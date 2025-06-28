And Just Like That season 3 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Tensions will be running high in the upcoming episode of And Just Like That season 3. With new romantic interests building, relationships being tested, and secrets being kept, episode 6 will not be quite a smooth sailing. With Harry's revelation of prostate cancer and a simmering chemistry between Carrie and Duncan, things are bound to get complicated.

The next episode will also dive deeper into Seema's real estate business with Miranda being her first client. Lisa eventually confesses to an undeniable crush on her editor, raising the prospect of a shift in her relationship with her husband. The title remains a secret, but episode 6 of And Just Like That comes out on HBO Max on July 3 at 9 pm ET.

The next episode of And Just Like That will continue the story of friendship, aging, and untidy love in the context of the shifting landscape of New York City.

When will And Just Like That season 3 episode 6 be released?

And Just Like That season 3 releases new episodes every week on Thursdays on Max. This means that episode 6 will arrive next Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the usual time slot of 9 pm Eastern Time or 6 pm Pacific Time.

However, release timings will differ from one region to another. Viewers can refer to the table below for the exact release dates and times for when the next episode arrives in major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release date Release time Pacific Time

Thursday, July 3, 2025 6 pm Central Time Thursday, July 3, 2025 8 pm Eastern Time Thursday, July 3, 2025 9 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, July 4, 2025 1 am Central European Time Friday, July 4, 2025 3 am Eastern European Time Friday, July 4, 2025 4 am Indian Standard Time Friday, July 4, 2025 6:30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, July 4, 2025 10 am

Where to watch And Just Like That season 3 episode 6

And Just Like That season 3 episode 6 will be available to watch online on HBO Max. Access to the show is available for those who have an active Max subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Notably, this is the Basic plan with ads. The Standard plan and the Premium plan can be availed at $16.99 per month and $20.99 per month respectively.

The show will not be airing on any TV channel, but can also be watched on Prime Video if the user has subscribed to Max as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

A brief recap of And Just Like That season 3 episode 5

Tensions are high throughout the most recent episode of And Just Like That. Roommates are on edge, secrets are piling up, and relationships are in jeopardy everywhere. Carrie's quiet life is interrupted when Miranda is temporarily her roommate, resulting in a battle of habits and boundaries.

Charlotte, meanwhile, is shocked by the diagnosis of her husband's prostate cancer and keeps it to herself while attempting to keep the family together. A new character is introduced to Carrie's life in the form of her downstairs neighbor, Duncan Reeves.

The writer makes his presence felt in the form of a noise complaint after being unable to sleep due to Carrie walking around in high heels. Their chemistry is undeniable and hints at a potential relationship. Lurking in the background, Samantha makes her presence heard, this time, through a text with some information about Duncan's history.

Looking ahead to next week's episode, feelings will intensify as Charlotte silently struggles with Harry's illness, and Seema starts her own real estate company with Miranda as her first client. The chemistry between Carrie and Duncan might become deeper, and potentially hinder her relationship with Aidan.

And Just Like That season 3 is available to stream on HBO Max.

