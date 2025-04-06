The Life List: 7 biggest changes from the book to movie

The Life List (2025) follows the unique adventures of Alex (Sofia Carson) who goes on a quest to complete a teenage bucket list after her mother passes away. As she checks things off, she goes on a journey of hope, love, and rediscovery. Will she fall in love in the process?

Ad

Based on the novel of the same name by Lori Nelson Spielman, this slice-of-life drama is one of the newest additions to Netflix's feel-good movie list. But, there are some major differences in the book's on-screen adaptation, leaving fans curious.

Here's what fans of The Life List must know about the movie!

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. The article contains spoilers.

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

What's different in The Life List's book-to-movie adaptation?

1) Alex Rose isn't Alex Rose in the book

Ad

Trending

Sofia Carson is Alex Rose (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The most obvious change from The Life List book to the movie is the main character's name. In the book, she is Brett Bohlinger, a name that is a constant source of quips for sounding like a man's. Other characters, including her brothers (Jay and Joad are Lucas and Julian), are also named differently in the movie.

Ad

2) Alex's mom appears differently in the book

Connie Britton plays Elizabeth (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

In Spielman's The Life List, Alex's mom Elizabeth leaves her letters to read after completing every task on her bucket list. The mother and daughter connect over words on a page, which seems more fitting for a novel. However, in the movie version, Elizabeth (Connie Britton) leaves behind video DVDs for her daughter.

Ad

In an audio-visual medium, this showed the duo's relationship better, making it a smart change from book to movie. Moreover, Elizabeth is alive briefly at the beginning of the movie, while the book opens at her funeral. Might Connie Britton's screen presence have something to do with the change?

3) Alex's family dynamics are different in the book

Alex and her father in The Life List (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Alex is adopted, making her search for her biological father in the book a major plot point. However, the movie takes a different approach, by making her fix her tense relationship with her adopted father, who is not alive in the book.

Ad

In Spielman's The Life List, Alex's biological dad and her half-sister Zoe have little to no screen time, and her relationship outside her adopted family is explored only lightly. The movie sticks to the primary conflict between her and her father.

4) Alex's timeline with Finn

Michael Rowland as Finn (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Alex is in a committed relationship with Finn in both the book and the movie. However, book Finn's timeline is way longer than the movie's and Spielman had time to flesh out the characters' subtle and outright incompatibilities before Alex ends things. In the movie, Alex breaks up with Finn almost immediately.

Ad

In both versions, Finn is portrayed as someone standing in the way of Alex's rediscovery journey. However, while book Finn is cunning and cold, movie Finn is portrayed as a schlump with no future.

5) Alex and Brad don't end up together

Garett in The Life List (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Spielman's book develops Alex's relationship with Dr. Garett Taylor through phone conversations. They connect and fall in love, leading to a completely different ending in the book. Brad appears only as Alex's mother's lawyer, and the two share a brief moment of romance, but ultimately remain friends.

Ad

The deviation completely changes the ending from book to movie. The movie is an alternate reality for the characters in The Life List and provides an answer to a 'what if?' situation the book introduced.

6) Alex wanted to be a mother in the book

Alex meets Garett on the subway (Image via Netflix Tudum)

One of Alex's goals on Spielman's The Life List was to become a mother. In the book, she meets Garett at the end (for the first time, after bonding over phone calls), and the couple gets married and adopts a child.

Ad

In the movie, the list does not include her wishes for motherhood, and her relationship with Garett is sweet but brief. These differences completely change the book's premise, where Alex grapples with parental trauma and adoption.

7) Film Alex's story ends differently

The cast of The Life List (Image via Netflix Tudum)

The Life List ensures a satisfying ending in both the book and the movie versions, but they are different. In the movie, Alex crosses off 'learning to drive' from her list when she drives to Brad's house to confess her love. The couple kiss and end up together.

Ad

In the book, Alex goes through a custody battle for her best friend and student Sanquita's child Austin, eventually winning and adopting her. She also builds a shelter for mothers and children needing a place to live, to celebrate Sanquita's life and honor her passing.

The movie ends with Sofia Carson's Alex hosting a New Year party at the house she inherited from Elizabeth after completing all the tasks on her list.

Ad

Fans can watch The Life List on Netflix!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More