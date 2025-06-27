7 Harry Potter movie questions answered in the books

Like the book series, the Harry Potter movies brought fans joy because they transported them into a magical world full of fascinating spells, magical creatures, and a big serving of everyone's favorite butterbeer. One major factor that catapulted its success was the casting. The actors captured their roles with such depth and precision that it seemed like they had walked right out of the pages.

However, like most adaptations, the Harry Potter movies also have their shortcomings. After all, the creators needed to cut down on several key sub-plots due to runtime constraints. This means that Harry Potter fans who have only watched the feature films will be unaware of several details extensively explained in the books.

Fans of Harry Potter who still have lingering questions after binge-watching all the movies will find the much-needed answers on this list.

7 puzzling Harry Potter movie questions that fans can find answers to in the book series

1) Who makes the lavish feasts for the students?

The students were always spoilt for choice during meal times (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

From the very first Harry Potter movie itself, it was established that meals at the Hogwarts Great Hall were nothing short of gastronomic spectacles. On his first night in Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe's Harry couldn't help but be amazed by the lavish spread in front of him. The same surprise was reflected on the faces of the other first-years as well.

Given that Hogwarts is the world's finest wizarding school, viewers assumed that the food resulted from a magic spell, much like the floating candles. But fans who have read the books would know that Harry and gang discover that the food is actually prepared by house elves who use magically linked tables to transport the dishes from the Hogwarts kitchen to the Great Hall.

Harry Potter movie fans will also be interested to learn that Hermione Granger, portrayed by Emma Watson in the films, even started a campaign called SPEW, Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare, to bring more attention to these hard-working house elves and raise the standards of their working conditions.

2) Who made the Marauders' Map and why?

Sirius, Lupin, James and Peter had created the Marauders' Map back in school (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

Harry Potter movie fans first hear of the Marauders' map when Fred and George, played by James and Oliver Phelps, give the same to Harry to help him get to Hogsmeade without attracting attention in the third installment. They show Harry how to use it to track the location of everyone inside Hogwarts and find secret passageways out of the castle.

Over time, it became clear that Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) and Remus Lupin (David Thewlis) knew about the map and what it could be used for. Still, the Harry Potter movies don't exactly go into detail about the identity of the Marauders - Moony, Wormtail, Padfoot, and Prongs.

However, the books reveal that both were part of the Marauders, along with James Potter (Adrian Rawlins) and Peter Pettigrew (Timothy Spall). The four of them made the map to get around Hogwarts undetected, which was especially helpful when Remus transformed into a werewolf.

3) The origin of the two-way mirror

Sirius gave Harry Potter a mirror so that they could stay in touch (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

Out of all the heartbreaking moments in the Harry Potter movies, the part where Harry, Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione are captured and taken to Malfoy Manor still bears heavily on every fan's mind. Thankfully, they were able to escape thanks to the two-way mirror and Dobby's selfless actions.

Harry was certain that Michael Gambon's Albus Dumbledore was the person who was helping them through the mirror, but it turned out to be Aberforth, Albus' brother, played by Ciarán Hinds. The Harry Potter movies never really explained how Harry and Aberforth came into possession of the mirrors in the first place.

In the books, it is Sirius who owns the mirrors. He had used the same with James back in school. He gave Harry the mirror that his father had used in the past and kept the other one. After his death, Harry broke the glass in frustration but still kept a piece as a reminder of his godfather. Sirius' mirror fell into the hands of Mundungus Fletcher, who eventually sold it to Aberforth.

4) How did Lupin and Tonks get together?

Fans were heartbroken when Lupin and Tonks lost their lives in the final battle (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

In the Harry Potter movies, it seems like Lupin's relationship with Nymphadora Tonks (Natalia Tena) popped out of nowhere, but it wasn't like that in the books. Lupin's character is constantly conflicted because of his lycanthropy, both in the books and movies. And so, it is not surprising that fans never see him actively pursuing a romantic relationship.

But things change after Tonks enters the picture. As expected, he is initially dismissive of her attraction towards him, and there are several instances in the book wherein Tonks voices her disappointment about Lupin's reluctance to respond to her feelings because of his condition. But Tonks eventually manages to tear down the walls. In time, the two got married and even had a baby boy.

Harry Potter fans will remember them from the final battle, but those who know the couple only from the movies couldn't comprehend the depth of their bond and all the things their relationship stood for - sincerity, understanding, and acceptance.

5) How did Fred and George get the money to start their own shop?

Fred and George first started selling their products by mail order (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

Fred and George Weasley have always been creative and resourceful, which has come through in multiple Harry Potter movies. While at Hogwarts, the twins made it clear that their ultimate goal was to own and operate a joke shop. But given the fact that the Weasleys don't come from money, it seemed more like a dream than an actual plan.

But, amazingly enough, fans of Harry Potter movies did see them make it happen for real in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince when they opened Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes at 93 Diagon Alley.

While the Harry Potter movies didn't explain where the funding came from, the books revealed that Harry actually gave them the much-needed money. It was his Triwizard Tournament winnings, which amounted to 1000 galleons.

6) Where did Voldemort find all the Horcruxes?

As hard as the Horcruxes were to find, they were harder to destroy (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

The search for Horcruxes came to the forefront when Dumbledore asked Harry to accompany him to a cave that he believed contained Salazar Slytherin's locket. Harry, Ron, and Hermione picked up the mission to find and destroy the other Horcruxes after Dumbledore's death.

Even though the Harry Potter movies made sure to feature each of the Horcruxes on screen, the narratives didn't go into much detail about where Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) found these items in the first place. The answer to this is available in the books.

Tom Riddle found the diary at the Vauxhall Road shop and the ring at the Gaunt family home. He picked up Slytherin's Locket and Hufflepuff's Cup from Hepzibah Smith's Collection of Antiques. He tracked down Ravenclaw's Diadem in a forest in Albania. Harry became an unexpected Horcrux when Voldemort's curse backfired. The last Horcrux he created was Nagini after the murder of Bertha Jorkins.

7) How did Harry survive?

Harry's victory was a result of many factors (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

It was obvious from the start that Harry Potter movies were leading up to an epic duel between Harry and the Dark Lord, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 rewarded fans with just that. Of course, fans were rooting for Harry to come out on top, but they also knew Voldemort was not an easy villain to defeat.

Even though it seemed like Harry had an easy win in the last movie, it was far more complex in reality. Several things came into play after Voldemort struck him with a killing curse. Instead of targeting Harry as a whole, the curse ended up destroying the piece of Voldemort's soul inside him. Voldemort used the Elder Wand, which technically belonged to Harry.

Most importantly, when Voldemort used Harry's blood in his resurrection, he became bound by Lily Potter's (Geraldine Margaret Agnew-Somerville) protective charm, meaning he could no longer kill Harry.

While the Harry Potter movies allow fans to see their favorite characters on screen, they aren't as immersive as the source, so fans can always turn to the novels for answers when they are in doubt.

