What time will South Park season 27 release on Comedy Central? U.S. release timings and more

South Park season 27 will premiere on Comedy Central in the U.S., continuing the long-running animated series created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The new season was initially expected to arrive earlier this year but was delayed due to the ongoing merger between Paramount Global and Skydance, as well as disputes over streaming rights.
The creators have confirmed that South Park season 27 will now begin airing on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.
While Comedy Central remains the primary platform for the series in the U.S. and Canada, the streaming home for the new season is still undecided. A previous licensing deal with HBO Max expired in June 2025, and a new agreement with Paramount+ is currently delayed due to legal complications.
This marks the show's return more than two years after season 26 aired. During that gap, audiences were offered standalone specials, including South Park: The Streaming Wars and South Park: The End of Obesity, but fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the traditional weekly format. The new season will retain its prime time slot and continue to offer weekly installments through the summer.
South Park season 27 release time for all major regions revealed
Here is a concise table listing the regional release timings based on Comedy Central’s U.S. premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT:
Note: Availability in the UK and Australia is currently unconfirmed due to unresolved licensing deals. VPNs are recommended for access from unsupported regions.
How many episodes will there be in South Park season 27?
As of now, the total number of episodes for South Park season 27 has not been officially confirmed. However, based on recent seasons, it is expected to include six to eight episodes. The schedule for the first few episodes has been shared by Newsweek and TechRadar:
- Episode 1: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
- Episode 2: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
- Episode 3: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
- Episode 4: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
- Episode 5: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
- Episode 6: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
All episodes of South Park will air weekly at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. Availability on streaming platforms remains uncertain due to the ongoing dispute between the show's creators and Paramount Global.
Is South Park season 27 only available on Comedy Central?
South Park season 27 will air on Comedy Central in the United States and Canada. The season will also be available through live TV streaming platforms such as Sling TV, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV, each offering free trials or introductory pricing.
The future streaming availability of season 27 remains uncertain. Although earlier reports suggested that Paramount+ would begin hosting all new and past episodes starting in July 2025, the plan has not materialized. Licensing complications linked to the $8 billion merger between Paramount Global and Skydance have delayed any such move.
While Comedy Central continues to be the primary platform for the series in the U.S. and Canada, the streaming home for the new season has yet to be finalized. In a post shared on X, co-creator Matt Stone referred to the situation as a "sh**show" and added that the ongoing merger was "f***ing up South Park."
Currently, only previously released specials, such as 2024's South Park: The End of Obesity, are available on Paramount+. For international viewers, there is no confirmed broadcast date. VPN services are recommended for those outside the U.S. who wish to access Comedy Central or affiliated platforms.