What role did late actor Harris Yulin play in And Just Like That season 3? Character explored

And Just Like That season 3 is the latest installment of Darren Star's Sex and the City sequel, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on May 29, 2025. The show follows the lives of the original Sex and the City characters, including Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis' Charlotte Yorklotte as they navigate the complicated reality of friendship and family life in their 50s.

And Just Like That season 3 has had multiple notable guest stars, one of whom was Harris Yulin, who played Harry Goldenblatt's father, also called "Pop Pop." The Scarface and Ozark actor made an appearance in episode 4 of the third season, titled Apples to Apples.

Yulin passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 87. He was in New York City at the time, and his death was reported by his family and manager, Sue Leibman.

Exploring Harris Yulin's role in And Just Like That season 3

Harris Yulin in And Just Like That season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In And Just Like That season 3, Harris Yulin plays Morris "Pop Pop" Goldenblatt, who stops by his son Harry's Charlotte's Park Avenue apartment. He doesn't just bring a bag with him, but also brings energy and mischief in tow. As Harry worries about Pop Pop taking a stroll to purchase a newspaper from some spectral newsstand, Charlotte tells him that a man of Morris' age can never get lost in New York City.

But the bigger surprise is yet to come. Later that afternoon, Morris is enmeshed in a discussion with Lily's ballet‑dancing beau, Diego, and his polysexual identity. Pop Pop stops short, confused, and turns to Rock, his technologically inclined granddaughter, and asks her what being polysexual means.

In an exchange of intergenerational understanding, Rock tells Pop Pop that polysexuality is attraction to people no matter what their gender is, and Morris listens with confused amazement. Soon, Morris begins to flirt with the neighbor down the hall, and is later revealed to be spending the night with her.

The scene sets him against his more repressed son, Harry, who is uneasy with the idea of aging. Morris' short trajectory, full of humor, surprise discovery, emotional vulnerability, and discreet flirtation, anchors And Just Like That season 3 in a real, multi-generational narrative that reminds viewers that curiosity, love, and sexuality aren't exclusive to youngsters.

Harris Yulin's past projects

Before And Just Like That season 3, Harris Yulin appeared in multiple acting projects throughout the span of his six-decade-long career. He is well known for his role as the corrupt policeman Mel Bernstein in Scarface. He also made appearances in other significant films such as Clear and Present Danger, Ghostbusters II, Training Day, and The Place Beyond the Pines.

Yulin received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role as Jerome Belasco in Frasier. He also had roles in Ozark, Veep, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. A distinguished stage performer, Yulin performed in Broadway productions of The Diary of Anne Frank, The Price, and Hedda Gabler, and directed award-winning productions such as The Trip to Bountiful.

And Just Like That season 3 is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

