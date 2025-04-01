Who does Alex end up with on The Life List? Explained

The Life List is a romantic comedy-drama film that was released on Netflix on March 28, 2025. Directed and written by Adam Brooks, the movie is based on Lori Nelson Spielman’s novel of the same name.

It has Sofia Carson playing Alex Rose, Kyle Allen playing Brad, and Connie Britton playing Elizabeth, Alex's mother. Now streaming on Netflix, the film has attracted notice for its emotional depth, light-hearted moments, and handling of self-discovery, love, and grief.

The Life List follows Brooklyn native Alex Rose, who is at a crossroads. After her mother, Elizabeth, dies, Alex undertakes a life list she made for her at 13. Alex can rediscover herself and fulfill her forgotten dreams by learning to drive and reconnecting with her biological father. She faces her past, fears, and finds new meaning in her life with each task.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Life List. Reader's discretion is advised.

So, who does Alex end up with? After a journey full of self-reflection and a series of romantic misadventures, Alex ends up with Brad. Through personal revelations, Alex realizes Brad truly understands her as their relationship grows. By the end of the film, they are more than a romantic couple—they've grown together and accepted each other's flaws.

Alex’s love journey in The Life List

A still from The Life List (Image via Netflix)

The movie’s ending reveals a beautiful culmination of Alex’s journey toward finding herself and understanding love. Throughout the film, Alex navigates a series of relationships that make her question what she truly wants in a partner. Early on, she dates Finn, a man with whom she shares no deeper connection beyond superficial interests, such as zombie video games.

As she checks off more tasks on her life list, she realizes that Finn doesn’t pass the "true love test" her mother left her. This realization is a turning point, and she ends the relationship with Finn.

Next, Alex becomes involved with Garrett, a co-worker from the shelter where she works as a substitute teacher. Their bond is closer, and they even have some private experiences.

Garrett, though, does not fit the deeper emotional link Alex is looking for in spite of his traits, including confidence and intellect. Alex starts to realize as the movie goes on that her feelings for Garrett are more of a transient attraction than a lasting love.

Alex’s emotional connection with Brad

The turning point in Alex’s journey comes during her trip to Vermont to meet her biological father. While this trip is meant to close the chapter on her unresolved past, it also forces Alex to reconsider her feelings for Brad, her lawyer.

As the story unfolds, Alex’s growing bond with Brad becomes undeniable. He’s supportive, kind, and helps her in completing the life list, but more importantly, he offers Alex emotional safety and stability—something she hasn’t found in her past relationships. It is during this trip that Alex realizes Brad fulfills all of the criteria for her “true love test” that her mother had set.

The questions, posed by her mother through her sister-in-law, include: Is he kind? Can you share everything with him? Does he help you become your best self? And, most importantly, can you imagine him as the father of your children? Brad passes each of these tests, and Alex sees him in a new light.

The final confession of love

A still from The Life List (Image via Netflix)

In a dramatic and heartfelt final gesture, Alex drives to Brad’s house to confess her love for him. Alex finally gets her driver's license, another item on her list, and the declaration of love makes this moment special.

She hits Brad's house with her car due to her poor driving skills. Alex's vulnerability captures everything she's learned: love is about embracing the messy, real moments that make a relationship meaningful.

This solidifies Brad’s and Alex’s connection. They kiss, and it’s clear that they are now ready to take the next step in their relationship. Their romantic relationship has been a long time coming, and the film ends on a note of fulfillment and happiness for Alex.

The Life List isn’t just about finding love—it’s also about discovering who you truly are. Alex starts the film from a place of stagnation, unsure of her dreams or how to move forward in life. She discovers old passions, confronts painful truths, and finds herself through her mother's list. First appearing like childhood dreams, Alex's list shapes her personal growth.

Her investigation of her own identity is among the most deep elements of Alex's path. Every job she completes—whether it be teaching at a women's shelter or doing stand-up comedy—teaches her more about who she wants to be. Every job is about keeping a promise to herself as well as to her mother. Along the road, she discovers that a life that doesn't really reflect her goals is unacceptable.

The true meaning of The Life List

A still from The Life List (Image via Netflix)

By the end of the movie, Alex’s life has completely transformed. She’s no longer the woman who was stuck in her routine, afraid to step out of her comfort zone. She has found both personal fulfillment and love.

The last DVD from her mother, which gives Alex the inheritance of the family home, reflects the emotional and physical space Alex has now recovered in her own life. It's about interacting with the past, reconciling loss, and moving forward with a fresh sense of purpose, not only about getting material riches.

In the end, Alex finds both the love she was searching for and the strength to live her life to the fullest.

You can watch The Life List exclusively on Netflix.

