite appearing in all eight Harry Potter films, Alfred Enoch's role as Dean Thomas was relatively minor, with limited screen time. However, he has since found success in television beyond the franchise.

Enoch's most notable role came in the crime drama How to Get Away With Murder, where he played Wes Gibbons. Beyond that, he took on roles in Apple TV's ambitious sci-fi series Foundation and even made a guest appearance in the BBC hit Sherlock, featuring in the season three episode The Sign of Three.

3) Frank Dillane as Tom Riddle

Frank Dillane as 16-year-old Riddle in Harry Potter (Image via Instagram/@_frank_dillane_)

Throughout the films, multiple actors were cast to portray Tom Riddle/Lord Voldemort at different points in his life. One of the most notable was Frank Dillane, who played a significant role in the sixth installment, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

He depicted a 16-year-old Riddle in a series of flashbacks that illustrated the young wizard's early descent into darkness. After portraying the character at just 18 years old, Dillane, however, didn't return to film or television until 2012 when he starred in the independent movie Papadopoulos & Sons.

Since then, he has gained international recognition for his role as Nick Clarke in Fear the Walking Dead, AMC's spin-off of the popular series The Walking Dead.

4) Regé-Jean Page as a wedding guest

Regé-Jean Page, best known for his breakout role in Bridgerton, has starred in major films like The Gray Man and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. However, before rising to fame, he made a brief appearance as an extra in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Page can be spotted during Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour's wedding, moments before Death Eaters attack. As Kingsley Shacklebolt warns of the Ministry of Magic's fall, he stands just behind Hermione Granger and Molly Weasley, witnessing the chaos unfold—an early, unnoticed step in his journey to stardom.

5) Michelle Fairley as Mrs. Granger

Michelle Fairley has been a prominent figure in British film and television for decades, yet her brief appearance in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 went unnoticed by many, even in the UK.

She portrayed Hermione Granger's mother in a short but emotional scene, silently watching television as Hermione erases her parents' memories before embarking on her fight against Lord Voldemort. Fairley replaced Heather Bleasdale, who previously played the role in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Since then, she has gained international recognition for her portrayal of Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones, along with roles in In the Heart of the Sea and the crime drama Gangs of London.

6) Freddie Stroma as Cormac McLaggen

After years of working on short-lived British series and overlooked films, Freddie Stroma has finally gained widespread recognition with his breakout role in Peacemaker, James Gunn's high-energy spin-off of The Suicide Squad.

However, many may be surprised to learn that Stroma previously appeared in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince as Cormac McLaggen. With Ron (Rupert Grint) entangled in a romance with Lavender Brown (Jessie Cave), Hermione briefly turns to McLaggen in an attempt to make him jealous.

Though their connection is short-lived, McLaggen continues to appear in the final two films, with Stroma reprising the role. Beyond Peacemaker, he also made a brief appearance in the first season of Bridgerton as Prince Friedrich.

7) Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Roger Davies

Henry Lloyd-Hughes appears at the Yule Ball (Image via Instagram/@matineeidle)

Henry Lloyd-Hughes spent eight months filming Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Roger Davies, only to have all his lines cut from the final movie. His appearance is limited to a brief moment at the Yule Ball, where he accompanies Fleur Delacour (Clémence Poésy).

Unfortunately, the film's focus on the Triwizard Tournament meant that Roger's achievements, including his role as Ravenclaw's Quidditch captain, were left out.

Since his time in the series, Lloyd-Hughes has built a successful career in British television, featuring in projects ranging from the teen comedy The Inbetweeners to the murder mystery Ragdoll. He played Aaron Peel, a controlling tech mogul in Killing Eve season 2.

In addition to the names already mentioned, there are more celebrities who made cameo appearances in Harry Potter. This includes Jesy Nelson, Grace Victory, Ben Shephard, Tom Ackerley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Dani Harmer, and Julianne Hough.

