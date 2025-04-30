Tom Felton has reportedly secured a behind-the-scenes role in HBO's upcoming television series adaptation of JK Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter series. The actor is best known for portraying Draco Malfoy in the original eight films based on the fantasy series.

According to reports from the Daily Mail (published April 30, 2025), Tom Felton was included in the Harry Potter HBO adaptation due to his consistent support for the creator of the series, JK Rowling.

In an interview with The Times' T2 in October 2022, Tom Felton was asked to comment on JK Rowling's controversial views on trans people, which have led to widespread criticism over the years. Felton made his stance clear and said:

"I couldn’t speak for what others have said or what she said, to be completely honest, but I’m often reminded, attending Comic Cons in particular, that no one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations and walks of life."

Felton further stated he is pro-choice and pro-life, but said disagreements can be ignored.

"I’m constantly reminded of her positive work in that field and as a person. I’ve only had a handful of meetings with her but she has always been lovely. So I’m very grateful for that. I’m pro. I’m pro-choice. I’m pro-life. I’m pro-discussion. I’m pro-love. I don’t tend to pick sides," Felton said.

Tom Felton further added that he is unwilling to discuss "specifics" and that he keeps reminding himself that there are a lot of personal decisions of his friends he doesn't "necessarily agree with." Notably, the actor's views were different from his former co-stars, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson: all of whom have openly criticized JK Rowling for her views on trans rights.

Felton's reported involvement in the upcoming HBO adaptation of Harry Potter makes him the only original cast member to be associated with the series. The show is set to begin filming this summer, with Felton being a part of the production department. The reports from the Daily Mail suggest that Warner Bros wants Tom Felton to contribute to the behind-the-scenes development of the upcoming series.

However, he will not feature as a cast member, despite rumors claiming he could portray Draco's father, Lucius Malfoy, in the show. Further, Felton has reportedly shown interest in interacting with the actor who will portray Draco Malfoy in the show. He will also be involved in working on a documentary about the show's making. Earlier this month, Felton was granted a fully-paid trip to Chicago to visit the latest Harry Potter attraction in the city.

When Tom Felton commented on fans shipping Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter series

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 - Photocall - Image via : Getty

In an interview with Jake Hamilton on Jake's Takes earlier in April 2025, Tom Felton shared his thoughts on Harry Potter fans shipping his character, Draco Malfoy, with Hermione Granger from the series. The two characters did not share any romantic interest for each other in the original books or film series.

Tom Felton's character, Draco Malfoy, is usually considered one of the minor antagonists in the series. He is a Hogwarts student alongside the main characters, Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

During Harry Potter's war with Voldemort, Draco Malfoy remained on the side of the Dark Lord due to his family's allegiance. His father, Lucius Malfoy, and aunt, Bellatrix Lestrange, were prominent Death Eaters (supporters of Voldemort) in the series. However, multiple instances in the final two books - Half-Blood Prince and Deathly Hallows- show Draco's dilemma of being on the wrong side of history. He also appeared scared and unwilling to follow his father's path, although he never speaks up.

Meanwhile, Hermione Granger is one of the most important characters in the Harry Potter series and the protagonist's best friend. Granger shared a romantic relationship with Ron Weasley in the final two books of the series. The two got married at the end of the series and shared three children, as per the books and the film series. Hermione was portrayed by Emma Watson in the original Harry Potter films.

Notably, Draco and Hermione remained enemies throughout the Harry Potter series. The two also shared multiple instances of conflict, including when Malfoy insulted Granger for her non-magical parentage and the latter punching him in the face. Despite their canon storyline, a portion of the Harry Potter fandom ships Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger.

Tom Felton addressed the existence of the 'Dramione' fandom, and said he was made aware of it "through conventions and fan groups." The actor considered any fan endeavor about the series a positive one, and also addressed some other popular ships, including Draco and Harry. He said:

"We’ve not read any of it. It’s not particularly our cup of tea, I should say. But, it’s amazing that people are using these characters to create their own stories, even if it is Draco with an apple."

Meanwhile, Emma Watson has admitted to having an off-screen crush on Tom Felton when they worked on the Harry Potter films together as children.

"Between the ages of ten and twelve, I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton. To the extent that I would go into work in the morning and look down the numbers on the call sheet to see if he was going to be in. We love a bad guy, he was a few years older, and he had a skateboard - and that just did it really," Watson said on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2012.

Tom Felton and Emma Watson have yet to work together since the final Harry Potter film, The Deathly Hallows Part 2. HBO is expected to soon announce the cast members who will play Draco and Hermione in the upcoming series. However, the show is expected to be true to the original books, which means no romantic angle between the two characters will be explored.

